Judge Rejects Request To Halt LA County’s Outdoor Dining BanA judge Tuesday denied a request from a major restaurant industry group which would have prevented Los Angeles County from imposing a ban on outdoor dining. Tina Patel reports.

14 minutes ago

New LACMA Exhibit Bids Farewell To Office Christmas PartiesThe free exhibit is in an outdoor welcome plaza of the museum through Jan. 3. Chris Holmstrom reports.

2 hours ago

Driver Shot To Death In South LA, Gunman At LargeA man was shot and killed while backing out of a driveway in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Florence early Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago

Milk Tanker Overturns Onto Car On 5 Freeway In Lincoln HeightsAt least one person was taken to a hospital after the crash. DeMarco Morgan reports.

3 hours ago

Directors Scott Barber & Adam Sweeney On "The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story"Barber and Sweeney talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about their new documentary about the rise of Nickelodeon and the most important shows for the network over the years.

4 hours ago

One Person Killed In West Adams Rollover Wreck, Driver Flees SceneAt least one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

5 hours ago

One Person Injured In 60 Freeway Crash In East LAA crash has shut down several lanes of the eastbound 60 Freeway near Indiana Street in East Los Angeles. At least one person was injured.

5 hours ago

COVID-19 Exposure Forces John Wayne Airport To Operate At Reduced CapacityA COVID-19 exposure among air traffic control staff at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana is forcing the airport to cut the airport’s hours and operate at a reduced capacity for the next several days. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Nov. 23)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

12 hours ago

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, Even If Not Quite The SameBugs Bunny, Sylvester and even Old Saint Nick himself welcomed families Monday to Six Flags Magic Mountain for the annual Holiday in the Park — with a twist.

13 hours ago

Pasadena To Allow In-Person Dining Despite County Health OrdersThe city of Pasadena announced on Monday that outdoor dining will be permitted to continue, even as restaurants across L.A. County prepare to shut down to comply with the new local health orders.

13 hours ago

'Absolutely Stunning': Lawmakers React To Goldstein Investigation Into Minors Collecting EDD BenefitsLawmakers want answers after a recent David Goldstein investigation found that children as young as 1-year-old were collecting unemployment benefits.

13 hours ago

Family Of Teen Killed In 2016 Lynwood Shooting Still Seeking AnswersFour years later and there is still no closure for the family of a teen caught in the middle of a gang shooting.

13 hours ago

Nurses Warn Public Against Gathering, Call For More PPE And Coronavirus TestingAs state health officials are continuing to warn people against gathering outside their households for the holidays, nurses too, are sounding the alarm. Stacey Butler reports.

13 hours ago

Some LA County Leaders Question Ban On Outdoor DiningAlthough the Board of Supervisors signed off on these thresholds before they were released, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said on Monday that she plans to formally oppose the elimination of in-person dining.

13 hours ago

CHP Officer In Critical Condition After Palmdale CrashA motorcycle officer with the California Highway Patrol was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a Monday night crash in Palmdale.

13 hours ago

GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Now Begin Formal Transition ProcessThe General Services Administration has told President-elect Joe Biden they're ready to start the formal transition process, allowing Mr. Biden access to key funding, office space, classified intelligence briefings and agency access, according to a letter GSA sent to reporters.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Surge Continues In SouthlandSouthland counties continued Monday to report sharp increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

15 hours ago

Fullerton Restaurants Hosts Early Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway To Feed 1,000 PeopleMichele Gile reports.

17 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Nov 23)Cooler temperatures expected through Thanksgiving before things heat up into the weekend.

17 hours ago

'We're Having 4 Shootings Per Day': LAPD Chief Moore, Community Activists Call For End To Uptick In HomicidesOver the weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department reported its 300th homicide of the year — a number that hasn't been seen in more than a decade.

18 hours ago

Local Restaurants Fear Shutting Down As LA County Restricts Outdoor Dining AgainPublic Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the pause is aimed at slowing down the spread of COVID-19, which has reached alarming levels.

19 hours ago

Rad Max Vintage Sports ApparelThe holiday season is upon us and here's a perfect place to shop for the sports diehard in your life. "Rad Max Vintage" is a collection of some of the best sports apparel from the past, as you take a walk down sports-memory lane through the aisles of this pop-up store. Ben Lyons caught up with owner Laura Max McDonald for an inside look at some of the raddest sports gear from yesteryear.

19 hours ago