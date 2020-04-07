Legendary Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies At 73 From CoronavirusJohn Prine, the legendary American country folk singer-songwriter best known for his often humorous style of music, died Monday at the age of 73.

10 minutes ago

LAX Traffic Down 90 Percent Due To Coronavirus PandemicThe usually bustling LAX is a ghost town lately, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant decrease in travelers.

29 minutes ago

African Americans Sees 'Slightly Higher' Coronavirus Death Rate In LA CountyThe coronavirus death rate in Los Angeles County is "slightly higher" for African Americans than other ethnicities, officials said Tuesday.

44 minutes ago

DTLA Residents Clap For Healthcare WorkersEvery night at 8 p.m., Downtown L.A. residents open their windows and clap for those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

53 minutes ago

San Bernardino Orders Residents Wear Face Masks Outside HomeSan Bernardino is the latest county in SoCal to order residents to wear face masks when leaving the home for essential activities.

1 hour ago

Garcetti Says Non-Medical Essential Workers, Customers Required To Wear Face CoveringsMayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that non-medical essential employers as well as customers visiting essential businesses in the city of Los Angeles will be required to wear facial coverings starting Friday.

1 hour ago

Newsom Signs Deal For N95 MasksGov. Gavin Newsom has signed a deal to obtain 200 million N95 masks per month for California.

1 hour ago

California Website Seeks To Connect Job Seekers With Available Work Amid Coronavirus PandemicAs part of the state's coronavirus response, a website has been set up in hopes of matching those in need of jobs and critical services with agencies and employers that can help.

1 hour ago

Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.

2 hours ago

RVs For COVID-19: Man Calls For SoCal RVs To Help Medical WorkersA Fountain Valley businessman is mobilizing RVs in the SoCal area to help medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (April 7)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Grocery Delivery Services Overwhelmed As More Residents Try To Avoid ShoppingAs Los Angeles County health officials urge residents to avoid grocery shopping this week and stay inside, more people are turning to already overwhelmed delivery services.

3 hours ago

Real Estate Agents Weigh In On Coronavirus Effects on Housing MarketCoronavirus has begun to impact every part of life, including the most basic where and how we live.

4 hours ago

Hollywood Burbank Airport Closes Terminal BHollywood Burbank Airport is closing Terminal B until further notice due to a decrease in traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

5 hours ago

Child Care Centers Face Struggles As They Stay Open For Children Of Essential Workers Amid Coronavirus ShutdownsDaycare workers providing crucial care for children of essential workers during the coronavirus crisis have faced struggles while keeping children safe with less staff than usual.

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

Produce Distributor Denied Federal Paycheck Protection LoanIngardia Brothers in Santa Ana is one of many small businesses struggling to stay afloat and not receiving the help it expected from the federal government's new paycheck protection program.

7 hours ago

COVID Nurses Who Asked For Protective Gear On Social Media Placed On Unpaid LeaveNurses who posted about a lack of PPE at their hospital were placed on unpaid leave. Kristine Lazar has more.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

COVID-19: California Officials Offer Steps On Mental HealthChris Holmstrom reports.

7 hours ago

Web Extra: Actors From SEAL Team Get An Inside Look At SoFi StadiumActors from SEAL Team recently got an inside look at the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

7 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather ForecastWet weather conditions could continue through the end of the week before the Southland begins to dry up and return to temperatures in the 70s.

7 hours ago

Managing Stress In Wake Of Coronavirus PandemicMillions of people have lost their jobs, schools have been closed for the remainder of the academic year and people have been told to keep their physical distance from one another — changes that can take a toll on both physical and mental health.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago