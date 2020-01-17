Preview of LA Events This Weekendtime out la editor fun things events happening los angeles

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Chef Tim Hollingsworth On Otium & Los Angeles Food SceneThe chef talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about this three restaurants in Los Angeles and his favorite places to eat in LA.

2 hours ago

Jennifer Kim's Weather Forecast (Jan. 17)Cool and partly cloudy conditions Friday with a high of 62 for the beaches and 63 for the valleys. A chance of rain Monday into Tuesday.

2 hours ago

The Rundown (Jan. 17)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

2 hours ago

Hot Chelle Rae On I Hate LA, Tonight Tonight, 2020 TourThe band sits down with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith to discuss their music journey, new music, and how Tonight Tonight became a major hit.

2 hours ago

Semi Hauling Chickens Overturns In ChinoThe truck on its side was blocking an off-ramp on Grand Avenue. Jennifer Kim reports.

2 hours ago

Riverside Art Museum Hosts Cheech Marin Pop-UpThe pop-up will include pieces from Cheech Marin's personal collection. DeMarco Morgan reports.

3 hours ago

New Program Will Give Ex-Convicts Jobs Fixing Up L.A. StreetsThe program will give people who were behind bars training to get a job maintaining and cleaning roads. Suzanne Marques reports.

3 hours ago

Ground Broken On New Development For Homeless Families In West LAThe Missouri Place is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2021. DeMarco Morgan reports.

3 hours ago

Overnight Storm Makes For Treacherous SoCal RoadsThere was snow and ice on the Grapevine, but no closures or major problems. Tina Patel reports.

3 hours ago

3-Story Home In View Park Goes Up In FlamesThe homeowner and his brother were not home at the time, and there were no injuries reported. Kara Finnstrom reports.

3 hours ago

Pets2Love: MikeTo adopt Mike, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A488032.

3 hours ago

Man Shot And Killed In ArtesiaThe man was found shot twice at 166th Street and Alburtis Avenue. DeMarco Morgan reports.

3 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Jan. 16)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards ShowRecording Academy President and Chief Executive Deborah Dugan has been placed on leave after an allegation of misconduct, just 10 days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.

12 hours ago

Residents Of Glendale Apartment Building Search For Shelter After BlazeFire crews battled a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon at an eight-unit apartment building in Glendale. The American Red Cross was assisting families in need of housing.

12 hours ago

Snow Begins Falling In Grapevine As Winter Storm Arrives In SoCalA cold storm out of the Gulf of Alaska brought rain and snow to Southern California Thursday evening.

12 hours ago

Senators Sworn In As Impeachment Trial BeginsOn a day steeped in tradition and decorum, the Senate formally took over President Trump's impeachment case on Thursday as the chief justice of the Supreme Court and senators swore an oath to administer "impartial justice" in the upcoming trial.

13 hours ago