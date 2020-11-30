LAUSD Working To Keep Students Connected To CommunitySuperintendent Austin Beutner focused his Monday morning briefing on highlighting the activities students are doing to stay connected. Suzanne Marques reports.

4 minutes ago

California Mandates Testing For All Health Care Workers Starting Dec. 14Nurses have been saying they can't get tested unless they get sick. Lesley Marin reports.

18 minutes ago

New Safer-At-Home Order Bans All Gatherings, Tightens Occupancy LimitsThe surging number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have prompted new guidelines that went into effect Monday. Kara Finnstrom and Tina Patel report.

33 minutes ago

Amanda Seyfried On Netflix's 'Mank': 'It Just Couldn't Get Any More Beautiful'The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith on The Sit-Down about her new movie Mank, what it was like to work with David Fincher and Hollywood in the 1930's.

2 hours ago

Teacher Of The Week: Lauree Johnson-PittmanThe Los Angeles Chargers, CBS2/KCAL9 and LAUSD congratulate Lauree Johnson-Pittman from Canoga Park High School!

3 hours ago

Student Wine Brand Partners With State’s Largest Winery To Launch New Product, Expand PhilanthropyA student-run wine brand that’s already raised over $35,000 in scholarship funds has partnered with a local winery for its latest product. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

LA Coroner To Conduct Inquest Into Death Of Andres GuardardoThe 18-year-old was shot and killed in Gardena as he ran away from deputies last June. Suzanne Marques reports.

5 hours ago

Nurses Protest For More Pandemic Safety In West HillsProtests are happening today both at West Hills Hospital and Los Robles Regional Medical Center. Suzanne Marques reports.

5 hours ago

New Safe-At-Home Order Takes Effect Today In LA CountyThe new order is aimed at cutting down gatherings amid a big surge in cases of COVID-19. Kara Finnstrom and Tina Patel report.

5 hours ago

Sky Watchers Spot 2 Lunar Events In Sunday Night SkyThe Frost Moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse was visible over Southern California. Suzanne Marques reports.

5 hours ago

Laguna Beach Cat Cafe Closes PermanentlyCatmosphere in Laguna Beach will close its storefront, but continue working to connect cats with their forever homes. Lesley Marin reports.

6 hours ago

Woman Found Dead In DowneyThe woman who was found dead was in her 30s. Suzanne Marques reports.

7 hours ago

Man Found Dead In Compton May Have Attempted CarjackingThe man was found with at least one gunshot wound and injuries from being struck by a car. Suzanne Marques reports.

7 hours ago

2 Young Children, Father Killed In Fiery Crash By Suspected Drunk DriverA Southland family is dealing with heartbreaking loss after the death of two young children and their father in a fiery car crash. Hermela Aregawi reports.

14 hours ago

LA County Continues To See Surge With 5,014 Additional Cases Of COVID-19 As Countdown To New Restrictions BeginsLaurie Perez reports.

14 hours ago

Protests Over California, LA County Health Order RestrictionsProtests held across Southland against health orders and safer-at-home guidelines.

14 hours ago

New Health Orders For Los Angeles County To Go Into Effect On MondayJeff Nguyen reports.

14 hours ago

Leaving, Arriving During Pandemic Travel At LAXJoy Benedict reports.

18 hours ago

Families Prep For Outdoor Restrictions Under New LA County Health OrderRick Montanez reports.

18 hours ago

New LA County Safer-At-Home Health Order Begins MondayJeff Nguyen reports.

18 hours ago

Hometown Hero: Jerimiah Spicer's Skid Row StoryLeft in a trash can at age 3, Jerimiah Spicer went from being homeless to a tryout with the Chargers and success in the XFL & arena football. Lisa Hillary went down to skid row with Spicer to hand out meals and relive those moments where he spent much of his childhood

19 hours ago

Erik Kramer is Truly Grateful at ThanksgivingFrom Burroughs High School in Burbank to the NFL ranks, LA native Erik Kramer enjoyed 10 seasons as an NFL Quarterback, including a stint with the Chargers in 1999. But Kramer's post-playing days have been filled with unimaginable grief. While battling depression, Kramer attempted to take his own life. And as Chris Hayre found out, five year's later he's grateful for a second chance

19 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 29)It's a cool start to the week. Alex Biston reports.

1 day ago

Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago