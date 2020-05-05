Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Gallstone InfectionSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has reportedly been hospitalized in unknown condition.

19 minutes ago

Casa Vega Offering Drive-Thru Margaritas For Cinco De MayoYou can't eat inside the longtime San Fernando Valley restaurant, but you can still grab a drink to celebrate.

1 hour ago

Struggling Businesses Opting Not To Use Delivery Services Over Sky-High Delivery FeesFor some owners, giving up a good portion of their hard fought sales to third-party delivery apps like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash just isn’t worth it and they’re backing out.

1 hour ago

Facebook Group Helps Get Answers From California Unemployment OfficeThe group tackles dozens of topics from benefits exhausted to penalty weeks and ID verification, but perhaps the most commonly asked question is how to get EDD on the phone.

2 hours ago

Huntington Beach, Seal Beach And Dana Point Get OK To Reopen BeachesThe California National Resources Agency reported that it approved reopening plans submitted by each of the three cities.

2 hours ago

Shanghai Disneyland To Reopen May 11 With Controlled CapacityShanghai Disney Resort announced Tuesday that Shanghai Disneyland will re-open to the public on May 11 with some new safety guidelines. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Talia Balsam On "South Mountain," "Mad Men," Working With Husband John SlatteryThe actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new movie "South Mountain," why "Mad Men" was one of the best experiences of her career, and her time on "Homeland." #Interview #TaliaBalsam

4 hours ago

Barack And Michelle Obama To Salute Class Of 2020The former first couple will be part of two salutes to this year's high school graduating class. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

6 hours ago

2 OC Beaches Reopen With New Hours, Limited ActivitiesLaguna and San Clemente beaches will still be completely closed on weekends under the deal with Gov. Gavin Newsom. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

Residents Cautious At Prospect Of Businesses ReopeningPeople want the reopening while still fighting coronavirus to be a measured and mindful process. Kandiss Crone reports.

6 hours ago

Where's The Beef? Nationwide Meat Shortage Forces Wendy's To Scale Back MenuWith the coronavirus outbreak leading to closures of meat processing plants across the nation, fast food chain Wendy's has been forced to pull certain items from its menu. Tina Patel reports.

7 hours ago

LA County Supervisor Calls On Metro To Require All Passengers To Wear Face CoveringsA county supervisor Monday urged Metro to require face coverings for all bus and train passengers in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Geoff Petrulis reports.

9 hours ago

Tom Cruise Teams With Elon Musk’s SpaceX And NASA To Shoot Movie In SpaceThough it may sound like an impossible mission, actor Tom Cruise has reportedly teamed with Elon Musk's SpaceX and Nasa to shoot a film in outer space. Geoff Petrulis reports.

9 hours ago

Natasha Gregson Wagner & Laurent Bouzereau On HBO's "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind"Natalie Wood was once won of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Her daughter and director Laurent Bouzereau talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her career, life, and the new HBO doc "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind." #Interview #NatalieWood

9 hours ago

Kroger To Provide Free Coronavirus Testing To Southland Grocery Store WorkersThe union that represents roughly 22,000 grocery workers at Ralphs and Food 4 Less in Southern California announced Monday that Kroger has agreed to provide access to free COVID-19 testing for workers. Geoff Petrulis reports.

9 hours ago

Son Of Cruise Ship Passenger Who Died After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Sues Cruise LineThe son of a 74-year-old man who died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus after traveling on a cruise to Hawaii filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Princess and Carnival Cruise Lines Monday. Geoff Petrulis reports.

10 hours ago

Dylan McDermott on Netflix's "Hollywood," Ryan Murphy, "Steel Magnolias"The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his role in the new Netflix series about Hollywood in the time period right after World War II, his working relationship with Ryan Murphy, and his favorite movie experiences.

10 hours ago

Additional LAPD Employees Test Positive For COVID-19Additional Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department's total to 94. Geoff Petrulis reports.

10 hours ago

Laguna Beach Reopens To Active Use OnlyExercisers were out and about at Laguna Beach as soon as it opened at 6 a.m. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

Parents Work to Highlight 2020 GraduatesMarcie and Travis Geiger talked to Suzanne Marques about honoring the class of 2020 in the time of coronavirus.

11 hours ago

Off-Duty LAPD Officers Were Shooting Guns In Desert Before 1 Was HitIsmael Tamayo was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

60 Freeway Reopens After Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Monterey ParkThe driver was fatally shot after being pulled over in the middle of the eastbound lanes. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

Certain Retail Stores Could Reopen FridayRetail shops, bookstores and flower shops could reopen just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday. Kandiss Crone reports.

11 hours ago

Caught On Video: Sea Lion Caught Frolicking In Bioluminescent WatersA red tide has Southern California waters glowing blue when disturbed at night. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago