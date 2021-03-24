Water Main Break Floods Streets Of South LA Neighborhood, Creates Massive SinkholeA massive water main break flooded several blocks of a residential South Los Angeles neighborhood and created a huge sinkhole in the process.

10 minutes ago

Education Psychologist Weighs In On How Students Will Transition From Remote Learning To In-Person InstructionDr. Tere Linzey, an education psychologist, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about some of the issues students may face transitioning from remote learning to in-person instruction.

46 minutes ago

LA May Shut Down Echo Park Lake To Clear Out Homeless Encampments; Activists Plan VigilEcho Park Lake could be temporarily closed as early as this week in order to remove homeless encampments and clean up an estimated $500,000 in damage, an official disclosed Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Movie Crane Crashes Down Onto Pasadena Home Amid Blustery WindsA crane being used for a movie shoot came crashing down on a Pasadena home late Tuesday night amid strong winds.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Police Release Photo Of Woman Suspected Of Stealing Puppy From DTLA ResidenceThe Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday released a photo of a dognapping suspect who took a Shetland sheepdog puppy from a downtown Los Angeles residence.

9 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Mach 23)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Actor George Segal, 'Goldbergs' Star, Dies At 87Veteran actor George Segal died Tuesday from complications of a bypass surgery, his wife said. He was 87.

9 hours ago

LA, Orange Counties On Cusp Of Reaching Orange TierBoth Los Angeles and Orange counties Tuesday hit the metrics to move to the state's less-restrictive orange tier, but those numbers will have to hold for another two weeks before the move can be made official.

9 hours ago

San Bernardino Deputy Critical After Being Shot; Suspect Wounded, Taken Into Custody After ShootoutA San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and wounded Tuesday and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

10 hours ago

Racist Letter Praising Man's Death As 'One Less Asian' Prompts More Calls To Stop Asian HateThe letter read: “Now that Byong is gone, it’s one less Asian we have to put up with in Leisure World... Watch out! Pack your bags and go back to your country where you belong.”

10 hours ago

Senators Debate Gun Control At Judiciary Committee HearingA Senate hearing on gun violence on Tuesday highlighted the significant disagreements between Democrats and Republicans on the best ways to prevent mass shootings and reduce firearm deaths.

11 hours ago

LAFD Battling Blaze At Shadow Hills HomeLos Angeles Fire Department crews Tuesday battled a blaze at a two-story home in Shadow Hills.

11 hours ago

Community Health Center In South LA Prioritizing Effort To Vaccinate Most Vulnerable PopulationsA community health center in South L.A. is on a mission to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations in Los Angeles County against COVID-19. Rachel Kim reports.

12 hours ago

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Pride Lifeguard Tower Burned Down In Long Beach, Investigation UnderwayA rainbow-colored Pride lifeguard station was burned down in the early morning hours Tuesday in Long Beach. Michele Gile reports.

14 hours ago

Veterans' Voices: Reins Of HopeReins of Hope is a Ventura County-based nonprofit helping veterans heal with equine assisted psychotherapy.

14 hours ago

'It Doesn't Feel Like The Grammys Anymore': Dionne Warwick Talks Awards SeasonThe Grammy-winning singer speaks her mind about the state of the music industry.

14 hours ago

Will 'Bedroom Producer' Koa Make His Mark On Future Grammys?A San Pedro artist has found success in the music industry using only his laptop and his talent.

14 hours ago

Colleagues, Students Remember Dr. Carol Brown, Woman Killed In Altadena StabbingA heartbroken community Tuesday remembered Dr. Carol Brown, a beloved longtime Pasadena City College employee found stabbed to death in her Altadena home.

14 hours ago

Travelers Running Into Problems With Redeeming Airline CreditsThe coronavirus pandemic caused travel plans to be canceled in 2020, but now rebooking in 2021 has also proved difficult for some. Kristine Lazar reports.

14 hours ago

15 hours ago