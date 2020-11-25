Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Nov. 25)A high of 62 for the beaches and 68 for the valleys Wednesday.

13 minutes ago

Car Plummets Off Cliff Near Santa Clarita, Driver RescuedA driver was pulled to safety early Wednesday morning after his car plunged 150 feet down a cliff near Santa Clarita and spent over six hours waiting for help.

54 minutes ago

Alex Winter On Frank Zappa Documentary, Bill & Ted Movies, Showbiz KidsThe actor and director joins CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith on The Sit-Down to discuss his new documentary "Zappa" about the legendary musician Frank Zappa and also discusses his hit movie franchise with Keanu Reeves and his life in Hollywood.

58 minutes ago

Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered MiscarriageMeghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed Wednesday that she lost her second child to a miscarriage this past summer.

2 hours ago

LA County Supervisors Uphold Controversial Outdoor Dining Ban Despite Some OppositionBy a 3-2 vote, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday upheld the impending and controversial ban on outdoor dining which will take effect Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

1 Person Dead In Bellflower ShootingLA County Sheriff's deputies are investigating.

9 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Nov. 24)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

9 hours ago

'Most Alarming Metrics We Have Ever Seen': Proposal Seeks To Prohibit Gatherings In LA County As Pandemic SurgesDr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County public health director, is telling people to cancel their Thanksgiving plans with people living outside their household and asked the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to approve new restrictions — as COVID-19 cases continue to surge faster than ever.

9 hours ago

Stores Urge Consumers To Shop Online This Black FridayBlack Friday is bound to look different this year during the pandemic.

9 hours ago

Investigation Finds More Than $140M In EDD Benefits Paid Out To California InmatesIn a letter to the governor this week, the California District Attorney's Statewide EDD Fraud Task Force detailed what their investigation found: more than 35,000 claims filed between March and August in the names of inmates.

10 hours ago

Long Beach Restaurant Owners, Patrons React To In-Person Dining BanThe city of Long Beach, which has its own health department, also plans to bar in-person dining Wednesday night.

10 hours ago

Joe Biden Introduces New Members Of National Security, Foreign Policy TeamsPresident-elect Joe Biden formally announced Tuesday new members of his national security and foreign policy teams, several of whom are poised to make history if their nominations are approved by the Senate.

11 hours ago

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue To Spike In Southland Ahead Of ThanksgivingAcross the Southland, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to spike as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

12 hours ago

Doctors, Nurses Across SoCal Deal With COVID-19 SurgeCOVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing, and local health workers are concerned.

14 hours ago

'You Gotta Have Leftovers': Southland Residents Prepare For A Thanksgiving Like No OtherDespite the COVID-19 pandemic, Southland residents are still stocking up on Thanksgiving fare — even if in slightly smaller amounts.

14 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Nov 24)Santa Ana winds to pick up heading into Thanksgiving.

14 hours ago

Woman Found Dead In Pasadena Park Under Suspicious CircumstancesAuthorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday morning in a popular Pasadena park.

15 hours ago

Comedian Ken Wavey Keeping Golf Fun on SocialKen Wavey isn't your ordinary comedian. He's taken to the links to establish himself as one of the premier golf comedians on social media... and he's from the Inland Empire! Ben Lyons talks to Ken about his craft, ambitions & who he wants to connect with

15 hours ago

Some CA Gig Workers May Be Forced To Repay EDD Benefits Due To OverpaymentGig workers who are receiving unemployment may be on the hook to pay back some of their benefits due to overpayment.

15 hours ago

More Than $140M In EDD Benefits Paid Out To California Inmates, Investigation FindsNine district attorneys from across the state have formed a task force to tackle fraud in the California Employment Development Department. And on Tuesday, the group announced that it had found widespread fraud happening in prisons and jails through the state's EDD.

15 hours ago

LA County Board Of Supervisors Upholds In-Person Dining BanBoard members Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn had expressed opposition — even after signing off initially on the new L.A. County thresholds released earlier in the month — arguing the ban is too punitive to restaurants in response to a surge that has been largely blamed on private gatherings rather than outdoor dining.

15 hours ago

Thanksgiving Baskets Handed Out In South LAThe LA Reinvestment Foundation is handing out Thanksgiving baskets to people in need from Ventura to Las Vegas. Jasmine Viel reports.

19 hours ago

Protesters Demand Mayor Garcetti Be Shut Out Of Biden AdministrationBlack Lives Matter says Mayor Eric Garcetti has failed in Los Angeles when it comes to housing the homeless and transportation. Jasmine Viel reports.

19 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Nov. 24)A high of 66 for the beaches and 72 for the valleys Tuesday.

20 hours ago