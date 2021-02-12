2 Men Shot, Wounded During Brawl At Anaheim Hookah BarTwo people were shot and wounded following a fight at a hookah bar in Anaheim late Thursday night and the gunman is on the loose.

2 hours ago

Santa Monica Sisters Use Pandemic To Start Baking CompanyTwo Santa Monica sisters used the pandemic as an excuse to start a baking company, Conscious Cookies. Chris Martinez reports.

2 hours ago

Man Beaten To Death On West Hollywood Street, Suspects At LargeAuthorities believe a man who was found dead on a West Hollywood street early Friday morning was the victim of a violent assault.

3 hours ago

Is New EDD Identity Verification Process Causing More Problems For Victims Of Fraud?Automated identification verification has been touted as one of the ways to address the massive problem with fraudulent unemployment benefit claims, but is it actually causing even more problems for people desperate for their benefits?

9 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 11)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

9 hours ago

North Hollywood Senior Drops $10K On Newspaper Ad To Complain About Internet SpeedAaron Epstein is a man who knows what he likes: streaming movies and watching television on the internet. He also knows what he hates: slow internet speeds.

10 hours ago

Health Officials Fear UK Variant Of Coronavirus Could Cause Spring Surge In CaliforniaHealth officials warned Thursday that the more-contagious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom could cause a new surge in cases in California by April.

10 hours ago

Justin Herbert: The Jim Hill InterviewJim Hill sits down with newly crowned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert as the Chargers quarterback reflects on his first pro season and looks ahead to a bright future

10 hours ago

Dating App 'Bumble' Goes Public, Makes CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Youngest Self-Made Female BillionaireThe dating app, Bumble, went public, making C.E.O. Whitney Wolfe Herd, the world's youngest self-made female billionaire. She is also the youngest female C.E.O. to take a major U.S. company public.

10 hours ago

Comedian Kevin Hart Defrauded Out Of More Than $1M Allegedly By Former Personal ShopperA 29-year-old New York man has been charged with defrauding comedian Kevin Hart out of more than $1 million in unauthorized credit card purchases and charges.

10 hours ago

Lunar New Year Celebrations To Be Held Virtually During PandemicIt's a tradition that is thousands of years old: celebrating the Lunar New Year, happening Friday night this year. But due to the pandemic, many communities are moving the celebrations online in 2021.

10 hours ago

Paul Flores, Person Of Interest In Disappearance Of Kristin Smart, Arrested On Weapons ChargePaul Flores, a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, was arrested Thursday on a weapons charge.

10 hours ago

House Democrats Rest Case In Trump Impeachment Trial, Urging Senators To ConvictHouse Democrats leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial concluded their arguments for conviction on the third day of proceedings, zeroing in Mr. Trump's words and actions in the run-up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol to urge senators to find him guilty.

11 hours ago

Be Mine: Cabazon Dinosaurs Get Valentine's MakeoverDinosaur-sized Valentine's Day love is on display in Cabazon.

11 hours ago

LA County Adds 3,489 New COVID-19 Cases, 160 DeathsThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,489 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,158,619 cases and 18,658 deaths.

12 hours ago

Vaccination Sites Run Out Of Doses Ahead Of Temporary Weekend ClosuresOn Thursday, many people were eager to get their shots at Los Angeles' city-run vaccination sites before they temporarily shutdown beginning Friday.

13 hours ago

Laguna Woods Village Bringing COVID-19 Vaccine To Most Vulnerable, But Shortages Delay RolloutLaguna Woods Village is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents over the age of 65 this weekend along with hosting another in-person clinic, but a lack of doses means many residents will have to wait.

14 hours ago

Cedars Relief Effort Sending Medical Supplies To Beirut Blast VictimsSix months ago, Beirut was leveled after a large amount of ammonium nitrate exploded at the port, pushing an already struggling country even closer to the brink of collapse.

14 hours ago

Family Says Belongings Of Man Who Died From COVID At Santa Monica Hospital StolenA woman whose father died from COVID-19 at a Santa Monica hospital said her grief was compounded when she realized his personal belongings had been stolen.

14 hours ago

Hospital Exec Linked To Private School Where Staff Was VaccinatedThere are concerns Thursday about a possible connection between a hospital executive and a private school that managed to get its staff vaccinated for COVID-19.

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

Family Of Dijon Kizzee, Man Fatally Shot By LASD Deputies, Files Claim Against CountyAttorneys for the family of Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies last August, have filed a $35 million damages claim against the county.

16 hours ago

Homeless Community Vaccinated Outside Los Angeles MissionThere was another effort in Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday to vaccinate people from disadvantaged communities.

19 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Feb. 11)Amber Lee takes a look at today's weather forecast.

19 hours ago