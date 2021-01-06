Employees, Residents Of Long Beach Assisted Living Facility Get COVID-19 VaccinationsThe residents of Bixby Knolls in Long Beach were vaccinated Wednesday morning. Tina Patel reports.

Rep. Karen Bass, Other Lawmakers Evacuated As Protesters Take Over Capitol BuildingCongresswoman Karen Bass spoke to KCAL9 live from a secure location in D.C.

DOD, Federal Medical Personnel Deployed To Help Slammed SoCal HospitalsDoctors and nurses from the Department of Defense and Health and Human Services are on their way to Southern California. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Death Row Inmate From LA Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In San Quentin CellAn inmate on San Quentin State Prison's death row died Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Black Angus Closes Half Of Its California SteakhousesIt's not clear if the Sherman Oaks-based company will reopen those locations. Suzanne Marques reports.

Riverside County Sues Roller Skating Rink That Refused To Close In PandemicEpic Rollertainment in Murrieta has been hit with a restraining order and a lawsuit. Suzanne Marques reports.

Air New Zealand Won't Allow Crews To Overnight In CaliforniaCalifornia's situation is so dire, that crews with Air New Zealand will now overnight in Hawaii. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Military Deploys Medical Teams To Help Slammed SoCal HospitalsOne hospital in Arcadia shifted into crisis care mode, convening a triage team to evaluate the severity of patients. Kara Finnstrom reports.

2 Men Wanted In Deadly Downtown LA ShootingA man was shot to death in Downtown LA early Wednesday. Suzanne Marques reports.

Metro Service Impacted As Increase In COVID-19 Cases Creates Staff ShortagesThe number of Metro staff and contractors to test positive for COVID-19 doubled in the past month, causing worker shortages for bus and rail services, Metro announced Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Almost Half Of LAFD Vaccinated For COVID-19Capt. Erik Scott says about 48% of the its firefighters have been vaccinated, despite some hesitancy. Suzanne Marques reports.

Man Killed After Crashing Into Building, Pole In Downtown LAA man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. DeMarco Morgan reports.

CBS News Projects Warnock Wins; Other Race Too Close To CallThe closely-watched Georgia Senate runoff will determine which party controls the Senate — and possibly how much of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda can be accomplished in the first two years of his presidency.

Grammy Awards Ceremony Postponed Until MarchThe Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (Jan. 5)Olga Ospina takes a look at tonight's weather.

LA County Hospitals Overflowing As COVID-19 Surge ContinuesHealth officials reported there were 7,898 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, 21% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase of more than 200 patients since Monday and a new record high for the county.

Loma Linda Nurse Helping To Heal COVID Patients Through MusicTad Worku, a trauma nurse, heals patients in many ways and helps them to recover by managing their stress during the pandemic using music. With his guitar in hand Tuesday, plays, sings and performs for patients.

Music Mogul Dr. Dre Says He's 'Doing Great' After Being Admitted To Cedars-SinaiRapper and record producer Dr. Dre was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Tuesday after suffering a possible brain aneurysm.

Southern California Clinical Trials To Begin Of COVID Vaccine For KidsThe call has gone out to Southern California children to participate in clinical trials for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. If all goes as planned, kids could get the shot by the summer, according to the president of the Orange County chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Southland Counties Continue To See Increases In COVID-19 HospitalizationsAs coronavirus cases continue to mount in the Southland, hospitalizations continue to increase.

Report: Dr. Dre Admitted To Cedars-Sinai After Possible Brain AneurysmRapper and record producer Dr. Dre was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Tuesday after suffering a possible brain aneurysm.

Former Employees Say Wayfinder Family Services Has Been A Hotbed For ViolenceFormer employees of Wayfinder Family Services, where investigators Monday said a young counselor was killed over the weekend, has been a hotbed for violence for years.

