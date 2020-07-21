Dodgers Set To Play Ball Sans FansChavez Ravine will be eerily quiet when the Dodgers kick off their preaseason.

33 minutes ago

Costa Mesa Begins Issuing Fines To People Who Violate Face Covering OrderWith coronavirus cases soaring across Orange County, the city of Costa Mesa said police and code enforcement officers will start issuing citations for people not abiding by the statewide face covering order.

51 minutes ago

Vegetation Fire Breaks Out In Sepulveda BasinThe basin was the site of a massive wildfire months ago that destroyed homeless settlements in the area.

2 hours ago

NWSL Expands to LA in 2022 with Angel CityBacked by a who's who of prominent - mostly female - owners and investors, Angel City will be the newest NWSL franchise starting spring 2022. Jaime Maggio spoke to team president and founder Julie Uhrman about the pro women's soccer team's short & long term plans as well as who helped bring this all together

2 hours ago

LA County Putting More Efforts Into COVID-19 Contact TracingLA County will spend another $10 million on contact tracing, which will include giving $20 gift cards to people who complete the lengthy interview process.

5 hours ago

Mobile STEAM Classroom Provides Hands-On Education For StudentsThe LaPorte County Public Library in La Porte, Indiana, is rolling out a mobile classroom to provide local students with hands-on education tasks — all surrounding STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics). Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

2 Men Killed, Woman Wounded In Shooting At Burbank HomeTwo men were killed and a woman was wounded in a triple-shooting which took place at a Burbank home in the early morning hours Tuesday while three children were inside.

5 hours ago

Patricia Heaton On Book "Your Second Act" & "Everybody Loves Raymond"The actor and author talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new book from Simon & Schuster called "Your Second Act," her Hollywood career, working with Ray Romano on "Everybody Loves Raymond" and becoming a film producer.

5 hours ago

Star-Studded Investor Group Bringing Professional Women's Soccer Team To LAThe investor group includes Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Garner. Jasmine Viel reports.

6 hours ago

Tarzana Hair Salon Owner Unsure If He Can Stay In Business With Only Outdoor OperationsCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday said hair salons are allowed to move some of their services outdoors, but some owners are still unsure if that will be enough to help them survive.

6 hours ago

USDA Predicts Highest Grocery Prices Since 2011The increase is due to more demand for meat, poultry and fish during the pandemic. Jasmine Viel reports.

8 hours ago

LAPD Releases Video Of 2 Vehicles That Fatally Struck ManNeither vehicle stopped after hitting the man on Vernon Avenue, just east of Wall Street, last Thursday. Jasmine Viel reports.

9 hours ago

Woman Found Dead On Venice BeachA woman was found dead on Venice Beach early Tuesday morning.

9 hours ago

Whittier Union High School District Holds Drive-Thru GraduationsAt California High School in Whittier, graduates Monday got to walk across a traditional stage while their names were called out and their families were there cheering them on.

10 hours ago

At Least 49 SoFi Stadium Workers Contract CoronavirusAt least 49 workers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood have contracted the coronavirus. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health disclosed the latest numbers on Friday. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Suspects Wanted For Setting Long Beach Stores Ablaze With Molotov Cocktails, Causing Over $5M In LossesFederal authorities have released surveillance video of several suspects wanted for setting fire to several stores in Long Beach amid the looting that took place during the George Floyd protests back in late May and early June.

10 hours ago

Los Angeles Man Allegedly Threw Full 40-Ounce Bottle At Police Officer's Head During Civil Unrest In Santa MonicaA Los Angeles man faces charges of assaulting a police officer after allegedly throwing a 40-ounce glass bottle at the head of an officer during protests in Santa Monica. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Paige Hurd On "The Oval," Tyler Perry and Queen LatifahThe star of BET's "Tyler Perry's The Oval" talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about playing Gayle Franklin, the upcoming season one finale and working with Queen Latifah on "Beauty Shop."

11 hours ago

Man Shot Dead On 5 Freeway In Boyle HeightsA man was shot and killed in an SUV on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Monday night.

12 hours ago

13 hours ago

Police Investigating Shooting On 5 Freeway In Boyle HeightsPolice were investigating a shooting on the 5 Freeway at Indiana Street in Boyle Heights Monday night.

19 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (July 20)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

19 hours ago

Garden Grove Police Say Admitted Sex Offender Cary Jay Smith Is Residing In The CityGarden Grove police said they are monitoring Smith's whereabouts, despite him not being under formal surveillance as part of his release. Stacey Butler reports.

19 hours ago