North Hollywood Church Apologizes For Volunteers Who Posted 'No Trespassing' SignsA church in North Hollywood issued a statement on Facebook to atone for volunteers who posted “No Trespassing” signs after a Black woman sat under a tree in front of the church.

LA County Sees Sharp Increase In Community Transmission; Reports 65 Coronavirus Deaths, 2,496 New CasesLos Angeles County health officials reported 65 additional coronavirus deaths Wednesday and 2,496 new cases following Tuesday's record number of cases.

David Goldstein Investigation: LA County Charter Schools Received Over $78 Million In PPP MoneyWe found nearly $78 million in PPP money going to LA Charter Schools, with over $4.5 million alone going to Palisades Charter High, even though it is receiving all of its public funding.

Santa Ana Unified Adopts Plan Giving Students Choice Between Online, Hybrid LearningWhen the fall term begins next month, students in the Santa Ana Unified School District will be able to choose whether they would like to learn solely online, or under a hybrid model. Katie Johnston reports.

28 Tons Of Illegal Fireworks Seized By San Bernardino Police, County FireMore than 28 tons of illegal fireworks were seized by San Bernardino police and county fire officials in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July. Katie Johnston reports.

Andres Guardado Shot In The Back 5 Times By Deputies, Independent Autopsy RevealsAn independent autopsy released by the family of a teen who was killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies last month in Gardena indicates that he was shot in the back five times. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Joy Osmanski On The CW's Network "Stargirl"The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about working with Luke Wilson, Amy Smart and Joel McHale, what it means to play Paula Brooks/Tigress and Asian representation in Hollywood.

Car Rams Gates At Warner Brothers Studios In BurbankThe driver remains at large.

Bee Biologist Can't Stop Buzzing About Her WorkLauren Ponisio puts science, technology and math to work in her study of bees. Danielle Gersh reports.

Woman Wants OC Health To Notify Public Of Coronavirus Outbreaks At RestaurantsEva O'Keefe points out that the public is notified about roaches and E. Coli. Suzanne Marques reports.

LA County Supervisors Push Sheriff Villanueva For Transparency On Deputy ShootingsThe Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a number of motions designed to push Sheriff Alex Villanueva to be more transparent and cooperative with the Office of the Inspector General's investigations into fatal shootings by sheriff's deputies. Katie Johnston reports.

Arrests Made In Santa Monica LootingTwo men were caught on security video loading stolen merchandise into a car that was stopped by Manhattan Beach police.

LASD Employee Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Activity With DetaineeA 29-year-old sheriff's department employee surrendered to investigators Tuesday after being accused of engaging in sexual activity with a detainee at a women's jail in Lynwood. Katie Johnston reports.

Independent Autopsy Shows Andres Guardado Shot In The Back 5 TimesAn independent autopsy released by the family of an 18-year-old man who was killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies last month in Gardena indicates that he was shot in the back five times.

Man Dies After Being Critically Injured In Reseda House FireA man in his 60s died after being critically injured in a Tuesday evening house fire in Reseda. The fire was reported at about 6:55 p.m. in the 7700 block of Aura Avenue, near the intersection of Keswick Street and Tampa Avenue. Katie Johnston reports.

Man Shot, Killed At Lynwood MotelA man was shot to death at a motel in Lynwood late Tuesday night.

Over Half Of Californians Think State Reopened Too Quickly, Survey FindsA new poll released Wednesday has found that over half of Californians believe state and county officials relaxed coronavirus lockdown restrictions too quickly, this as the state contends with a surge in cases. Tina Patel reports.

Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Pole In TorranceA driver was killed after a car careened into a pole in Torrance early Wednesday morning.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (July 7)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

Riverside County Urges Residents To Cooperate With Contact Tracing EffortsAs intensive care unit beds continued to fill up with new coronavirus patients, fewer people were cooperating with Riverside County contact tracers.

Northridge Family Subjected To Anti-Asian Racist Rant In CarmelBrittney Hopper reports.

Coronavirus Controversy: OC Health Department Doesn't Require Restaurants To Report OutbreaksSome residents are concerned that restaurants aren't required to report this information.

LA County Reports Record-High 4,000 Cases, Officials Say Half Of Increase Due To Delayed ReportsThe Southland continued to see spikes in coronavirus cases Tuesday, with Los Angeles County reporting more than 4,000 new cases, though officials said have of those were due to delayed reporting.

Southland Universities Weigh Impact Of ICE Directive On International StudentsUniversities across the Southland Tuesday said they were reviewing a directive from federal immigration authorities that could force thousands of international students out of the country if schools offer online-only courses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

