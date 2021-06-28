Signs Of Heat Exhaustion, Heat StrokeOlga Ospina walks us through the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what is an immediate sign to call 911.

6 Wildlife Waystation Chimpanzees Taken To New Home In Washington StateSix chimpanzees who once called the Wildlife Waystation home are settling in Monday at their new digs at the Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest in Washington state. Katie Johnston reports.

'This Needs To Happen': Cemetery Uses QR Codes Bring People's Stories To LifeA cemetery in Iowa is using QR code technology to tell the life stories of historical figures buried there. Katie Johnston reports.

Triple-Digit Temps To Sizzle Southland Again MondayScorching heat will continue to roil the Southland Monday with temperatures in some areas reaching well into the triple digits. Tina Patel reports.

'They Emit No Pollution': London's Iconic Red Double-Decker Buses Are Going GreenThe iconic red double-decker buses that have moved Londoners around Britain’s capital for more than a century are getting a “green” upgrade. Katie Johnston reports.

Pursuit Suspect Shot By Police Off 5 Freeway In ArletaA suspect was shot by Los Angeles police officers following a pursuit that ended near the 5 Freeway in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

Westlake District Gets New Bus Priority LaneThe new bus priority lane is on Alvarado Street between Sunset Boulevard and 7th Street. Suzanne Marques reports.

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (June 28)A high of 75 for the beaches and 104 for the valleys Monday.

E-Commerce Pivot Rescues Gourmet Brittle Company From The Brink During PandemicA gourmet brittle company in Tennessee that almost called it quits when the pandemic hit in 2020 is now having one of its best years yet after switching its focus to e-commerce sales. Katie Johnston reports.

Los Angeles County Health Services Seeks Public's Help Identifying Hospital PatientLos Angeles County Health Services Friday was seeking information about an unidentified man being treated at a local hospital. Katie Johnston reports.

LA Political Leaders To Spend Night In New Tarzana Homeless CommunityA group of Los Angeles politicians will spend Monday night in a new tiny home village that is slated to open in Tarzana next week.

Fire Breaks Out At West Hills HomeA fire broke out at a two-story home in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

Crews Battle 1,200-Acre Shell Fire Off 5 Freeway In Kern CountyCrews are fighting a large brush fire which erupted along the 5 Freeway near Frazier Park in Kern County Sunday.

Man Shot, Killed On Pico-Union StreetA man was shot and killed on a street in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning.

Boys in Blue - Mike SciosciaMike Scioscia spent 13 years as the Dodgers primary catcher, winning 2 World Series in the 80s. Despite going on to a World Series-winning managerial career with the Angels, Jim Hill found out it's Dodger Blue that still runs in Scioscia's veins

BET Awards Mark First Award Ceremony Since California Officially ReopenedJake Reiner reports from Microsoft Theater where the BET Awards Show was held Sunday night. There was no shortage of stars, many excited to be back out and about on the red carpet.

Efforts To House Unhoused On Venice Boardwalk Begins This WeekLaurie Perez reports from Venice where Councilman Mike Bonin announced plans this week to start counseling, providing mental health care and moving some 200 unhoused people off the boardwalk and into temporary homes or shelters. The program comes on the heels of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva's vocal criticism of outreach efforts in Venice and a community members concerned for everyone's safety, the housed and unhoused alike.

Investigation Into Officer Involved Shooting In Azusa ContinuesAn Azusa police officer shot a suspect involved a domestic dispute after man charged officers. Rick Montanez reports live from the scene.

Brush Fire Off Interstate 5 in The Grapevine Grows To 1,200 AcresFire crews battling the ShellFire are working from ground and air on the 1,200 acre fire that, so far, is only 2% contained. No structures are threatened at this time.

Police Pursuit Ends In CrashA pursuit Sunday in Simi Valley ended with a suspect's Ford F-150 crashing into a fire hydrant and several other vehicles.

Are We Alone? Local Experts Weigh In On Pentagon's 9-Page Report Cataloguing 144 Unidentified Aerial PhenomenaLaurie Perez reports from San Pedro on the nine-page document, released by the Pentagon, on some 144 unidentified aerial phenomena, some of which occurred in Southern California.

Lone Surviving Runaway Cow Placed In Acton Farm SanctuaryThe one surviving cow that escaped Wednesday from Manning Beef in Pico Rivera, along with 39 other head of cattle, has been placed in an Acton Farm sanctuary.

Drive-By Triple Shooting In Long BeachKara Finnstrom reports from Long Beach where two teenagers and a 23-year-old man have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting Friday night. One of the victims is a 13-year-old boy.

Caught On Camera: Violent Long Beach RobberyA robbery in broad daylight in Long Beach was caught camera. Two women brutally beat and robbed another woman, who suffered a broken leg in the attack.

