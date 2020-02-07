USC Students Groped, Suspect ArrestedPolice have arrested a suspect in more than a dozen incidents over the last month.

Judge Refuses To Immediately Drop Rape Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, GirlfriendA Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women.

Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Long Beach SteakhouseHealth officials in Long Beach have determined that several people who dined at a local restaurant last Christmas Eve later contracted hepatitis A.

Officials: Huntington Beach Tsunami Alerts, Sirens Were False AlarmPolice say the tsunami alerts and siren that went off in the early morning hours Friday in Huntington Beach were a false alarm, and officials are working to figure out how and why that happened.

No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash, NTSB Report FindsA preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found no evidence of engine failure in last month’s helicopter crash which killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

Fewer LA Homes Selling for Above List PriceZillow economist, Jeff Tucker, talks about homes sold above list in Los Angeles dropping sharply last year.

Judge Requests More Evidence Before Dismissing Charges Against OC Couple Accused Of Sexual AssaultA judge Friday requested more evidence before agreeing to dismiss charges against a Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend who are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women.

One Killed In Mid-City Motel Fire, 8 More HurtOne person is dead and eight people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire broke out at a motel in the Mid-City area. Tina Patel reports.

Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Go Before Judge In Hopes That Sex Assault Charges Are DroppedOrange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced Tuesday that his office is seeking to drop charges against a Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend – both previously charged with drugging and sexually assaulting several women – after a review of the case found a lack of evidence and a mishandling of the case by the previous DA.

Companies Promote Valentine's Day Breakup Dealsvalentines day february 14 breakup deals promotions odd food customers

B-17 Tail Gunner Shares His WWII Storyveterans voices pat harvey world war two vet b-17 tailgunner los angeles

Pasadena Exhibit Honors Women's Suffragevotes for women special exhibit honoring women's suffrage pasadena

Coronavirus Could Hit SoCal Tourism HardLunar New Year celebrations typically draw buses full of tourists at this time of year -- but not this year. Lesley Marin reports.

Pets2Love: ValentineTo adopt Valentine, call (951) 358-7387 and ask for ID# A1571218.

Kobe Bryant Memorial Scheduled To Happen At Staples CenterThe memorial will be on Feb. 24, but few other details have been released. Jake Reiner reports.

1 Dead In Mid-City Motel FireThe fire sent several others to the hospital with varying injuries, including a firefighter. Tina Patel reports.

Controversy, Rain In The Forecast For The OscarsThe lack of diversity continues to plague the Academy Awards. Cristy Fajardo reports.

Jane Fonda Brings Her 'Fire Drill Friday' Protest To LAThis morning's rally will be at 11 a.m. at Los Angeles City Hall. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Effort To Recall Garcetti Fails To Garner Necessary SignaturesAn effort to recall Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ended Thursday after it failed to garner enough signatures to place the question on the 2020 ballot, petition leaders said. Katie Johnston reports.

Giant Kobe Bryant Jersey Flag Spotted In WestchesterThe jersey was seen flying outside the DoubleTree Hotel. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 Women Accuse San Bernardino Mayor Of Sexual HarassmentTwo women who worked as top assistants to Mayor John Valdivia made them so miserable they quit their jobs. DeMarco Morgan reports.

