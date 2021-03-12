Tow Truck Driver Urges Hit-And-Run Driver To Surrender: 'Do The Right Thing'Gustavo Ventura was injured in a hit-and-run crash a month ago and has been in the hospital since then. Suzanne Marques reports.

12 minutes ago

Mort's Deli Delivers Delivers 100 Lunches to LAPD's West Valley StationThe Tarzana deli says they are grateful for the community keeping them afloat during the pandemic. DeMarco Morgan reports.

17 minutes ago

Web Extra: Found Footage Of Thundercat Jamming With Kamasi WashingtonThundercat and Flying Lotus are both nominated for Grammys for their work together on the album "It is What it is" but this isn’t the 1st time their paths crossed, check out Flying Lotus’ found footage from 2001, featuring a then unknown Thundercat and fellow Kendrick Lamar collaborator, Kamasi Washington!

30 minutes ago

Grammys: Thundercat And Flying Lotus Are Shaking Up The Music IndustryTalented musicians Thundercat and Flying Lotus are both nominated for Grammys this year. They spoke to CBS2's DeMarco Morgan about how they're shaking up the music industry with their incredible music.

34 minutes ago

Selena To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2021 GrammysSinger Selena will be honored at the 2021 Grammy Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

State Eases Restrictions On Breweries, Wineries; Bar Reopenings In SightState health officials Thursday issued rules allowing breweries and wineries that do not serve meals to reopen outdoors, while also setting a path for the reopening of bars. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

2 Suspects Captured In String Of Rolex Robberies In LA, More Arrests LikelyTwo suspects have been arrested in connection with at least three robberies in the Los Angeles area in which expensive Rolex watches were stolen.

2 hours ago

LA County Likely To Moving Into Red Tier Monday: Indoor Dining To Return, Movie Theaters To ReopenAngelenos could very soon have the option of dining indoors, catching a movie in a theater or working out at an indoor gym.

3 hours ago

Pursuit Suspect Flees On Foot In West LA, CapturedA pursuit suspect was captured after fleeing on foot in West L.A.

3 hours ago

Pursuit Suspect Flees On Foot In West LAA pursuit suspect jumped out of a truck during a standoff with police and fled on foot in West L.A.

4 hours ago

Driver Killed After Truck Lands In Backyard Pool In Garden GroveA collision sent a truck careening into a backyard pool early Friday morning in Garden Grove, killing its driver.

4 hours ago

Suspects In Newport Beach Beating Cited, Released To ParentsFour kids wanted for a violent assault in Newport Beach were taken into custody Thursday, cited and then released to their parents, sources told CBS Los Angeles.

9 hours ago

Veterans Affairs Ends Experiments On Cats In West LAThe Veteran's Administration now says it has ended experiments on cats in West LA — at least for now.

9 hours ago

Laguna Beach Police Shoot Hit-And-Run Suspect Following PursuitLaguna Beach police officers shot and wounded a driver suspected of a hit-and-run who led authorities on a pursuit Thursday evening.

10 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (March 11)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

10 hours ago

Evacuation Orders Remain Thursday After Mudslide Hits Silverado Canyon During StormA fire-scarred neighborhood in hilly Silverado Canyon east of Irvine remained under evacuation orders Thursday after it was hit with a large mudslide during stormy weather Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Fontana Substitute Teacher Living In Car Gets $27K Check From Former StudentJose Villarruel has been a substitute teacher in Fontana since 2013 — the same year he started living in his car — and when the pandemic hit, his hours were cut. But on Thursday, a former student presented him with a $27,000 check.

10 hours ago

Selena To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2021 GrammysEd Cherney, Benny Golson and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds will be honored with the Trustees Award and Daniel Weiss will be the Technical GRAMMY Award recipient.

10 hours ago

Santa Ana Homicide Rates Surge Around Illegal Gambling BusinessesSanta Ana police and political leaders Thursday sought to assure the public it was tackling a rash of violent crime spurred in part by illegal gambling businesses.

10 hours ago

LA County Could Qualify For Red Tier By Friday, Indoor Dining, Movie Theaters Could ReopenAngelenos could very soon have the option of dining indoors or catching a movie in a theater.

10 hours ago

Winter Storm Brings Rain, Snow, Hail To Inland EmpireIn the Inland Empire, a winter storm brought in rain, snow and hail — though the Cajon Pass remained opened Thursday night.

10 hours ago

Winter Storm Causes Dangerous Driving Conditions Along GrapevineA wintry mix of snow and hail lingered in Southern California for a second day Thursday.

11 hours ago

Vision A Little Blurrier Than Last Year? Eye Doctors Say Screen Time Might Be The CulpritOne year into the pandemic, students and adults who have been working and learning from home are starting to experience vision issues. Eye doctors say it could be due to an increase in screen time.

11 hours ago

Biden Directs All States To Make All Adults Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine By May 1President Joe Biden set a goal of July 4 to "get closer to normal" in reopening the country in his first prime-time address on Thursday night. To reach that goal, Mr. Biden said he would be directing all states to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

12 hours ago