Street Signs Urging Drivers To Slow Down Being Removed, Thrown AwayValley Village residents say they will ask for speed bumps if the signs keep disappearing. Suzanne Marques reports.

16 minutes ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Jan. 21)A high of 70 for the beaches and 73 for the valleys Thursday.

29 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Police: As Many As 10 Underage Girls, Runaways Sexually Assaulted At Marijuana Grow House In RialtoThree men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several underage girls and runaways at a Rialto home. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

The Sit-Down: Brad William Henke & Henry ZagaThe stars of the new CBS All Access show "The Stand" talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the series and bringing a Stephen King book to life about a pandemic during a pandemic.

3 hours ago

Horrific Pacoima Crash Splits Vehicle In Half, Sends Engine Into StreetThe driver is in grave condition after the devastating crash. DeMarco Morgan reports.

4 hours ago

Calif. Says 'No Scientific Basis' To Continue Pause In Distributing Moderna Vaccine Batch Linked To Possible Allergic ReactionsA batch of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine that caused possible allergic reactions can now continue to be distributed, officials said. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Receives Vaccine At Dodger StadiumThe 73-year-old action star said he had never been happier to wait in line. Suzanne Marques reports.

4 hours ago

OC To Open Second Vaccine Super Site Saturday At Soka UniversityOrange County will open a second regional COVID-19 vaccine super site Saturday at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, officials announced Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Powerball Gets A $731M Jackpot Winner, $600K Ticket Sold In Woodland HillsOne lucky person in Maryland matched all six numbers of the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing to take the entire $731 million jackpot.

5 hours ago

Long Beach Begins Vaccinating Food Sector Workers, But Demand Far Outpaces SupplyThe city of Long Beach this week began moving with administering the coronavirus vaccine to workers in the food sector. Tina Patel reports.

6 hours ago

Driver In Grave Condition Following Single-Car Crash In PacoimaA driver was in grave condition Wednesday night after a single-car crash in Pacoima.

13 hours ago

Angelenos Have Mixed Reaction To Biden's Coronavirus '100 Days Masking Challenge'Angelenos are reacting to President Joe Biden's request for Americans to commit to wearing a mask for the next 100 days and his federal property mask mandate. Nicole Comstock reports.

13 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Jan. 20)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

13 hours ago

Tom Hanks Hosts Virtual Inaugural Concert Headlined By John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Katy PerryThe concert paid a special tribute to frontline workers who have helped keep the country running during the coronavirus pandemic and featured performances by John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters and Tim McGraw.

13 hours ago

Dreamers Hopeful For Pathway To Citizenship Efforts From Biden AdministrationPresident Biden signed an executive order to take actions to safeguard the DACA program, which President Trump tried to suspend. Rick Montanez reports.

14 hours ago

LA County Residents 65 And Older Struggle To Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccine AppointmentsLos Angeles County residents 65 years of age and older are now able to schedule an appointment to get the COVID -19 vaccine, but many are having trouble signing up online or on the phone.

14 hours ago

Fire Crews Battling Blaze At Vacant Structure In SunlandCrews with the Los Angeles Fire Department Wednesday battled a greater alarm blaze at a vacant structure in Sunland.

15 hours ago

Inauguration Day: Biden Takes Office, Moving Quickly To Implement AgendaJoseph R. Biden, Jr., was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, urging a bitterly divided country to come together at a perilous time in American history while moving quickly to begin implementing his agenda.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Continue To Mount In SouthlandCases and deaths continued to mount across the Southland Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Students, LAUSD Superintendent Turn Inauguration Into Civics AssemblyHermela Aregawi reports.

17 hours ago

Website For COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Crashes After LaunchWithin minutes after Los Angeles County went online allowing the first people other than healthcare workers and first responders to get the vaccine, the state-run website crashed for several hours.

17 hours ago

STEAM: Meet A Pediatric Interventional CardiologistDr. Evan Zahn is a pediatric interventional cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center working on the hearts of the hospital's tiniest patients. But when COVID-19 hit and many pediatric surgeries were put on hold, he started using his fine-tuned skills as a member of the COVID Line Team.

18 hours ago

High Winds Cause Damage Across SouthlandAlex Biston reports.

18 hours ago