Dr. Barbara Ferrer Fights Back Tears While Reporting The Over 8K Deaths In LA CountyL.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer fought back tears Wednesday as she reported that over 8,000 county residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

17 minutes ago

LA County Joins State In Reopening PlaygroundsPublic, outdoor playgrounds will stay open in a reversal of the state's regional stay-at-home order.

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Available At Ralphs Pharmacies Across SouthlandRalphs will provide access to the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine at their Southland pharmacies when it becomes available in California, the company announced Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

22 minutes ago

Dodgers Scout Jairo Castillo Dies From Complications Of COVID-19The Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday announced the passing of Jairo Castillo, a team scout, from COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

36 minutes ago

CHP Officer Who Died In On-Duty Crash Laid To RestOfficer Andy Ornelas was with the CHP for only four years. Amy Johnson reports.

48 minutes ago

Traffic Stop In Isla Vista Leads To Huge Cache Of Guns At Goleta HomeA traffic stop led Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies to a huge cache of guns at a Goleta home. Katie Johnston reports.

52 minutes ago

Drone Captures Bird's Eye View Of Bears Enjoying Altadena PoolThe bears had just had a snack in one yard, then took a dip in the pool of another. DeMarco Morgan reports.

1 hour ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Dec. 9)A high of 68 for the beaches and 77 for the valleys Wednesday.

2 hours ago

'Lit Hanukkah' Experience Launches In LAThe 'Lit Hanukkah' drive-thru experience has launched in Los Angeles.

3 hours ago

Sen. Feinstein Questions Why Vandenberg Not Shortlisted For Space Command HQCalifornia Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to the Air Force Tuesday asking why Vandenberg Air Force Base is no longer a finalist for the new Space Command headquarters. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

2 Killed In Newport Beach CrashAt least two cars were involved in the double fatal crash on Newport Coast Drive. Desmond Shaw reports.

5 hours ago

LA County Hoping To Spend $10M On Restaurant Meal ProgramThe Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to try and find $10 million in coronavirus relief funds to back local restaurants in making meals for vulnerable communities. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Former Santa Clarita Rep. Katie Hill Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-HusbandFormer U.S. Rep. Katie Hill won a restraining order Tuesday against her ex-husband, whom she accused of choking and threatening her during years of abuse and of leaking nude photos and other information that led to her resignation.

7 hours ago

LA Judge Tosses Rose McGowan's Racketeering Claims Against WeinsteinA Los Angeles federal judge Monday tossed actress Rose McGowan's racketeering claims against jailed former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his associates. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties Seek To Break Off From SoCal Regional Stay-Home OrderVentura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have asked state officials for permission to break off from the Southern California stay-at-home order and create their own regional group.

7 hours ago

House Fire Breaks Out In KoreatownCrews were battling a house fire in Koreatown Wednesday morning.

7 hours ago

Judge: Los Angeles County Acted 'Arbitrarily' In Outdoor Dining BanLos Angeles County acted "arbitrarily" and failed to provide "rational'' justification in its health order to close all outdoor dining at restaurants in response to COVID-19, a judge ruled Tuesday in a ruling that will not immediately impact the county's ban.

14 hours ago

Thousands Of Southland Residents Still Without PowerThe threat from the Santa Ana winds has subsided, but thousands of Southland residents are still without power.

14 hours ago

California Healthcare Workers Worried As ICU Capacity DwindlesCalifornia hospitals are preparing a contingency plan in case ICU beds reach capacity due to a continued surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

15 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Dec. 8)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

15 hours ago

'Nothing Will Stop Christmas': Santa's Sleigh Lands In Orange County, Escorted By Tustin PDSanta's sleigh landed in Tustin Tuesday night, continuing a decades-old tradition of spreading cheer to children throughout the neighborhood along with the police department. The nightly fun will run through Dec. 18.

15 hours ago

Culver City PD Releases Video Of Fatal Shooting Of Man By OfficersThe Culver City Police Department Tuesday released video of a fatal shooting of a man by officers — one of whom was wounded by friendly fire — on the roof of a parking structure.

15 hours ago

1 Killed, 4 Injured In Pasadena Traffic CollisionOne person is dead and four are injured as the result of a traffic collision in Pasadena Tuesday night.

15 hours ago

Lancaster Father Charged In Decapitation Of Son, DaughterMaurice Jewel Taylor Sr., a 34-year-old personal trainer, has been charged with two felony counts each of murder and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

16 hours ago