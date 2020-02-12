Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star GameJennifer Hudson is set to perform a special tribute to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

2 hours ago

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks 'Punky Brewster' RebootActor Freddie Prinze Jr. drops by KCAL9 to talk about his "Punky Brewster" reboot.

2 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Feb. 13)Clear and sunny with no rain in the forecast through the middle of next week. A high of 66 for the beaches and 70 for the valleys.

2 hours ago

Tech Talk: Bloomberg's Meme Squad, Folding Phone and Drake's new streaming deal!Resident tech expert Jessica Naziri discusses Mike Boombers paying Instagram influencers to say nice things about him, Samsung releasing a new foldable phone tomorrow and Drake signing a streaming deal with Caffeine. For more info on any of these topics, check out techsesh.co

3 hours ago

LA County DA Jackie Lacey Files Motion To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana ConvictionsIn a sweeping move, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office has asked the court to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions going back decades.

4 hours ago

Residents Of Burned Tustin Apartments Demand Answers After Neighbor Arrested For ArsonFamilies displaced by a major fire at their apartment building are angry that one of their own neighbors has been arrested for starting the fire. Tina Patel reports.

4 hours ago

Video Shows Moments Before Woman, 49, Struck And Killed In Playa Del ReyThe driver of a dark sedan took off after hitting the woman, who had been skateboarding in the street. Jake Reiner reports.

4 hours ago

County Officials Condemn Racist Incidents Over Fears Of CoronavirusSupervisor Hilda Solis said one teenager had been bullied and attacked because he was Asian. Kara Finnstrom reports.

5 hours ago

1 Critical After 4-Car Crash In North HillsA second person has minor injuries after the crash in North Hills. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

5 hours ago

CA High-Speed Train Cost Exceeds $80BThe goal is to have high-speed rail in California by 2033.

7 hours ago

Capistrano Valley HS Teacher Wins AwardCandice Harrington won the Oscars of teaching.

7 hours ago

USC Hosts Election Cybersecurity InitiativeFree event addresses misinformation, cyber safety and security.

7 hours ago

Report: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Buys Beverly Hills Estate For Record $165MAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos has purchased the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for a staggering $165 million, according to a report Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal.

8 hours ago

Long Beach Pumping Sand To Fight Natural Beach ErosionHowever, there's concern that the project is causing sinkholes at the beach. Suzanne Marques reports.

8 hours ago

Shopping Expert Reveals Presidents' Day DealsSara Skirboll from RetailMeNot breaks down the best (and worst) deals happening for President's Day!

9 hours ago

President Trump To Visit California For Fundraising EventPresident Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California next week, including a stop in the Coachella Valley for a fundraising event. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Second Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In San Diego CountyMeanwhile, there was a spike in cases in China. Kara Finnstrom reports.

9 hours ago

Horse Euthanized After Suffering Injury At Santa Anita, Seventh This SeasonA 3-year-old horse named Miss Romania was euthanized at Santa Anita Wednesday, the seventh horse death of the season and 44th since December 2018. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Resident Faces Arson Charges For Fire That Destroyed Tustin ApartmentsPatrick Ceniceros, 59, who lived at the Chatham Village Apartments, was arrested on suspicion of arson. Tina Patel reports.

9 hours ago

Woman On Skateboard Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Playa Del ReyThe woman was showing off her new skateboard to a friend just before the crash. Jake Reiner reports.

9 hours ago

Woman Arrested After Hitting Long Beach Roundabout, Crashing Into 4 Parked CarsThe impact from hitting the roundabout launched the car 15 feet into the air. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

10 hours ago

Riverside Man Arrested For Allegedly Making Threats Against School In Response To Racist Bullying On CampusA man was under arrest Wednesday after driving through the parking lot at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside and recording himself talking about racist bullying on campus.

17 hours ago

New Report Says Grocery Stores Are Not Doing Enough To Warn Customers Of Product RecallsOne consumer group said that grocery stores need to do more to let people know about potentially dangerous food products, especially if that food was purchased before a recall was issued.

17 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 12)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the latest weather forecast.

18 hours ago