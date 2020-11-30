The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith on The Sit-Down about her new movie Mank, what it was like to work with David Fincher and Hollywood in the 1930's.
Amanda Seyfried On Netflix's 'Mank': 'It Just Couldn't Get Any More Beautiful'
LAUSD Working To Keep Students Connected To CommunitySuperintendent Austin Beutner focused his Monday morning briefing on highlighting the activities students are doing to stay connected. Suzanne Marques reports.
California Mandates Testing For All Health Care Workers Starting Dec. 14Nurses have been saying they can't get tested unless they get sick. Lesley Marin reports.
New Safer-At-Home Order Bans All Gatherings, Tightens Occupancy LimitsThe surging number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have prompted new guidelines that went into effect Monday. Kara Finnstrom and Tina Patel report.
Teacher Of The Week: Lauree Johnson-PittmanThe Los Angeles Chargers, CBS2/KCAL9 and LAUSD congratulate Lauree Johnson-Pittman from Canoga Park High School!
Student Wine Brand Partners With State’s Largest Winery To Launch New Product, Expand PhilanthropyA student-run wine brand that’s already raised over $35,000 in scholarship funds has partnered with a local winery for its latest product. Katie Johnston reports.
LA Coroner To Conduct Inquest Into Death Of Andres GuardardoThe 18-year-old was shot and killed in Gardena as he ran away from deputies last June. Suzanne Marques reports.
Nurses Protest For More Pandemic Safety In West HillsProtests are happening today both at West Hills Hospital and Los Robles Regional Medical Center. Suzanne Marques reports.
New Safe-At-Home Order Takes Effect Today In LA CountyThe new order is aimed at cutting down gatherings amid a big surge in cases of COVID-19. Kara Finnstrom and Tina Patel report.
Sky Watchers Spot 2 Lunar Events In Sunday Night SkyThe Frost Moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse was visible over Southern California. Suzanne Marques reports.
Laguna Beach Cat Cafe Closes PermanentlyCatmosphere in Laguna Beach will close its storefront, but continue working to connect cats with their forever homes. Lesley Marin reports.
Woman Found Dead In DowneyThe woman who was found dead was in her 30s. Suzanne Marques reports.
Man Found Dead In Compton May Have Attempted CarjackingThe man was found with at least one gunshot wound and injuries from being struck by a car. Suzanne Marques reports.
2 Young Children, Father Killed In Fiery Crash By Suspected Drunk DriverA Southland family is dealing with heartbreaking loss after the death of two young children and their father in a fiery car crash. Hermela Aregawi reports.
LA County Continues To See Surge With 5,014 Additional Cases Of COVID-19 As Countdown To New Restrictions BeginsLaurie Perez reports.
Protests Over California, LA County Health Order RestrictionsProtests held across Southland against health orders and safer-at-home guidelines.
New Health Orders For Los Angeles County To Go Into Effect On MondayJeff Nguyen reports.
Leaving, Arriving During Pandemic Travel At LAXJoy Benedict reports.
Families Prep For Outdoor Restrictions Under New LA County Health OrderRick Montanez reports.
New LA County Safer-At-Home Health Order Begins MondayJeff Nguyen reports.
Hometown Hero: Jerimiah Spicer's Skid Row StoryLeft in a trash can at age 3, Jerimiah Spicer went from being homeless to a tryout with the Chargers and success in the XFL & arena football. Lisa Hillary went down to skid row with Spicer to hand out meals and relive those moments where he spent much of his childhood
Erik Kramer is Truly Grateful at ThanksgivingFrom Burroughs High School in Burbank to the NFL ranks, LA native Erik Kramer enjoyed 10 seasons as an NFL Quarterback, including a stint with the Chargers in 1999. But Kramer's post-playing days have been filled with unimaginable grief. While battling depression, Kramer attempted to take his own life. And as Chris Hayre found out, five year's later he's grateful for a second chance
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 29)It's a cool start to the week. Alex Biston reports.
Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. Amy Johnson reports.