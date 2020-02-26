Republicans Vie For 25th Congressional District SeatAfter former Representative Katie Hill resigned last year amid a scandal and an ethics probe, the race for her seat on the 25th Congressional District is underway.

24 minutes ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 26)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the latest weather forecast.

30 minutes ago

Trump Pushes Message Of Confidence As Health Officials Say Spread Of Coronavirus Is InevitablePresident Donald Trump announced in a Wednesday night press conference he's placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to tackle the coronavirus, as the administration seeks to reassure the public and the markets amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

48 minutes ago

Police Searching For Person Who Stole Hearse With Casket, Body In BackDeputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a casket and body inside.

57 minutes ago

Woman Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In SylmarAccording to police, a driver in a white Mustang hit the woman and fled the scene.

1 hour ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Feb. 26)The latest news, weather, and sports.

2 hours ago

SoFi Stadium To Host New College Football Bowl Game In DecemberThe LA Bowl will be a match-up of the top bowl team selection from the Mountain West Conference and the fifth selection from the Pac-12 Conference. It will be held at SoFi Stadium through 2025.

2 hours ago

Race For 25th Congressional District Heats UpAfter former Representative Katie Hill resigned last year amid a scandal and an ethics probe, the race for her seat on the 25th Congressional District is underway.

3 hours ago

LAUSD Student/Teacher Of The Month: Ivan Mendez & Joyce ChonisCongratulations to this month's winners from Hamilton High School.

4 hours ago

Former Chargers Star Launches 'XTreme Fighting' LeagueShawn Merriman stopped by KCAL9 Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Car Turned On Its Side Following Collision Outside Northridge MallA car was turned on its side following a collision outside of Northridge Fashion Center.

4 hours ago

Husband Pleads For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Fatally Struck Wife To SurrenderThe husband of a 57-year-old woman who was fatally struck in an Echo Park hit-and-run collision is pleading from a hospital bed for the driver to turn themself in.

4 hours ago

Parents Of 6-Year-Old Girl Who Drowned At Summer Camp Work To Change Licensing LawsIn the wake of the drowning death of Roxie Forbes, her parents said there was no accountability from Summerkids Camp, and an investigation by state officials later found that the camp was operating without a license.

5 hours ago

OC Health Officials Declare Coronavirus Emergency; 1 Confirmed Case CountywideOrange County officials Wednesday declared a local health emergency in response to one confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.

5 hours ago

How Former Mayor Tom Bradley Took Action To End Discrimination In Private LA Social ClubsIn 1987, Mayor Tom Bradley rallied with city leaders to fight discrimination and passed an ordinance banning it in private L.A. social clubs.

7 hours ago

25th District Race Underway for Katie Hill SeatDemocrat David Rudnick discusses his run for Congress.

8 hours ago

Breast Cancer Survivor Gives Back With Comfort BasketsBreast cancer survivor Isabel Guillen gives back by handing out comfort baskets to patients who are also battling cancer.

9 hours ago

Andrea Riseborough On ZeroZeroZero, Birdman, Steve BuscemiThe actor discusses her new Amazon Prime series about the cocaine smuggling business, what it was like to be in Birdman, and why she loves working with Steve Buscemi.

10 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Senior Citizens Earn $2.25M Settlement Against Montrose Landlord Over Broken ElevatorsNineteen senior citizens have earned a $2.25 million settlement against their landlord after their on-site elevators went down in their Montrose building, stranding them in their apartments for weeks.

10 hours ago

Air Quality Improving After Massive Fire At Carson RefineryAuthorities say there is no immediate threat to the public after the explosions and fire at the Marathon Refinery. Jake Reiner reports.

10 hours ago

Investigation Continues Into Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Garden GroveA witness says he thought the officer got control of the suspect, and doesn't know how he ended up dead. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

The Rundown (Feb. 26)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

12 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Feb. 26)A high pressure system is keeping things warm, dry and windy. A low pressure system arriving Saturday will cool things down. A high of 80 for the beaches and valleys.

12 hours ago

LAX Begins Using Self-Service Luggage Check-In SystemA high-tech self-service system which could significantly cut down on lines and reduce the time it takes fliers to check their luggage is being tested at Los Angeles International Airport beginning Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

13 hours ago