Man Killed After Gunfire Erupts Outside Van Nuys Strip ClubA man was shot and killed outside a strip club in Van Nuys in the early morning hours Friday.

29 minutes ago

Annual College and Career Fair in Wattsannual college career fair watts los angeles conservation corps

1 hour ago

Valentine's Day Kicks Off at Children's Hospital LAvalentine's day card drive children's hosptial los angeles patients donate

1 hour ago

Special Opportunity for Lynwood Studentscaravan college recruiters application fees waived

1 hour ago

LACMA Gifted $50M for New Buildinglacma museum keck foundation gift renovation project new zumthor building

1 hour ago

Preview of Fun Events in LA This Weekendpreview la events fun time out editor weekend picks

1 hour ago

Britney Spears Pop-Up Opens in Fairfax Districtbritney spears pop-up fairfax district

1 hour ago

Anaheim Company Donates $91K To Ronald McDonald HouseThe money will expand the Ronald McDonald House in Orange from 20 to 44 guest rooms. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

Lakers To Play First Game Since Death Of Kobe BryantThe Lakers will play the Portland Trailblazers tonight at Staples Center. Jake Reiner reports.

2 hours ago

U.S. Issues Strong Warning Against Traveling To ChinaAnyone who travels to China now could find travel restrictions change without notice. Kara Finnstrom reports.

2 hours ago

Pets2Love: LunaTo adopt Luna, call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID# 20-14082.

2 hours ago

Man Shot To Death Outside Van Nuys Strip ClubPolice say the victim was approached by three men and an argument erupted before the shooting. DeMarco Morgan reports.

2 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Could You Be Overpaying For Overweight Luggage?How accurate are the scales that weigh luggage at area airports? Kristine Lazar investigates.

10 hours ago

Vanguard Coach Returns After Cancer Diagnosis, Honors Kobe's Mambas Basketball TeamAn already emotional night for the Vanguard University women's basketball team took an unexpected turn as the Mambas basketball team walked out before the game.

11 hours ago

LA Councilman Proposes Makeover For Hollywood BoulevardLos Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell Thursday debuted an initial plan of improvements for the area including wider walkways and more outdoor dining opportunities.

11 hours ago

Some Residents Allowed To Return To Brentwood High-Rise Day After FireSome residents were able to return to their homes Thursday night, one day a fire broke out in a Brentwood high-rise, injuring 13 people.

11 hours ago

Clippers Hold 24-Second Moment Of Silence To Honor Kobe Bryant, Lakers Prepare For Friday GameThe Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night issued their first official statement since the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning.

11 hours ago

Despite Warnings, Southern California Travelers Head To ChinaOn Thursday night, the United States Department of State issued a warning that said Americans should not to travel to China.

12 hours ago

Helicopter Crash Victim Alyssa Altobelli Remembered In Newport Beach VigilBasketball player Alyssa Altobelli and her parents, Keri and John, were on the helicopter that crashed Sunday into a Calabasas hillside. On Thursday, the community of Newport Beach held a vigil for Alyssa, her family and the other victims from the crash.

12 hours ago

Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote NoSenator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote for witnesses, it is unlikely Democrats will have the support.

13 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Jan. 30)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

13 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 30)The latest news, weather, and sports.

13 hours ago

Firefighters Speak Out About Dangerous Rescue From Burning Brentwood High-RiseOn Thursday, most residents of the 270-unit Building A tower were allowed to return briefly to their Barrington Plaza units to collect medicines, medical devices and other necessary items.

15 hours ago

Woman Describes Risky Rooftop Rescue As Fire Raged In Brentwood High-RiseA woman recorded her entire experience being rescued from the rooftop of a high-rise building that caught fire in Brentwood Wednesday morning.

15 hours ago