Body Found Following Fire At Abandoned Building In Boyle HeightsAuthorities say one person has been killed following a fire at an abandoned building in Boyle Heights. Amy Johnson reports.

19 minutes ago

COVID-19 Stimulus Package: Financial Relief Is On The Way As Early As Next WeekSome Americans will receive their stimulus checks next week. Amy Johnson reports.

1 hour ago

5-3-Magnitude Quake Rattles Mono Lake Near California-Nevada BorderA 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit near the California - Nevada border at 7:36 a.m. Amy Johnson reports.

2 hours ago

Diaper Giveaway In Koreatown Aims To Help Those Impacted By COVID-19 PandemicA diaper give-away was being held in Koreatown on Saturday. Joy Benedict reports.

2 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (April 11)We’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s-50s, with temperatures into the 60s by afternoon. Alex Biston reports.

3 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather ForecastAs scattered showers move out of the Southland, warmer weather and sunnier days are ahead.

11 hours ago

BTS Announces 2 Days Of Streaming Concerts In Wake Of Coronavirus PandemicAs entertainers continue to explore new ways to engage with their fans, K-Pop sensation BTS has announced that it will bring concerts straight to their living rooms.

11 hours ago

Orange County Gym Creates At-Home Gyms For Clients During Coronavirus ShutdownsOrange County gym owner — like all non-essential businesses — was forced to close. He removed all equipment from the gym and parsed it out to create at-home gyms for clients.

12 hours ago

San Bernardino Mountains Closed For Snow PlayA tremendous amount of snow has fallen in the San Bernardino mountains, but officials are saying snow play is not allowed during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus: Face Coverings Required In Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County Expected To Follow Suit Next WeekThe order requiring everyone in Beverly Hills to wear a face covering while in public has gone into effect, and comes with a hefty fine of up to $1,000.

12 hours ago

USC Coronavirus Antibody Testing Began FridayHundreds of Angelenos will take part in a new coronavirus antibody pilot test this Friday and Saturday.

12 hours ago

'The Biggest Decision I've Ever Had To Make': Trump To Announce Council For 'Opening Our Country' Next WeekThe president's current guidelines for social distancing and mitigation go through April 30, and he's weighing what to do beyond then. When and how to reopen the nation's economy, Mr. Trump said, is the biggest decision he's had to make.

13 hours ago

Need For Security Guards Surges, Jobs Opportunities Available Amid Coronavirus CrisisWith so many businesses closed or partially shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, security guards are apparently in high demand, and not just at storefronts.

15 hours ago

Help Available For Healthcare Workers In Need Of Child CareIn his Friday briefing, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new initiative to support all hospital workers and their families to ensure that no essential worker has to miss a shift due to a lack of child care.

15 hours ago

7-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Birthday Surprise7-year-old Joshua Hamlin got a surprise from the Santa Ana Police Department today when they drove by his house, sirens blaring to wish him a happy birthday.

16 hours ago

Good Friday Mass To Be Livestreamed From Cathedral Of Our Lady Of The AngelsAmid a global pandemic and social distancing orders, Christians around the world will observe Good Friday safe from their homes.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus: Nearly 95% Of All Angelenos Support Safer At Home OrderNew data from a Loyola Marymount University poll shows that nearly 95% of Angelenos support the Safer at Home orders in place and 59% said the response from local government has been just right, though 1 in 5 reported not having anyone they can depend on for care.

17 hours ago

Out-Of-Work Preschool Teacher Gets $400 Parking Ticket Despite COVID ShutdownMayor Eric Garcetti told us that we are safer at home - so that's what Lisa Perelman has been doing for the past three weeks.

17 hours ago

Westminster Drive-Thru COVID-19, Antibody Testing Attracts Long LinesOrange County residents hoping to get a COVID-19 test or antibody test at this drive-through testing center may have to wait in lines up to six hours long.

17 hours ago

LA County 'Safer At Home' Order Extended Through May 15; Cloth Masks Now Mandatory In Essential BusinessesLos Angeles County's "safer-at-home" order has been extended until May 15.

17 hours ago

COVID-19 Survivor Participated In Artificial Antibody Experimental TreatmentCOVID-19 Survivor Samantha Mottet participated in an experimental treatment using a drug called “leronlimab," which may have been responsible for her strong recovery.

17 hours ago

Prosecutors Release Photos Of Lori Loughlin's Daughters On Rowing Machines As Part Of College Admissions Scandal TrialIn response to a motion from actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli that the college admissions scandal case against them be thrown out, federal prosecutors Wednesday released photos of the couple's two daughters on rowing machines.

17 hours ago

LA County Safer At Home Order Extended Through May 15Los Angeles County's safer-at-home order has been extended until May 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Friday, while all members of the public are now required to wear a face covering when entering an essential business.

17 hours ago

Second USNS Mercy Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19A second crew member aboard Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, the ship's captain told CBSLA Friday.

17 hours ago