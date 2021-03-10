Devonté Hynes, Third Coast Percussion Bring A Cutting-Edge Style To the Classical Category Of the GrammysMeet Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion, a group of cutting-edge Grammy nominees in the classical category who are anything but Brahms and Beethoven.

49 minutes ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (March 10)A high of 55 for the beaches and valleys Wednesday.

55 minutes ago

3-Year-Old Boy Shot In Leg While Riding In Car On Downey FreewayA 3-year-old boy was wounded in a car-to-car shooting late Tuesday night on the 105 Freeway in Downey.

59 minutes ago

Rain Creates Wet, Slippery Roads And Highways Across SouthlandA stormfront brought heavy rain to the region Wednesday morning, creating wet and slippery freeways and roads.

1 hour ago

LA County Officials Consider Extending Hours At Vaccine SitesLos Angeles County officials are considering extending hours at vaccine sites to accommodate essential workers and vaccinate more residents. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Car Flips Over On The 134 Freeway In GlendaleA car overturned on the westbound 134 Freeway in Glendale Wednesday morning. Several lanes are closed.

2 hours ago

Two Killed, 3 Critically Hurt In Head-On Wreck In Lake View TerraceTwo people were killed and another three people were hurt in a head-on crash in Lake View Terrace early Wednesday morning.

2 hours ago

Former Panda Express Employee Sues For Sexual Battery, Says She Was Forced To Remove Clothing During Team Building ActivityA former Panda Express employee in Santa Clarita is suing the company and a seminar academy connected to the employer for alleged disturbing behavior. Stacey Butler reports.

2 hours ago

Drivers Beware: Storm Bringing Heavy Snow To Mountain PassesA powerful winter storm has brought heavy snow to the Southland mountains Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

Glendale Unified Elementary Schools To Resume In-Person Instruction March 29Glendale Unified School District will return to in-person learning March 29, the district announced Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (March 9)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

9 hours ago

Catching Up with Ryan GetzlafDucks Team Captain Ryan Getzlaf has been wearing Anaheim's sweater for 15 years now and is in the final year of an 8-year deal keeping him in the OC. Mark Rogondino caught up with Ryan to talk about life on and off the ice, the heated rivalry with the Kings and if this might just be his last season

9 hours ago

Pomona Woman In Custody After Pursuit, Standoff With Child In VehicleA 30-year-old Pomona woman was taken into custody Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff following a wild and dangerous pursuit came to a stop in Diamond Bar.

10 hours ago

Murder Suspect Mistakenly Released, Police Searching For Him In DTLA AreaMurder suspect Steven Manzo whose case was "erroneously" dismissed was released from Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood and on the loose in the downtown Los Angeles area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

10 hours ago

LAUSD, UTLA Reach Tentative Agreement On Return To CampusLos Angeles Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles Tuesday reached a tentative agreement to reopen schools for in-person instruction.

10 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Delivers 'State Of The State' Address From Dodger Stadium As Recall Threat LoomsGov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday delivered his State of the State speech in an empty Dodger Stadium — the 56,000 seats almost the exact same as the number of Californians killed by COVID-19.

10 hours ago

LA County Adds 1,337 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 DeathsLos Angeles County Tuesday reported 1,337 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 additional fatalities. There were 1,119 coronavirus patients hospitalized.

11 hours ago

New COVID-19 Vaccine Site Opens At USC As LA County Targets Hard-Hit CommunitiesA new COVID-19 vaccination site run by the city of Los Angeles opened at USC Tuesday. Hermela Aregawi reports.

12 hours ago

Suspect In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff In Diamond Bar, Child Also In CarA female driver was taken into custody Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff following a wild and dangerous pursuit came to a stop in Diamond Bar.

12 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (March 9)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the latest weather.

14 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Delivers State Of State Address From Dodger Stadium As Recall Election Threat LoomsEmbattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium Tuesday night.

14 hours ago

Murder Suspect On The Loose In DTLA After Case Is Mistakenly DismissedA murder suspect whose case was "erroneously" dismissed was released from jail and on the loose in the downtown Los Angeles area on Tuesday afternoon. Joy Benedict reports.

14 hours ago

Newport Beach Teens Caught On Video In Brutal Assault Said To 'Go After Old Men'A brutal beating of a man in Newport Beach that was caught on video could be part of a larger trend.

14 hours ago

Dangerous Pursuit Ends In Diamond Bar With StandoffAuthorities were in a standoff Tuesday afternoon after a wild and dangerous pursuit of a driver wanted on suspicion of hit-and-run came to a stop in Diamond Bar.

14 hours ago