Judge Orders Burbank's Tinhorn Flats To Close, Denies City's Request To Shut Off ElectricityA judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the owners of Tinhorn Flats that requires the restaurant to close, the city of Burbank announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Gov. Newsom Giving State Of State Address From Dodger Stadium Tuesday As Recall Election Threat LoomsEmbattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium Tuesday night amid one of the most challenging moments faced by a governor in California history, as he takes on both the coronavirus crisis and a massive recall effort. Kara Finnstrom reports.

1 hour ago

On 24th Anniversary Of The Death Of Hip Hop Legend Biggie Smalls, Still No One Charged In His MurderTuesday marks the 24-year anniversary of his death, but still no one has been charged in the murder of hip hop legend Biggie Smalls. CBS2's Juan Fernandez was one of the first reporters on the scene and he describes what he saw.

2 hours ago

Armed Man Arrested In South LA After PursuitAn armed man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles after leading officers on a pursuit.

3 hours ago

Crane Causes Transformer Explosion, Downs Power Line Onto 101 Freeway In HollywoodA crane brought down power lines late Monday night along the 101 Freeway in Hollywood, creating a chain reaction which knocked out power to over 1,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.

3 hours ago

Driver Extracted From Semi-Truck After Crash On 60 Freeway In MontebelloA semi-truck overturned on the 60 Freeway in Montebello Monday night after a collision with a minivan.

9 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (March 8)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

9 hours ago

Lawmakers Pushing For Enforcement Of Gender Neutral Toy Departments At Big Box StoresLawmakers are making a push for gender-neutral toy departments to encourage more tolerance and open-mindedness in parents and children. Stacey Butler reports.

9 hours ago

Rancho Cucamonga Community Mourns Death Of 8-Year-Old Ruby Meng, MotherFamilies who stopped by a makeshift memorial at Carleton P. Lightfoot Elementary School said 8-year-old Ruby had been a student there since transitional kindergarten. The school is right across the street from her family's home where she and her mother were brutally killed Sunday morning.

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

Race And Mental Health: Inside Oprah's Interview With Meghan And HarryIn a bombshell interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described endless attacks and increasing isolation that started almost immediately after their fairy-tale 2018 wedding. Laurie Perez reports.

10 hours ago

Report: Court Rules Vanessa Bryant Can Obtain Names Of Deputies Accused Of Sharing Crash Site PhotosA federal judge ruled Monday that Vanessa Bryant can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies accused of sharing "unauthorized" crash site photos.

10 hours ago

11-Month Old Baby Taken From South LA In Protective Custody, Suspect ArrestedA man suspected of taking an 11-month-old baby girl in South Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon and the baby was found safe.

10 hours ago

Record Number Of Migrant Children Reportedly In Border Patrol CustodyMore than 3,200 migrant children were stuck in Border Patrol facilities on Monday. Tom Wait reports.

11 hours ago

Daily COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue To Fall In SouthlandAcross the Southland, the number of daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to fall Monday.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Corona PD Releases Body Camera Video From Response To Fatal 2019 Shooting At CostcoPolice body camera video released Monday shows the moments after an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and killed a man inside of a Corona Costco in 2019.

14 hours ago

Parents Questioned Now That 11-Month-Old Baby Was Located After Being Reported Missing In South LAThe parents of an 11-month-old baby are in custody for child endangerment after the child was reported kidnapped from South L.A.

14 hours ago

CDC: Vaccinated People Can Gather In Small GroupsAbout 30 million Americans, or 9%, of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, prompting the guidance that the CDC says is a first step toward returning to everyday activities in the community. Michele Gile reports.

14 hours ago

Meghan Markle Speaks About Her Family In Newly Released Clips From Interview With Oprah WinfreySunday's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched on everything from what it's like to be a royal to mental health and race. And, on Monday, CBS This Morning aired several previously unseen clips.

14 hours ago

Harry And Meghan Detail Painful Experiences With RacismThe bombshell two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle led to shocking revelations, and some dealt with race and painful experiences they have had as an interracial couple. Hermela Aregawi reports.

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

Markle Interview Shines Light On Mental HealthDr. Jonathan Goldfinger discusses the impact of the Meghan Markle interview.

16 hours ago

Only On KCAL 9: Woman Shot During Beverly Hills Robbery Speaks OutA violent robbery and shooting at a Beverly Hills restaurant last week sent Amanda Shawhan to the hospital after a bullet grazed her calf.

16 hours ago