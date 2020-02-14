An armed suspect crashed into a tree in Elysian Park before taking off on foot during a police pursuit. The suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody nearby.
Armed Suspect Crashes Into Tree, Flees On Foot During Police Pursuit
Search For Pursuit Suspect Underway Near 210 Freeway In GlendaleThe chase began when a Glendale patrol unit attempted to pull over a vehicle at Los Olivos and Lauderdale at approximately 3:20 p.m. Friday. Police say the car sped off.
Valentine's Day Floods Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder With WeddingsThe Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder had extra staff and ceremony areas on hand to perform weddings for Valentine's Day, their busiest wedding day of the year.
Justin Bieber Raises Money For LA Nonprofit With New 'Intentions' Music VideoJustin Bieber released his latest album "Changes" Friday along with a music video that is helping to raise money for a local charity.
Bob Eubanks Talks Career, Upcoming ProjectsLegendary TV host Bob Eubanks, best known from"The Newlywed Game," drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about his career and upcoming projects
Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (Feb. 14)A clear and sunny weekend ahead for the Southland. A high of 63 for the beaches and 70 for the valleys.
Pasadena Humane Society Hosts Valentine's Day Cat Speed Dating With $14 Adoption FeesIf you don't have a Valentine yet, the Pasadena Humane Society may have your "purrfect" match.
California Flower Mall Draws Valentine's Day Gift GiversAs Jake Reiner reports, no one wants to be a day late and a petal short.
Kobe Bryant Memorial TicketsThe celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will require tickets, ranging from $224 to $24.02.
Former Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Convicted In Nike Extortion TrialThe verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan.
Teen Arrested In Connection With Road Rage Punch Caught On VideoThe LAPD believes all the three suspects in the New Year's Day attack fled to Armenia. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Officials Urge People to Apply for Real IDReal ID's are required by Oct. 1 to get on an international or domestic flight.
Vanessa Bryant Changes Name of FoundationGianna is remembered with the change to the "Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation."
Fairfax District Bar Offers Fun for SinglesThe Breakup Bar is open through the weekend.
Valentine's Day Is In Full Swing At California Flower MallShoppers are finding big bargains in downtown LA. Jake Reiner reports.
Valentine's Day Doughnuts For Sale In Eagle RockColorado Donuts in Eagle Rock has some specially decorated doughnuts for Valentine's Day. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Big-Rig Overturns In CerritosA big-rig overturned on an on-ramp to the westbound 91 Freeway at Norwalk Boulevard in Cerritos.
Crash Shears Hydrant, Sends Water Into Power Lines In South LAFirefighters were forced to hold back while crews turned power off to the lines. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Details Of Public Memorial For Kobe Bryant May Be Released TodayThe memorial will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., but ticket information has not yet been released. Tina Patel reports.
Pets2Love: IngridTo adopt Ingrid, call (805) 388-4341 and ask for ID# A688905.
Pack Rat Conditions Found At Burbank Home That Caught FireNo one was hurt in the fire. Suzanne Marques reports.
Vacant Pasadena Restaurant Goes Up In FlamesThe cause of the fire at the former Ranchero Mexican Restaurant is under investigation. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Camp Fire Trailers Now Housing Homeless Families In South LAThe 10 trailers will house homeless families will children, and 10 more are being delivered later this month. DeMarco Morgan reports.