Pursuit Suspects Flag Down A Vehicle And Get InsideAfter two pursuit suspects ditched their car and ran up an embankment, they flagged down a driver and got inside the backseat.

34 minutes ago

Hours-Long Pursuit Comes To An End In East LAOfficers have taken the pursuit suspect and passenger into custody.

48 minutes ago

Man HandsPursuit Suspect Bag, Bottle Through Car WindowA man was seen handing a pursuit suspect a paper bag and a bottle through the driver's window.

1 hour ago

Nurses Rally For Help In Treating COVID-19 PatientsKara Finnstrom reports.

2 hours ago

Police Shoot, Wound Man Armed With Knife In ResedaA man carrying a knife was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Hacienda Heights Rifle-Wielding Robbery Suspect Wounded By Deputies After Wild Pursuit, Multiple ShootoutsA 23-year-old man armed with an assault rifle went on a criminal rampage early Friday morning -- trying to steal drugs from a CVS store in La Puenta and robbing a Hacienda Heights gas station -- before being wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in the City of Industry following a wild pursuit and multiple shootouts, authorities said. Tina Patel reports.

3 hours ago

LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler SkaggsA former employee of the Los Angeles Angels has been taken into custody on federal drug charges in last year’s overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

3 hours ago

Former LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler SkaggsAn ex-employee of the Los Angeles Angels was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with the 2019 overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs who was found unresponsive in a North Texas hotel room while in town to face the Texas Rangers. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Gillian Jacobs On CBS All Access's "The Twilight Zone" & New Movie "I Used To Go Here"The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmtih about her episode on the new season of The Twilight Zone with Jimmi Simpson and Jordan Peele, her new moving about going back to college, and the legacy of Community.

5 hours ago

MOCA Selling Face Masks Designed By Yoko Ono, Other Artists To Raise FundsThe Museum of Contemporary Art is selling a face masks designed by different artists to help raise funds for the museum. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Gunshot Victim Dies After Being Found Wounded At Orange Crash SiteA 26-year-old man who was found shot at the scene of a crash late Thursday night in the city of Orange later died.

8 hours ago

SpaceX Successfully Launches 57 More SatellitesThe Falcon 9 rocket carrying the 57 Starlink satellites launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral at 10:12 p.m. California time. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Metro C Line To Halt Service Friday To Saturday From Crenshaw To Redondo BeachThe Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will temporarily halt C Line (Green) service between the Crenshaw and Redondo Beach stations from Friday to Saturday for construction to connect the future Crenshaw/LAX Line. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Stolen Car Slams Into Santa Ana Police Cruiser During ChaseThere were no serious injuries after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser during a pursuit Thursday night in Santa Ana.

9 hours ago

Unemployment Rate Drops In July1.78 million jobs were added in the month of July and the unemployment rate dropped to 10.2%, U.S. Labor Department reports.

10 hours ago

Hacienda Heights Robbery Suspect Shot, Wounded By Deputies After Wild Pursuit, Multiple ShootoutsA suspect in a possible robbery at a CVS store in Hacienda Heights was wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in the City of Industry early Friday morning following a wild pursuit and multiple shootouts, authorities said. Tina Patel reports.

10 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Aug. 6)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

16 hours ago

Riverside Sheriff's Department Investigating Disappearances Of 5 Women, 1 Man In Idyllwild AreaRiverside County Sheriff's Department Thursday was continuing to search for five women and one man who have gone missing since March.

16 hours ago

Los Angeles Party House Ban Goes Into Effect FridayMayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that, beginning Friday, he is authorizing the L.A. Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties where large parties and gatherings are held.

17 hours ago

OC To Offer Grant Money To Restaurants Complying With COVID-19 GuidelinesOrange County plans to start rewarding restaurants for complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

17 hours ago

Vigil Held For 14-Year-Old Athlete Shot, Killed In South LAFriends and loved ones remembered Semaj Miller, who was shot and killed last week in South LA

17 hours ago

1 Killed In 3-Car Crash Near Van Nuys AirportAccording to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three cars were involved in the collision in the 16400 block of West Vanowen Street, just outside of the Van Nuys Airport.

17 hours ago

Trump, Biden Both Under Fire For Public CommentsPresident Donald Trump came under fire Thursday for comments about COVID-19 and attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden, while the presumptive Democratic nominee faced criticism for comments he made about diversity in the African American community.

18 hours ago

Lights For Lebanon: Los Angeles City Hall Illuminated In Solidarity With Sister City BeirutLos Angeles City Hall was lit up Thursday night in a show of solidarity for Sister City Beirut, where rescue efforts were continuing in the wake of an explosion that has killed at least 149 people and injured 5,000

18 hours ago