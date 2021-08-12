Police Activity Shuts Down Long Beach StreetsPolice activity forced the shutdown of several streets in Long Beach early Thursday morning.

1 hour ago

LA's CORE Awarded $200,000 Grant For Mobile COVID-19 Resource SiteA local crisis response organization will use a $200,000 grant to launch a fixed-mobile site in Los Angeles that will provide coronavirus testing, vaccinations, health screenings and resource coordination. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Santa Ana Police Discover Large-Scale Illegal Pot OperationOfficers in Santa Ana on Wednesday discovered a large-scale, illegal cannabis grow operation. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Mother Continues To Deal With Aftermath Of South LA Fireworks ExplosionA South Los Angeles mother of two whose family was displaced by the botched LAPD fireworks explosion continues to deal with the aftermath of the blast as she prepares her children to return to the classroom. DeMarco Morgan reports.

2 hours ago

Water Main Break Creates Mess In Bel Air NeighborhoodA water main break created a mess in the upscale neighborhood of Bel Air Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Evelyn Taft Provides Latest Weather (Aug. 11)Evelyn Taft gives the latest forecast for southland residents.

9 hours ago

City Council Unanimously Approves Drafting Ordinance Requiring Proof Of Vaccine To Enter Some Indoor Public SpaceJeff Nguyen reports on the latest developments surrounding a Wednesday vote by LA City Council to advance a proposal that, if passed, would require people to prove they've received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to enter some indoor public spaces.

10 hours ago

Caught On Camera: 13-Year-Old Boy Restrained On Flight From Maui To Los AngelesAn American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.

10 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Aug. 11 PM Edition)Here are the latest headline in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

14 hours ago

Chino Valley Fire Department And Ambulance Company Team Up To Combat Paramedic ShortageThere’s a shortage of paramedics to staff ambulances in San Bernardino County, so authorities have come up with an innovative public-private partnership to help fill the gap.

14 hours ago

Santa Barbara Surf School Owner Arrested In Murders Of His 2 Young Children In MexicoA California surfing school owner was arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death his two young children in Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations On The Rise AgainOrange County saw 34 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday and seven more patients in intensive care since Tuesday, officials said.

14 hours ago

Sheriff's Deputy Rushed To Chino Valley Hospital For Medical Emergency At End Of PursuitA Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was rushed to a hospital in Chino Valley after experiencing a medical emergency at the end of a pursuit.

14 hours ago

Schools In Pasadena Implement Safety Precautions As Children Return To CampusWith no approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12, schools are putting safety measures in place as children return to campus.

15 hours ago

16 hours ago

LA City Council Votes 13-0 In Favor Of Crafting Ordinance Requiring Proof Of Vaccination To Enter Some Indoor Public SpacesJake Reiner reports on the latest developments in the City Council's efforts to craft an ordinance requiring proof of at least one vaccination to enter some indoor public spaces in the city.

16 hours ago

Store Employee Fatally Shot In Fairfax Area While Trying To Brak Up Altercations Over Shoe Raffle, Suspect SoughtPolice were seeking a suspect Wednesday after a store employee was fatally shot in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles while trying to break up an altercation over a shoe raffle.

16 hours ago

Calif. To Require All Teachers To Be Vaccinated Or Undergo COVID TestingGov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that all teachers and school staff in California will have to be either vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing.

16 hours ago

Fatal Deputy-Involved-Shooting In CastaicA suspect is dead after a deputy-involved-shooting in Castiac near the entrance to a rest stop.

16 hours ago

Chino Valley Fire District Steps In To Help Fill Paramedic Shortage In San Bernardino CountyThere’s a shortage of paramedics to staff ambulances in San Bernardino County, so authorities have come up with an innovative public-private partnership to help fill the gap. Katie Johnston reports.

18 hours ago

Deputy Opens Fire On Suspect At 5 Freeway Rest Stop In GormanAn investigation has commenced along the 5 Freeway at Vista del Lago in Gorman. Chris Holmstrom reports.

19 hours ago

Teen Restrained During Flight To Los AngelesThe 13-year-old boy had tried to kick out a window and became physical with his mother. Suzanne Marques reports.

19 hours ago

A Look At The COVID Safety Precautions In Southland School DistrictsThousands of students are returning to in-person learning across the Southland this month. Kara Finnstrom reports.

19 hours ago

LA City Council Moves Step Closer To Requiring Vaccine Proof For Entry To Indoor SpacesThe Los Angeles City Council Wednesday unanimously approved moving forward with a proposal that would require people to have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to enter most indoor public spaces, such as restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and even some retailers.

20 hours ago