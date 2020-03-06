Mars 2020 Rover Gets New Name: PerseverancePerseverance was built at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena California and is now at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for its 2021 launch.

31 minutes ago

More Want To Get Rid Of Daylight Saving TimeA late 2019 poll found only 28 percent of American want to keep changing the clocks. Suzanne Marques report.

58 minutes ago

Dead Baby Girl Found In Pasadena Park BathroomThe child's body was found by maintenance staff late Thursday night. Sandra Mitchell reports.

2 hours ago

LA Family Members Test Positive for CoronavirusDennis Angel says his symptoms are similar to having the flu.

3 hours ago

Los Angeles Marathon Will Go On As Planned, Risk Of Exposure To Coronavirus 'Low'County health officials and race organizers for the Los Angeles Marathon said Thursday that Sunday's race will go on as planned, though they said precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Moreno Valley Woman Pleads Guilty To 17 Counts Of Animal Cruelty After 100 Cats Found In HomeA 45-year-old Moreno Valley woman plead guilty Thursday to 17 counts of animal cruelty for keeping dozens of cats at her home in inhumane conditions. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

California Attorney General Warns Against Coronavirus Price GougingPanic buying of items like hand sanitizer has led to skyrocketing prices. Sandra Mitchell reports.

4 hours ago

3 UCLA Students Being Tested For CoronavirusUCLA says they are self-isolating off campus. Tina Patel reports.

4 hours ago

Investigation Continues Into 5 Freeway Chase, Officer-Involved Shooting Near SylmarThe 5 Freeway reopened this morning after being shut down in both direction for hours, but a connector road is still closed. Jake Reiner reports.

4 hours ago

Pets2Love: MeekoTo adopt Meeko, call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID# 20-15437.

4 hours ago

Thieves Caught On Video Stealing Guitars, Other Instruments From Private StudioLeo Miguez says he opens up his Huntington Beach practice studio to friends and acquaintances who want to practice and record. Sandra Mitchell reports.

4 hours ago

Pride Library Opens At San Pedro High SchoolThe new library has more than 100 books with LGBTQ themes. Sandra Mitchell reports.

4 hours ago

Man Wanted For Attack On Teenage Girl On Oak Park TrailThe man was seen leaving in a white SUV with no license plates. Sandra Mitchell reports.

4 hours ago

Doctors Seek To Quell Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak, Urging People To Stay Home If SickHealth officials said that the key to stopping the spread of coronavirus is to limit exposure from those infected with the disease, including self-quarantining if sick.

11 hours ago

Parents Demand Answers After Riverside School Counselor Arrested For Child PornographyParents at La Sierra Academy in Riverside are looking for answers after their children's school counselor was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing and sharing child pornography and installing a camera in the boys' bathroom.

11 hours ago

Driver Of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Shot By Deputies, Passenger In CustodyA pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended Thursday night after the driver pulled over in Newhall Pass — but not before trying to escape custody and running into oncoming traffic where he was clipped by a car.

11 hours ago

Man Stabbed By Woman He Met On Dating App At Glendale HotelPolice are looking for the woman who allegedly stabbed a man she met through a dating app at a Glendale hotel Thursday.

11 hours ago

Monterey Park Holds Public Meeting To Ease Coronavirus FearsThe city of Monterey Park and its fire department held a public meeting Thursday night in hopes of quelling the fears of residents over the coronavirus outbreak.

12 hours ago

Wild Pursuit Of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Ends With 2 In Custody In Newhall PassA pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended Thursday night after the driver pulled over in Newhall Pass — but not before trying to escape custody and running into oncoming traffic.

12 hours ago

LASD In Pursuit Of Suspected Stolen Vehicle, Shots Fired At DeputiesDeputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit Thursday night of a suspected stolen vehicle.

13 hours ago

California Secretary Of State Calls For Mail-In Ballots To Be Automatically Sent To All LA County VotersLos Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said the idea would have to undergo a cost analysis before being implemented.

13 hours ago

Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday FinishSenator Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign Thursday after failing to win any primary contests and placing third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday — though she did not immediately endorse another candidate.

13 hours ago

People Making A Difference: SoCal Mom Carries On Daughter's Legacy, Helping Others Battle Cystic FibrosisClaire wanted her foundation to ease the financial burdens of families with children living with cystic fibrosis.

14 hours ago

KCAL 9 Celebrates 30 YearsKCAL 9 takes a look back at the past 30 years of bringing local news to prime time.

14 hours ago