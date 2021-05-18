Robert Durst Trial: Alternate Juror Removed; Prosecution Delivers Opening StatementThe trial, which initially began days before the coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread closures, has now been restarted after a 14-month delay.

56 minutes ago

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Rally Outside Of Israeli Consulate In West LAPro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in West Los Angeles Tuesday outside of the Israeli Consulate.

1 hour ago

Officials Investigating Liquor Store Attack And Robbery In Woodland HillsThree suspects were caught on camera trashing and robbing a liquor store, and attacking a clerk. Rachel Kim reports.

1 hour ago

Veterans' Voices: Air Force Veteran Robbie BrideVeteran Robbie Bride served 10 years in the Air Force, spending time in South America, Afghanistan and Iraq. But when he came home, he faced his toughest fight yet, struggling with with post-traumatic stress disorder and self medicating. But he found a savior in Randy Moraitis, the founder of CarePossible, a non-profit with the mission of providing free mental health and addiction care to veterans and low-income families.

1 hour ago

'Where Do You Want Us To Go?': Frustration Continues To Grow Over Venice EncampmentA cleanup was scheduled for Tuesday morning to move some of the unhoused residents from the beachfront, prompting members of the Venice Justice Committee to come out.

2 hours ago

Orange County Qualifies To Move Into Least-Restrictive Yellow TierOrange County qualified Tuesday to move into the least-restrictive yellow tier of California’s coronavirus reopening blueprint.

2 hours ago

Rapper T.I. Under Investigation By LAPD For Alleged Sexual AbuseRapper T.I. is under investigation by Los Angeles police in the wake of numerous accusations of sexual abuse against him and his wife in multiple states. Joy Benedict reports.

2 hours ago

Long Beach City Report: Queen Mary Could Capsize If Urgent Repairs Aren't MadeThe iconic ocean liner in Long Beach is in such bad shape that it could sink or flood at any time, a city report says. Jasmine Viel reports.

3 hours ago

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz's Sons Pulled From In-Person Learning Over Mask MandateHuntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz and his girlfriend, Amber Miller, have pulled Ortiz's two sons from in-person learning because they do not want to wear face masks in class.

3 hours ago

CHP Investigates Rash of Freeway ShootingsThe California Highway Patrol was investigating another possible freeway shooting Tuesday morning which marked 30 such incidents during the past couple of weeks.

3 hours ago

New Rapid COVID-19 Test Developed By UC Davis-SpectraPass Partnership Able 'To Test Millions Of People A Day'The University of California, Davis has partnered up with Allegiant Airlines’ CEO Maurice Gallagher, a UC Davis alumnus, to create a rapid test that has efficacy in the high 90 percentiles for positive and negative COVID tests. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (May 18)A high of 67 for the beaches and 81 for the valleys Tuesday.

7 hours ago

Homeless Encampments On Venice Boardwalk Has Residents On EdgeResidents are asking city officials to address the growing homeless encampments on the Venice boardwalk. Tina Patel reports.

7 hours ago

Police Identify Homeless Man Arrested In Palisades FireAuthorities Tuesday identified the man arrested in connection with the Palisades Fire, which threatened homes in Pacific Palisades and Topanga over the weekend.

7 hours ago

It's 'Really Cool': Grandson And Grandmother Graduate From College TogetherTwo new graduates share a special bond that goes beyond studying together. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

LAPD Investigating Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Rapper T.I.Rapper T.I. is under investigation by Los Angeles police in the wake of numerous accusations of sexual abuse against him and his wife in multiple states. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Ex-DMV Manager In Lincoln Park Pleads Guilty In Bribery SchemeThe former manager of a DMV branch in Lincoln Park pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of taking bribes in exchange for providing driver’s licenses, part of a larger DMV bribery scheme in Los Angeles County, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Long Beach Offering Chance To Win Nintendo Switch Or Hotel Stay For Those Getting VaccinatedLong Beach has a new incentive program to encourage residents to get their COVID vaccinations. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

LAUSD Says In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Will Take Place In 2021High schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District will be able to have "safe, socially distanced" outdoor graduation ceremonies this year, Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

Sole Folks: One-Of-A-Kind Leimert Park Cooperative Provides Home, Platform For Talented Black ArtistsHe went from prison to local entrepreneur and philanthropist. CBS2 News This Morning's DeMarco Morgan has the story of a man whose mission it is to cultivate culture while creating opportunities for others.

12 hours ago

Hot Housing Market Driving Up Home Prices Across SouthlandAccording to the California Association of Realtors, the median home price across the state has topped $750,000 — up nearly 24% from last year.

20 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (May 17)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

21 hours ago

California's Mask Mandate Will Remain In Effect Until June 15In a break with the CDC’s newly released guidelines, California will keep its mask mandate in place until at least June 15.

21 hours ago