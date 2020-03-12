Universal Studios Hollywood To Temporarily Close Over Coronavirus ConcernsIn the statement, Universal said it anticipated the theme park would reopen March 28.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For CoronavirusCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Coronavirus Fears Cause Lines, Product Shortages At CostcoAs concerns over the spread of COVID-19 rises, Costco is among the many stores across L.A. experiencing long lines and shortages on products including water and paper towels.

Disneyland To Shut Down Through End Of Month Amid Coronavirus ConcernsDisneyland has announced that the Anaheim theme parks will be closing beginning Saturday through the end of the month due to coronavirus concerns.

Teachers Union Calls For All LAUSD Schools To Be Closed To Fight CoronavirusThe union representing Los Angeles Unified school teachers is calling on the district to close schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Pantages Theatre Suspends ‘Hamilton’ Through End Of MarchThe Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced Thursday it will be suspending all performances of the hit show “Hamilton” through the end of the month due to the coronavirus.

Newsom Calls For More COVID-19 Testing KitsThere are now a total of four coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 200 cases statewide, Newsom said.

Coronavirus In LA: Mayor Garcetti Bans Non-City Employees From City Hall, Large Gatherings BannedLos Angeles City Hall will be closed to non-city employees due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Thursday.

OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus TestingOne of the biggest problems facing the United States in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of testing, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter fought Thursday to change that — pressing the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to making those tests free.

Fire Crews Rescuing Two People Trapped Under Lakewood BridgeFire crews worked to rescue two people trapped in under a bridge in Lakewood as heavy rain poured down in the area Thursday.

New Study Says Outbreak May Be UndercountedJonathan Braun from Cedar-Sinai discusses what was found in their study on the COVID-19.

OC Congresswoman's Push For Coronavirus TestingRep. Katie Porter discusses getting the CDC director to commit to making COVID-19 testing free for anyone regardless of insurance.

LAUSD Keeps Campuses Open While Several Private LA Schools Shift To Online ClassesThe Los Angeles Unified School District is keeping schools open while several private schools are transitioning to online classes. Tina Patel reports.

LA County’s First Coronavirus Death Exposes Sheriff’s Deputies, First RespondersThree Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders are in self-quarantine after being exposed to a woman who died of coronavirus. Dave Lopez reports.

Coronavirus: NHL, MLS, NBA, MLB All Suspend Play; Several NCAA Conferences Suspend TourneysThe NBA, MLS, MLB and NHL have all suspended their seasons due to the coronavirus. Jake Reiner reports.

Coronavirus Takes Toll On Wall Street, Major Sports SuspendedThe Dow Jones took another nose dive Thursday amid coronavirus fears, while all major sporting events were canceled or postponed.

Hundreds Of People Line Up At Canyon Country CostcoHundreds of people are lined up to get into a Costco in Canyon Country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Miriam Shor On "Lost Girls," George Clooney and "Younger"The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new Netflix movie with Amy Ryan, being directed by George Clooney and how her show "Younger" has grown.

UC Medical Centers Create Coronavirus TestsThe test, which promises a 24-hour turnaround on results, was developed by University of California researchers and doctors.

Coronavirus Prevention for LA's HomelessRev. Andy Bales from Union Rescue Mission talks about the precautions being taken for homeless individuals in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Several Private LA Schools Halt In-Person Classes Over Coronavirus; LAUSD Bans Large GatheringsAfter declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus earlier this week, Los Angeles Unified School District officials Wednesday issued a ban on large gatherings, but did not yet go as far as to cancel in-person classes or close schools.Tina Patel reports.

Sleeping Transient Killed By Car Leading Police Pursuit In Los AlamitosThe car first crashed into the person then the C&H Pharmacy on Katella Avenue. Lesley Marin reports.

Woman Killed, Man In Critical Condition In Woodland Hills ShootingPolice say the suspect approached the victims before opening fire. Suzanne Marques reports.

Simi Valley Marine's Body On The Way Back HomeGunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo was killed in Iraq Sunday in a joint Iraqi-U.S. assault on an Isis-occupied cave complex in northern Iraq. Suzanne Marques reports.

