TV Special Hosted By Joel McHale Raises Money For HomelessThe fundraiser was re-envisioned after being canceled in April because of the pandemic. Lesley Marin reports.

9 minutes ago

The Grove Open Main Streets To Cars For A Good CauseMain Street at The Grove was open to cars Saturday to pick up lunch or dinner to go. For every meal purchased, a meal was donated to a non-profit. Lesley Marie reports.

14 minutes ago

3 Firefighters Discharged, 8 Others Remain Hospitalized After Fiery Explosion In Downtown LATwelve firefighters were recovering Sunday after suffering injuries in a fiery explosion in downtown Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.

21 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 17)Light rain is possible by Monday. Alex Biston reports.

1 hour ago

Millions Of High School Seniors 'Graduate Together' In Star-Studded CelebrationA group of celebrities stepped up to honor the graduates of 2020 with a massive, virtual ceremony hosted by LeBron James. Amy Johnson reports.

1 hour ago

Phyllis George, Trailblazer In Sports Journalism, Dies At 70Phyllis George, a trailblazer in sports journalism, has died. She was 70. Amy Johnson reports.

2 hours ago

Local Restaurant In Canyon Country Opens For Dine-In ServiceA local restaurant has opened for dine-in service in Canyon Country. Chris Holmstrom reports.

2 hours ago

Man Accidentally Shots Self At Party With More Than 100 People In Hollywood HillsPolice say a man accidentally shot himself at a house party in the Hollywood Hills. Amy Johnson reports.

3 hours ago

11 Firefighters Recovering After Fiery Explosion In Downtown LAEleven firefighters were recovering Sunday after suffering injuries in a fiery explosion in downtown Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus: Angelenos Visit Beaches For The First Time In More Than A MonthThis is the first weekend since beaches have reopened for active recreation in Los Angeles, with some restrictions, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cristy Fajardo reports.

12 hours ago

Massive South LA Apartment Fire Displaces Dozens Of ResidentsAt least two people were hurt in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Joy Benedict reports.

13 hours ago

11 Firefighters Hurt After Explosion, Fire In Downtown Los AngelesMultiple buildings caught fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening, injuring at least 10 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Jeff Nguyen reports.

13 hours ago

Grocery Prices Soaring Amid Coronavirus PandemicGrocery prices in the country have spiked by their highest rate in nearly 50 years

17 hours ago

Locals Protest Initiative That Houses Homeless In Area HotelsDemonstrators are speaking out against the decision to convert some LA County hotels into temporary homeless shelters. Greg Mills reports.

17 hours ago

Beloved Comedic Actor Fred Willard Dies At Age 86Beloved actor Fred Willard has died at the age of 86. Tom Wait reports.

22 hours ago

23 hours ago

Garcetti Announces Launch Of 'Slow Streets' Program To Temporarily Restrict Traffic In Certain Areas, Allow For Safe WalkingLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city will start restricting traffic in neighborhoods to give people a chance to safely walk outdoors. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 16)We're waking up to clear skies with temperatures rising to 80s-90s, but a cold front to move through Sunday. Alex Biston reports.

1 day ago

4 Building Evacuated Due To Massive South LA Apartment Fire That Injured 2At least two people were hurt in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Joy Benedict reports.

1 day ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (May 15)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

2 days ago

Pasadena Resident Proposes Turning Old Town Pasadena Into Open-Air Plaza For PedestriansWhen asked about the idea to shut down Colorado Boulevard for pedestrian traffic, Mayor Terry Tornek said to contact the Old Pasadena Management District, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

2 days ago

Highland Park Brewery Adjusts To Take Out Business ModelHighland Park Brewery in Highland Park has managed to flip its business model to serve customers through takeout service.

2 days ago

Family, Friends Gather To Mourn Hospital Worker Who Died Of COVID-19Friends, family and coworkers gathered Friday to mourn the loss of Rosa Luna, who was a member of the cleaning crew at Riverside Community Hospital. She died May 4 of complications due to the novel coronavirus.

2 days ago