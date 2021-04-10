LA Company Paints It Forward For 2 Needy Families In Santa ClaritaA Los Angeles company will Paint It Forward for two needy families in Santa Clarita. Joy Benedict reports.

1 hour ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (April 10)A high of 67 for the beaches and 85 for the valleys Saturday.

1 hour ago

Villanueva 'Disappointed' After DA Reportedly Declines To Prosecute Alleged Hate IncidentSheriff Alex Villanueva said Friday he was "disappointed" that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has reportedly declined to prosecute an alleged hate incident that happened last month in Diamond Bar during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally.

11 hours ago

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (April 9)Olga Ospina takes a look at tonight's weather.

11 hours ago

Volunteers Looking To Help As Shelter For Unaccompanied Migrant Children Set To Open In Long BeachLong Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Friday that the city was working to set up a volunteer portal with links on the city's website in the coming days.

11 hours ago

Healthcare Workers Gather For Solidarity Vigil Against AAPI HateA vigil was held on Friday to promote solidarity and peace in the Asian American Pacific Islander community following an increase in violent crimes against AAPI individuals. Jeff Nguyen reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Vaccine Expected To Be In Shorter Supply Next Week Just As Residents 16 And Older Become EligibleAs Los Angeles County residents aged 16 and older become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine next week, officials at the county health department expect a dip in available doses. Tom Wait reports.

11 hours ago

FBI Seeks Help Locating Arianna Fitts, Child Missing Since 2016 From San Francisco AreaThe Federal Bureau of Investigation Thursday was seeking the public's help in identifying potential witnesses and people of interest in the Los Angeles area who might have information about the 2016 murder of a woman and disappearance of her now 7-year-old daughter.

12 hours ago

Deputy-Involved Shooting Investigation In La Mirada AreaLA County sheriff's deputies from the Norwalk station were investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the La Mirada area. Shots were exchanged but no deputies were injured.

12 hours ago

Federal Prosecutors: 3 Inland Empire Women Behind More Than 100 Cases Of EDD FraudThree Inland Empire women who federal prosecutors say were collectively behind more than 100 cases of EDD fraud have been arrested.

13 hours ago

Suspect Shot By LA County Sheriff's Deputies Near La MiradaLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and injured a suspect on Friday evening in the La Mirada area.

13 hours ago

Pomona Fairplex To Temporarily House Unaccompanied Migrant ChildrenOn Friday, Supervisor Hilda Solis said the Fairplex could hold up to 2,500 children until they can be united with family members or sponsors in the U.S.

15 hours ago

LAPD Officer, 2 Others Charged In Illegal Gambling OperationA Los Angeles police officer and two other men have been charged with operating an illegal gambling operation, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.

16 hours ago

10 Freeway Reopens After Riverside Deputy Fatally Shoots Man Allegedly Armed With Tire IronA Riverside County sheriff's deputy Friday fatally shot a man who allegedly charged at him with a tire iron on the 10 freeway near Cabazon.

16 hours ago

Riverside Deputy Fatally Shoots Man Reportedly Throwing Rocks Onto Freeway Near CabazonA Riverside County sheriff's deputy Friday fatally shot a man allegedly armed with a tire iron near Cabazon.

17 hours ago

Judge Imposes Preliminary Injunction Against Tinhorn Flats In BurbankA judge Friday issued a preliminary injunction against Tinhorn Flats in Burbank which has repeatedly defied COVID health orders.

17 hours ago

3 Santa Ana High School Seniors Headed To Harvard In The FallThree Santa Ana High School seniors will be leaving the warmth of Southern California for the brisk winds of Cambridge, Massachusetts this fall when they embark on their next chapter as students at Harvard University.

17 hours ago

Righting A Wrong: The Battle Over Bruce's BeachA stretch of beachfront property in Manhattan Beach that was wrongfully seized from a Black family about 91-years-ago could soon be returned to them. Joy Benedict reports.

17 hours ago

Dodgers Get Their First World Series Championship Rings In DecadesIt was an event more than 30 years in the making, and it the ring did not disappoint. Jim Hill reports.

19 hours ago

Caught On Video: Driver Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Crenshaw That Threw Moped RiderPolice asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Crenshaw area. Katie Johnston reports.

21 hours ago

LA County Seeks To Return Bruce’s Beach Property Which Was Seized From Black FamilyA stretch of beachfront property in Manhattan Beach that was wrongfully seized from a Black family about 91-years-ago could soon be returned to them.

22 hours ago

Hollywood Bowl To Reopen In May With 4 Concerts For Essential WorkersThe iconic Hollywood Bowl – which has been shuttered for more than a year -- will reopen beginning in May with four free concerts, it was announced Friday.

22 hours ago

Rapper DMX Dies At Age 50 After Suffering Heart AttackRapper DMX died Friday after suffering a heart attack last week at his White Plains, New York home. He was 50.

22 hours ago

Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At 99Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has died, the royal family announced Friday. He was 99. Tina Patel reports.

22 hours ago