Armed Suspect Crashes Into Tree, Flees On Foot During Police PursuitAn armed suspect crashed into a tree in Elysian Park before taking off on foot during a police pursuit. The suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody nearby.

1 hour ago

Search For Pursuit Suspect Underway Near 210 Freeway In GlendaleThe chase began when a Glendale patrol unit attempted to pull over a vehicle at Los Olivos and Lauderdale at approximately 3:20 p.m. Friday. Police say the car sped off.

2 hours ago

Valentine's Day Floods Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder With WeddingsThe Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder had extra staff and ceremony areas on hand to perform weddings for Valentine's Day, their busiest wedding day of the year.

2 hours ago

Justin Bieber Raises Money For LA Nonprofit With New 'Intentions' Music VideoJustin Bieber released his latest album "Changes" Friday along with a music video that is helping to raise money for a local charity.

4 hours ago

Bob Eubanks Talks Career, Upcoming ProjectsLegendary TV host Bob Eubanks, best known from"The Newlywed Game," drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about his career and upcoming projects

4 hours ago

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (Feb. 14)A clear and sunny weekend ahead for the Southland. A high of 63 for the beaches and 70 for the valleys.

5 hours ago

Pasadena Humane Society Hosts Valentine's Day Cat Speed Dating With $14 Adoption FeesIf you don't have a Valentine yet, the Pasadena Humane Society may have your "purrfect" match.

5 hours ago

Bob Eubanks Talks Career And New ProjectsBob Eubanks drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about his career and some new upcoming projects.

6 hours ago

California Flower Mall Draws Valentine's Day Gift GiversAs Jake Reiner reports, no one wants to be a day late and a petal short.

7 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Memorial TicketsThe celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will require tickets, ranging from $224 to $24.02.

7 hours ago

Former Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Convicted In Nike Extortion TrialThe verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan.

7 hours ago

Teen Arrested In Connection With Road Rage Punch Caught On VideoThe LAPD believes all the three suspects in the New Year's Day attack fled to Armenia. Kara Finnstrom reports.

7 hours ago

Officials Urge People to Apply for Real IDReal ID's are required by Oct. 1 to get on an international or domestic flight.

9 hours ago

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name of FoundationGianna is remembered with the change to the "Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation."

9 hours ago

Fairfax District Bar Offers Fun for SinglesThe Breakup Bar is open through the weekend.

9 hours ago

Valentine's Day Is In Full Swing At California Flower MallShoppers are finding big bargains in downtown LA. Jake Reiner reports.

11 hours ago

Valentine's Day Doughnuts For Sale In Eagle RockColorado Donuts in Eagle Rock has some specially decorated doughnuts for Valentine's Day. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

Big-Rig Overturns In CerritosA big-rig overturned on an on-ramp to the westbound 91 Freeway at Norwalk Boulevard in Cerritos.

11 hours ago

Crash Shears Hydrant, Sends Water Into Power Lines In South LAFirefighters were forced to hold back while crews turned power off to the lines. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

Details Of Public Memorial For Kobe Bryant May Be Released TodayThe memorial will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., but ticket information has not yet been released. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

Pets2Love: IngridTo adopt Ingrid, call (805) 388-4341 and ask for ID# A688905.

12 hours ago

Pack Rat Conditions Found At Burbank Home That Caught FireNo one was hurt in the fire. Suzanne Marques reports.

12 hours ago

Vacant Pasadena Restaurant Goes Up In FlamesThe cause of the fire at the former Ranchero Mexican Restaurant is under investigation. DeMarco Morgan reports.

12 hours ago

Camp Fire Trailers Now Housing Homeless Families In South LAThe 10 trailers will house homeless families will children, and 10 more are being delivered later this month. DeMarco Morgan reports.

13 hours ago