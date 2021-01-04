GA's Top Election Official Refutes Trump's Election Claims As Democrats Call For FBI Investigation Into Secretary Of State CallJeff Nguyen reports.

Vaccinations For General Public In California Expected By Mid-Spring 2021California Gov. Gavin Newsom says California has only administered about a third of the COVID-19 vaccines in its possession - leaving many wondering when it will be their turn.

Actress Tanya Roberts Alive But In Poor Condition In Hospital, Says PublicistActress Tanya Roberts, who was mistakenly reported to have died Sunday, is still alive in the hospital following a fall at her home.

Soaring COVID-19 Death Numbers Reported In Orange County As Funeral Homes Struggle To Find SpaceAs coronavirus deaths continue to increase, Orange County hospitals are being forced to find extra storage space outside of their morgues. Michele Gile reports.

LA County Reports 9,142 New COVID-19 Cases, 77 DeathsThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 9,142 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 77 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 827,498 cases and 10,850 deaths.

Driver Sought In Fatal South LA Hit-And-RunA man was found dead in South Los Angeles early Monday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

Final Week Of 'Jeopardy!' Episodes Hosted By Alex Trebek To Begin Airing MondayThe final week of "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will begin airing Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Hollywood's 101 Coffee Shop, Seen In 'Swingers,' Closes Its Doors For GoodHollywood's iconic 101 Coffee Shop has officially closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

Testing Site Reopens At Dodger Stadium With Better Traffic ManagementThe site continues to administer more than 13,000 tests daily, more than any other testing site in the nation. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Historic Hospital Reopens In Long BeachCommunity Hospital Long Beach will open today to help the shoulder some of the non-COVID-19 cases in the region. Joy Benedict reports.

UC San Diego Using Vending Machines To Dispense COVID-19 TestsSeveral of the vending machines have been set up throughout the campus.

CBS 2 Comedy Gives Viewers A Picture Of Nigerian Immigrants' LivesVeteran actor Barry Shabaka Henley talked to DeMarco Morgan about working on a groundbreaking show like "Bob Hearts Abishola."

FEMA Deems LA County Riskiest In The NationThree Southern California counties made FEMA's top 10 riskiest counties in the country for natural disasters. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

Time-Lapse Shows Busiest Day Of Travel At LAXThousands of travelers passed through LAX during the holidays. Suzanne Marques reports.

Former Bond Girl, 'That 70s Show' Star Tanya Roberts Dies At 65The actress had collapsed while taking a walk on Christmas Eve and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but never recovered. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Personal Trainer Has Tips for Keeping Fitness Resolutions During A PandemicDeMarco Morgan talked to trainer Austin Dotson about what people can do to get fit, even with gyms closed.

Man Found Shot To Death In Crashed Pickup TruckLA County sheriff's deputies are on the scene in East LA. Suzanne Marques reports.

Long Lines Ahead Of Pink's Hot Dogs' Temporary ClosureRick Montanez reports.

Trump Heard On Tape Urging Georgia Officials To 'Find' Enough Votes To Overturn Presidential ResultsLaurie Perez reports.

'We Are Not Abandoning Resuscitation': LA County Healthcare Leader Speaks Out After Memo Raises ConcernsLesley Marin reports.

Customers Line Up For Hours Before Pink's Temporary ClosureRick Montanez reports.

