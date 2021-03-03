Innocent Driver Killed After Short Pursuit Ends In Fiery Crash Near The Grove; Suspect In CustodyA short pursuit came to a fiery end Tuesday night near The Grove in the Fairfax District, killing an innocent driver. Tina Patel reports.

27 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

SoCal Artist Victoria Cassinova Paints Her Own StoryWhether its creating a portrait illustration of LeBron James for Time Magazine, or designing the poster for Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods', chances are you've seen the extraordinary work of Southern California visual artist Victoria Cassinova. DeMarco Morgan reports.

39 minutes ago

Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused Of Sexual Misconduct In New LawsuitA lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges comedian Chris D'Elia violated federal child sexual exploitation and child pornography laws by victimizing an underage girl. Katie Johnston reports.

58 minutes ago

Small Alligator Discovered During Drug Raid At Port Hueneme HomeAuthorities conducting a drug bust at a Port Hueneme home discovered an alligator Tuesday night.

1 hour ago

Railroad Worker Killed After 2 Freight Trains ‘Converge’ In Buena ParkA railroad employee was killed after being found trapped between two freight trains in Buena Park early Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago

Bear Spotted Meandering Through Eagle Rock NeighborhoodA bear was discovered wandering through a residential neighborhood in Eagle Rock Tuesday night.

2 hours ago

'It's Indefensible': VA Spent Millions In Taxpayer Dollars To Perform Experiments On CatsThe U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has spent millions in taxpayer dollars to perform laboratory tests on cats at three facilities nationwide — including a secretive lab at the West Los Angeles VA.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (March 2)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

9 hours ago

Reaction Mixed After Decision To Stop Publishing 6 Dr. Seuss Books Over Racist Imagery AnnouncedSix Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to their depictions of minorities, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday, which happens to be Dr. Seuss’s birthday and a date celebrated across the country as Read Across America Day.

9 hours ago

Union Rescue Mission CEO Andy Bales Won't Stop Until Homelessness Is No Longer An IssueAndy Bales, CEO of Union Rescue Mission, has spent the last 35 years being a champion for the most vulnerable, but he said this year has been the hardest.

9 hours ago

Southland Counties Inching Closer To State's Less Restrictive Red TierAcross the Southland, falling case numbers and transmission rates have put counties closer to the less restrictive red tier than they've been in months.

10 hours ago

LAUSD Says Getting Teachers Vaccinated Is Key To Schools ReopeningDespite a financial incentive, it’s still unclear if elementary schools will reopen on April 9, the target date set by the Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner.

10 hours ago

Human Smuggling Investigation Underway After 13 Killed After Big Rig, SUV Collide In Imperial CountyAuthorities say a human smuggling investigation is underway after 13 people were killed Tuesday when an SUV carrying 25 people and a big rig collided on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border.

11 hours ago

Biden Says US Will Have Enough COVID Vaccine Supply For All Adults By End Of MayPresident Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply to cover all adults by the end of May, significantly sooner than his previous timeline of July. That's made possible because of the third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, which is now available for emergency use and being shipped across the country.

11 hours ago

El Monte PD Releases Sketch Of Man Wanted In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-RunThe El Monte Police Department Tuesday released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

11 hours ago

Person Killed After Being Struck On 134 Freeway In North HollywoodA person was killed Tuesday night after being struck by multiple vehicles on the 134 Freeway in North Hollywood.

12 hours ago

Exclusive: Granada Hills Residents Fear For Their Safety, Property Values As Junk Piles In Neighbors YardResidents of a Granada Hills neighborhood fear for their safety and property values after what looks to be a junkyard has taken over one home's front yard.

13 hours ago

Veterans Voices: Veterans Stand TogetherGeorge Casillas is the CEO and executive director of Veterans Stand Together, a nonprofit working to empower veterans through cooperation, support and advocacy.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago

City Council Vetoes LA Mayor's Override Of Spending Plan For LAPD FundsThe Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to veto the mayor’s override of a spending plan to redirect some funds from the LAPD to social programs.

14 hours ago

Reaction Mixed After Decision To Stop Publishing 6 Dr. Seuss Books Over Racist Imagery AnnouncedReaction was mixed in the Southland after it was announced Tuesday that six Dr. Seuss books would no longer be published due to racist imagery.

14 hours ago

Orange County Inches Closer To Moving Into Red Tier Allowing More Businesses To ReopenOrange County inched closer Tuesday to moving to the less-restrictive red tier of the state's COVID-19 monitoring system but the county must now keep its current metrics through Sunday.

14 hours ago