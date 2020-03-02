Video Shows BMW Ramming Into Truck During Wild Road Rage IncidentA 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in North Hollywood.

36 minutes ago

Pantages Theatre Gets New Sign For First Time Since 1930For the first time since 1930, the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood has gotten a new vertical sign — that looks exactly like the old sign, complete with neon tubes.

53 minutes ago

Supervisor Janice Hahn Calls For Investigation Following Super Tuesday Voting ProblemsAfter photos, videos and posts to social media about hours-long waits made it around the country, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn demanded an investigation.

2 hours ago

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Addresses Coronavirus ConcernsThe first California death was confirmed in Placer County, where two additional cases have been found. Meanwhile, six new cases have been reported in L.A. County.

2 hours ago

Juvenile Killed In Rialto Street FightAccording to police, the fight involved a group of juveniles, one of whom pulled out a gun and opened fire.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Outbreak Delays New James Bond FilmAlex Ritman from The Hollywood Reporter discusses the release delay for ‘No Time To Die’ due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

6 hours ago

Director Discusses Gabriel Fernandez DocumentaryBrian Knappenberger, the director of The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, talks about the making of the documentary.

6 hours ago

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (March 4)Warm, sunny conditions the rest of the work week. A chance of light rain Saturday night into Sunday. A high of 69 for the beaches and 74 for the valleys.

6 hours ago

The Rundown (March 4)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

7 hours ago

Luke Gialanella Talks About Educating Youth On PoliticsLuke Gialanella, creator of GovLearn.org, drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the importance of educating youth about politics.

7 hours ago

Danielle Fishel Karp Talks Make March Matter CampaignActress Danielle Fishel Karp drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the Make March Matter campaign to raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

7 hours ago

2020 PaleyFest Comes To The Dolby Theatre In HollywoodRene Reyes with the Paley Center for Media drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the upcoming 2020 PaleyFest coming to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood beginning March 13.

7 hours ago

LA County Registrar Apologizes For Long Lines During Super TuesdayThe new e-voting system sparked issues and delays across the county. Long lines were reported at several polling centers late into the night. Tina Patel reports.

7 hours ago

LA County Reports 7 Coronavirus Cases, Declares Health EmergencyHealth officials in Los Angeles County have declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new cases were confirmed Tuesday night, raising the total number of confirmed local cases to seven. Jake Reiner reports.

7 hours ago

Expert Discusses the Impact of the Coronavirus on JobsDaniel Zhao from Glassdoor discusses the impact of Coronavirus on jobs, employees and companies.

7 hours ago

Both Sides Of 60 Freeway Shut Down For Police Shooting InvestigationThe suspect has been taken into custody. DeMarco Morgan reports.

7 hours ago

Election Officials Begin Investigating Polling Place ProblemsThere were long lines and problematic electronic ballots on Super Tuesday. Tina Patel reports.

8 hours ago

Joe Biden To Hold Fundraiser In Westwood After Big Super TuesdayThe former vice president is now the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race. Kara Finnstrom reports.

8 hours ago

LA Health Officials Explain Coronavirus Emergency DeclarationHealth officials in Los Angeles County have declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new cases were confirmed Tuesday night, raising the total number of confirmed local cases to seven.

8 hours ago

Janina Gavankar & Michaela Watkins On "The Way Back" & Ben AffleckThe stars of the new Ben Affleck movie talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about what it was like working with him and why this emotional sports drama appealed to them.

11 hours ago

Most Orange County Congressional Seats Headed For Runoff ElectionOne seat that went blue in 2018 appears to be flipping back to red. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

12 hours ago

Cirque Du Soleil An Intricate Dance Of STEAM DisciplinesAndrew Barrus, Cirque Du Soleil's technical director, uses plenty of math, technology and engineering in his job. Amber Lee reports.

12 hours ago

Race For 25th Congressional District Headed For RunoffTwo different terms for the seat are stake -- the remainder of Katie Hill's term, and the next full 2-year term. Hermela Aregawi reports.

12 hours ago

LA County Plagued By Polling Place Problems On Super TuesdayThe new electronic voting machines and connectivity issues caused long lines across LA County. Tina Patel reports.

12 hours ago