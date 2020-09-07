CHP Officer Fired On In Sylmar, Suspect At LargeA CHP officer responding to a stolen vehicle call in Sylmar was fired upon tonight by a male suspect who remains at large

32 minutes ago

Racist Rant Caught On Camera In Garden GroveA woman was caught on camera in a racist rant after she was upset with chalk drawings from the man's children.

1 hour ago

Former Temptations Singer And Compton Native, Bruce Williamson Dies At Age 49Williamson reportedly died in Las Vegas on Sunday night from complications from COVID-19. He joined the group in 2006 as lead singer of The Temptations before leaving the group in 2015.

1 hour ago

Shots Fired At CHP Officers In SylmarBrittney Hopper is live on the scene as a man is shooting at officers from a home along Little Tujunga Canyon Road. This is a developing story.

2 hours ago

LA County Reports 494 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths; San Bernardino Reports 133 New CasesLos Angeles County Monday reported 494 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, while San Bernardino County reported 133 new cases.

4 hours ago

‘Hell On Earth’: North Hollywood Woman Describes Escaping Creek FireA woman from North Hollywood is sharing her story after surviving the dangerous Creek Fire in Fresno County. Jasmine Viel reports.

5 hours ago

Jelly Belly Founder Hosting Wonka-Esque Treasure HuntThe founder of Jelly Belly, David Klein, says he is ready to retire and has decided to look for a successor in a rather unusual way.

5 hours ago

Some LADWP, SCE Customers Still Without Power After Weekend OutagesThousands of people in the Southland were still without electricity early Monday morning as record-breaking temperatures continued to put pressure on the region’s power grid. Jeff Nguyen reports.

6 hours ago

Bobcat Fire North Of Duarte More Than Doubles In Size, Still No ContainmentA brush fire which sparked in the Angeles National Forest north of Duarte Sunday grew rapidly overnight, more than doubling in size by Monday morning.

6 hours ago

U.S. Forest Service To Temporarily Close SoCal National Forests Over Fire DangerStarting at 5 p.m. Monday night, Sequoia National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest and Cleveland National Forest will be closed to all visitors due to increased fire danger, the U.S. Forest Service said.

7 hours ago

OC Could Move Into Red Tier Allowing Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Churches To Reopen Indoors At 25% CapacityUnder the red tier, the county will be able to reopen movie theaters, restaurants and churches indoors at 25% capacity.

7 hours ago

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By PyrotechnicsFirefighters Monday continued to battle the El Dorado Fire — which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday when a family attempted to stage a gender reveal photo in Yucaipa using pyrotechnics — and then exploded to more than 8,000 acres, destroying several homes and forcing hundreds to flee.

7 hours ago

'The Princess Bride' Cast To Reunite For Wisconsin Democratic Party FundraiserThe Wisconsin Democratic Party will be getting a boost from the cast of "The Princess Bride."

7 hours ago

Labor Day Food Distribution Held In Wilmington Lieu Of Canceled ParadeIn celebration of Labor Day, a "Labor of Love" food distribution is being held at Banning Park in Wilmington.

12 hours ago

Body Found Burning In South LA AlleyAuthorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found burning in an alley in South Los Angeles Monday morning.

12 hours ago

Bobcat Fire North Of Duarte More Than Doubles In SizeA brush fire which sparked in the Angeles National Forest north of Duarte Sunday grew rapidly overnight, more than doubling in size by Monday morning.

13 hours ago

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By PyrotechnicsFirefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire -- which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday when a family attempted to stage a gender reveal photo in Yucaipa using pyrotechnics -- and then exploded to more than 7,000 acres, destroying several homes and forcing hundreds to flee.

13 hours ago

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnic DeviceFirefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire, which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday at a gender reveal party in Yucaipa, and then exploded to more than 7,000 acres, destroying several homes and forcing hundreds to flee.

17 hours ago

Thousands Still Without Power In LA As Heat Wave Scorches RegionThousands of people in the Southland were still without electricity early Monday morning as record-breaking temperatures continued to put pressure on the region’s power grid.

18 hours ago

12 Protesters Arrested After Clashing With Deputies During Dijon Kizzee ProtestTwelve protesters were taken into custody Sunday when a South Los Angeles demonstration over the controversial fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies turned violent.

18 hours ago

Power Problems Hit The Southland As Extreme Heat Sweeps Through The AreaCalifornia ISO said "no outages were ordered by the grid operators" on the high-voltage electricity system, but there were other outages on Sunday that were active within separate utility companies. Jeff Nguyen reports.

1 day ago

Fire Fight Continues Against Bobcat Fire In Angeles National ForestAs of 3 p.m., the Bobcat Fire spread to 500 acres and was at 0% containment. By 6 p.m., it reached 1,800 acres and no progress had been made on containment. Brittney Hopper reports.

1 day ago

Human-Caused El Dorado Fire Scorches More Than 7,000 AcresFirefighters on Sunday continued to battle intense flames in the Yucaipa area as a 7,050-acre brush fire continues to burn amid extreme weather conditions. Laurie Perez reports.

1 day ago

El Dorado Fire Continues To Grow, Crews Speak Out About Fire FightFirefighters on Sunday continued to battle intense flames in the Yucaipa area as a 7,050-acres brush fire continues to burn amid extreme weather conditions. KCAL9's Laurie Perez heard from a firefighter in a hotshot crew.

1 day ago