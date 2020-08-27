Cement Truck Crashes Into 5 Freeway Center Divider In TustinA Sigalert is in effect for several lanes on both sides of the 5 Freeway until further notice. Amy Johnson reports.

Chargers Cancel Scrimmage In Solidarity With NBA ProtestsJim Hill reports.

Inland Empire Schools Granted Waivers To ReopenSan Bernardino County, however, remains on the state's watch list. Jasmine Viel reports.

Sunbathing, Picnicking Banned At Santa Barbara County Beaches Over Labor Day WeekendAll beaches in Santa Barbara County will be restricting certain activities over Labor Day weekend in order to prevent crowds in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

LA City Attorney Files Charges Of Animal Neglect Against Apparent Breeder Of Boxer DogsCharges of animal neglect were filed against an apparent breeder of boxer dogs whose animals were found severely malnourished and infested with ticks, according to City Attorney Mike Feuer’s office. Katie Johnston reports.

Amazon Fresh Opens In Woodland HillsThe Woodland Hills store is Amazon's first grocery store. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Second Metro Bus Driver Dies After Contracting COVID-19The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority confirmed Wednesday that a second bus driver has died after contracting COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Woman Critically Injured In Westlake Hit-And-RunA woman was struck and injured in a hit and run in the Westlake District.

'Move On, We Have': Villanueva Blasts Inspector General Over Letter To Board Of SupervisorsLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday rebuked Inspector General Max Huntsman in a live virtual question-and-answer session with members of the public. Katie Johnston reports.

NBA Teams Boycott Playoff Games Over Jacob Blake ShootingThe Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday chose to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic just minutes before tip-off. That brought on a wave of boycotts across the sports world. Kara Finnstrom reports.

LAPD Officers Fire Rubber Bullets In Clash With Protesters, 10 ArrestedAt least 10 people were arrested after a group protesting the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake faced off with Los Angeles police officers in downtown Los Angeles for the third straight night Wednesday.

Large Fire Engulfs South LA Commercial BuildingA large blaze erupted at a large commercial building in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

Suspect Arrested In Kenosha Shooting, President Trump To Send In National GuardTwo people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police. Lesley Marin reports.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Aug. 26)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

Former San Bernardino Sheriff's Deputy Investigated For Use-Of-Force In Arrest Of Looter, Stealing From Looted StoreA former San Bernardino sheriff’s deputy is under investigation in connection for using too much force to arrest a suspected looter, and then allegedly stealing items from that store himself. Nicole Comstock reports.

Theme Parks Urge Local Leaders To Issue Reopening GuidelinesIn a roundtable in Florida on Wednesday, theme park leaders met to discuss successful reopening.

New CDC COVID-19 Testing Guidelines Spark Criticism From ExpertsThe CDC now suggests that those who have been exposed to the virus but do not have symptoms do "not necessarily" need to be tested.

Hundreds Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In WisconsinA large group of approximately 300 demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice, moving to the south lawn of City Hall later in the evening.

Businesses Taking Leap Of Faith To Open New Stores Amid Pandemic UncertaintiesDespite many closure signs, some business owners are taking a leap of faith and opening up new storefronts. Jasmine Viel reports.

LA, Orange Counties Add More Coronavirus Cases, DeathsLos Angeles and Orange counties both reported additional coronavirus cases and deaths Wednesday.

Multi-Agency Task Force Announces Arrests In Connection With Looting, Violence In May, JuneThe Safe L.A. Task Force announced Wednesday that so far, LAPD has closed 42 of the 149 open cases and made several major arrests. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said one of their most significant arrests is of Gabriel Estrada, for the attempted murder of a police officer.

Pence Hits Biden And Makes Case For Trump On Third Night Of RNCRepublicans portrayed the U.S. as a "land of heroes" on the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night while Vice President Mike Pence went on the attack against Joe Biden, calling the Democratic nominee a "Trojan horse for a radical left."

Detectives Say Santa Ana Tutor Arrested For Child Abuse Preyed Upon Young Boys, Believe There May Be Additional VictimsAccording to detectives, Michael Douglas Bailey preyed upon young boys and offered them the ability to use the internet to lure them into his Santa Ana home.

