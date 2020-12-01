University Students Build Electric Car Almost Entirely From Recycled Plastic And TrashStudents in The Netherlands have taken the challenge of making cars more environmentally friendly to a whole new level. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive Kicks Off TuesdayThe annual CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicked off its 32nd year Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Lily Collins On Netflix's "Mank" & "Emily In Paris": "I Knew I Was Going To Be Learning Something New Every Single Day"The actor joins CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith on The Sit-Down to discuss her role in the new David Fincher movie "Mank," the best parts of doing "Emily In Paris" and her time at USC.

3 hours ago

Search Continues For Diver Missing Near Santa Cruz IslandThe search continued Tuesday for a 34-year-old diver who went missing off Santa Cruz Island Sunday evening. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Fire Weather Watch Warning Issued For This WeekSanta Ana winds are forecast to pick up again this week, bringing fire weather conditions. Danielle Gersh reports.

4 hours ago

Union Station COVID-19 Testing Site Back Open After Being Closed For Film ShootThe city of Los Angeles has reversed a decision to close a coronavirus testing site at Union Station Tuesday because of a film shoot.

4 hours ago

Mission Inn Downsizes Christmas DisplayThe Riverside landmark decided to move forward with a more low-key Christmas display this year. Jasmine Viel reports.

4 hours ago

Crash Into Pole Sparks Fire On Topanga CanyonThe crash took out power to the area and has the canyon road shut down in both directions. Suzanne Marques reports.

4 hours ago

'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' To Air On CBS2 TonightThe Christmas classic will air at 8 p.m. on CBS2. Jasmine Viel reports.

4 hours ago

Pasadena Reinstates Health Permits To 3 Restaurants After Shutting Them Down Due To Safety ViolationsThree Pasadena restaurants that were shut down due to violations of the city's COVID-19 safety protocols had their health permits reinstated while two additional restaurants were closed Saturday night, a city official said. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Long Beach State At UCLA Basketball Game Postponed Due To Coronavirus CaseMonday night's game between California State University, Long Beach and the University of California, Los Angeles was postponed due to a positive coronavirus case. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Proposes $5 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund For Restaurants, Breweries, BarsLong Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who waited tables as a college student, on Monday proposed the creation of a $5 million relief fund for food and beverage businesses forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Fire Engulfs Commercial Building In South LAFirefighters quickly contained a blaze which broke out at a commercial building in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

6 hours ago

Lockdown Looms As COVID-19 Cases SurgeL.A. County officials are considering even more restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to grow at an alarming rate. Tina Patel reports.

6 hours ago

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Dines At Santa Monica Restaurant After Approving Dining BanLos Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl is receiving criticism after she ate at a restaurant in Santa Monica last week, shortly after voting to support the controversial ban on outdoor dining.

7 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Nov. 30)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

13 hours ago

Pasadena Taking Stricter Approach To Enforcement As Pandemic SurgesThe city of Pasadena has started to take a broader and stricter approach to enforcing local health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic — starting with telling about 75 runners at the Rose Bowl loop trail they needed to wear face coverings over the weekend.

14 hours ago

Dr. Scott Atlas, Who Fought Against COVID Lockdowns, Resigns From Trump Admin Special Adviser PostScott Atlas, the doctor who advised President Donald Trump and fought against coronavirus lockdowns, resigned from his White House post on Monday as special adviser to the president, and more. Tom Wait reports.

14 hours ago

Officials Sounding Alarm About Threat Of Nurse Shortages During PandemicStacey Butler reports.

14 hours ago

LA County Passes 400,000 COVID-19 Cases, Marking Grim MilestoneGov. Newsom said that the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 should come to California by mid-December.

14 hours ago

Actress Laverne Cox Target Of Transphobic Attack At Griffith ParkActress Laverne Cox took to social media over the weekend to say that she and a male friend were safe after a man attacked them at Griffith Park.

15 hours ago

CA Supreme Court Upholds Reversal Of Kimberly Long's Murder ConvictionChris Holmstrom reports.

16 hours ago

LA County Surpasses 400K COVID-19 Cases, Ventura Hits 20KThe coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in Southern California.

16 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Project Angel Food Driver Brings More Than A Meal To Those In NeedFranklin Hall has been delivering meals to Angelenos with life-threatening illnesses for two years.

17 hours ago