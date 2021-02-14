This Valentine's Day, 'Everything Is A Lot More Precious', Some SayFlowers are blooming at the LA Flower District in downtown Los Angeles where many headed for Valentine's Day. Joy Benedict reports.

2 hours ago

LAPD Launches Probe Into Post Depicting George Floyd With 'You Take My Breath Away' CaptionThe Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after complaints of a shocking online post depicting George Floyd was allegedly being shared by officers. Amy Johnson reports.

3 hours ago

Woman Taken Into Custody Outside Hospital In Montebello After Chase, StandoffA woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly leading police on a chase and a standoff. Amy Johnson reports.

3 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Feb. 14)Gusty winds were experienced throughout parts of Southern California overnight. Alex Biston reports.

3 hours ago

Powerful Winds Whip Through SoCal, Toppling Trees, Street SignsPowerful winds whipped through Southern California overnight, toppling street signs and even trees. Amy Johnson reports.

3 hours ago

LA Political Experts Weigh In On Trump Impeachment VerdictFormer President Donald Trump was found not guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. With a vote of 57-43 U.S. Senators acquitted Trump in a historic second impeachment trial.

12 hours ago

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes, Injuring Outdoor Diners In Santa MonicaA driver suspected of being under the influence crashed Friday night, injuring customers eating outside at a popular cafe, sending one person to the hospital.

12 hours ago

No Coronavirus Vaccines Given At Dodger Stadium As Supply Shortage ContinuesThere was not a single coronavirus vaccine administered over the weekend at the city-run vaccination site in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium because the doses are in short supply.

13 hours ago

Pursuit Starting In San Marino Leads To Standoff In MontebelloA pursuit initiated by San Marino police has ended in a standoff outside the emergency room at Beverly Hospital, 309 W. Beverly Blvd., in Montebello.

14 hours ago

Protesters Demand Fair Treatment Of Working Immigrants By El Monte PoliceDozens of people gathered outside the El Monte police station Saturday protesting the treatment of the immigrant community by officers.

17 hours ago

Dawn's Corner: Black History MonthSee all of Dawn's latest product picks.

19 hours ago

Pasadena NAACP Opens Limited COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicThe clinic will administer about 100 doses of the vaccine Saturday morning

1 day ago

Frederick K.C. Price, Founder Of Crenshaw Christian Center, Dies At 89 From COVIDFrederick K.C. Price, a well-known local pastor and the founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center, died from COVID-19 Friday at the age of 89.

1 day ago

COVID Vaccinations For People With Disabilities, Compromised Immune Systems To Begin March 15The state of California announced Friday that healthcare providers will be able to start vaccinating those with compromised immune systems and disabilities starting March 15.

2 days ago

Manhattan Beach Turns Busy Traffic Area Into Restaurant Zone To Help Businesses ThriveKandiss Crone reports.

2 days ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 12)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

2 days ago

Guidelines To Allow Prioritization Of Vaccinating Cannabis Workers Sparks DebateSara Donchey reports.

2 days ago

New Body Cam Video Shows Moments Leading Up To Ernie Serrano's Death At Jurupa Valley Grocery StoreIn newly released body camera footage, Riverside County sheriff's deputies can be heard telling 33-year-old Ernie Serrano to relax as they push his bloodied face onto a grocery store conveyor belt.

2 days ago

Inmate Threatens To Harm Officer In Attempt To Take Advantage Of DA's DirectivesAudio provided to CBS Los Angeles by a source reveals how a California prisoner with a long criminal history is trying to game the system in an attempt to get his sentenced reduced by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office.

2 days ago

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Remembers Slain Det. Jeremiah MacKayEight years ago Friday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Detective Jeremiah MacKay was killed in the final shootout with a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who went on a weeklong killing spree. The department posted a tribute to the slain detective honoring his life.

2 days ago

Recall Newsom Organizers Say They Have Collected Necessary SignaturesLeaders of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that they had collected the necessary signatures to get the measure on the ballot, but the signatures still need to be verified by the state.

2 days ago

Trump Lawyers Rest Case After 3 Hours As Senate Draws Closer To VotePresident Trump's legal team Friday rested their case after less than three hours, prompting another two-and-a-half hours of questioning from senators. Mr. Trump's attorneys tried to argue the former president was being hounded by a political vendetta, and said his actions were protected by the First Amendment.

2 days ago

1 Killed In Crash On 118 Freeway In PacoimaOne person was killed Friday night in a crash on the eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway in Pacoima.

2 days ago

Kendall Toole Full InterviewFrom LA to worldwide fame, Kendall Toole was a Spirit Leader at USC, a boxer and now one of the most popular cycling instructors for Peloton. Chris Hayre has her story.

2 days ago