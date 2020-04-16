LAPD Looking For Package ThiefPolice are searching for a man who allegedly stole packages after they were delivered in the Melrose area over the weekend.

34 minutes ago

Actor Brian Dennehy, Known For 'Tommy Boy' And 'First Blood,' Dies At 81Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Dennehy, whose career in film, television and stage spanned five decades, has died at the age of 81.

37 minutes ago

White House Task Force Unveils 'Opening Up America Again' PlanUnder phase one of the plan, large gatherings will not be allowed and schools would remain closed for states with 14-day decreases in cases.

44 minutes ago

Sports Ticket Refund Policies Vary During PandemicFans with tickets to sporting events that now hang in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic are receiving pushback when asking for refunds.

46 minutes ago

LA County Coronavirus Deaths Reach New Daily High With 55; Mortality Rate Crosses 4 PercentLos Angeles County saw its deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began, with a staggering 55 deaths reported Thursday.

47 minutes ago

54 minutes ago

OCFA Mourns Retired FirefighterA retired Orange County firefighter died Wednesday night from coronavirus complications.

1 hour ago

LA County Public Health Director Addresses Why Death Rate Is RisingLos Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer addresses why the death rate is continuing to rise even though the daily number of new cases has remained stable.

3 hours ago

Vegas Dealers To Wear Masks, Casino Patrons To Get Temps Checked In Reopening PlanTalks are underway on how casinos in Las Vegas will operate in the COVID-19 era once they open up as early as next month. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Bicycle Club Hosts Free Pancake Breakfast At A Social Distance In WattsThe breakfasts were packaged in to-go containers. Suzanne Marques reports.

5 hours ago

Families Line Up For Drive-Thru Diaper GiveawayMany families say they are now out of work. Kandiss Crone reports.

5 hours ago

New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens In Boyle HeightsThe site is right across the street from White Memorial Hospital. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

5 hours ago

Slow Reopening Plan Won't Include Large GatheringsDodger games with fans, large concerts won't be immediately possible as officials consider how to reopen the state. Kara Finnstrom reports.

5 hours ago

Small Businesses Desperate For Help Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe county and state are stepping up to offer aid to businesses and workers who don't qualify for the usual financial help programs. Tina Patel reports.

6 hours ago

2 Found Dead In Walnut House FireThe fire broke out at a house on Rocking Horse Road. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

6 hours ago

Expert Discusses Massive Inmate ReleaseLenore Anderson from the Californians for Safety and Justice discusses inmates being released from prison due to COVID-19 outbreak.

6 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (April 16)Sunny and clear Thursday with a slight cooling trend. Showers possibly on Friday with a partly cloudy weekend. A high of 70 for the beaches and 74 for the valleys.

6 hours ago

Tech Talk: COVID-19 Tracking TechnologyTechsesh founder Jessica Naziri gives Jasmine Viel the rundown on emerging technology news.

7 hours ago

Could Cyclosporine Prevent The Most Severe COVID-19 Complications?Cell Immunologist and Harvard-trained surgeon, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, says the 40-year-old drug commonly used in organ transplant patients could stop life-threatening lung damage.

8 hours ago

Federal Inmate In San Pedro Dies Of Coronavirus-Related ComplicationsA 73-year-old inmate at a federal prison in San Pedro died from coronavirus-related complications, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Tech Talk: Covid-19 Tracking TechnologyJessica Naziri from TechSesh discusses Apple and Google teaming up to fight coronavirus, how to get fast cash during the pandemic and how a new app is facilitating unemployment applications! For more info on any of these topics, check out TechSesh.co

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

Orange County Reports 3 New Deaths, 87 More CasesAfter two consecutive days without any new coronavirus-related deaths, Orange County Wednesday reported three, bringing the total death toll to 22. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago