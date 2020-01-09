Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Santa ClaritaSome westbound lanes of Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita closed after a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

38 minutes ago

Uber Driver Accused Of Assaulting Female PassengerOfficials say this Uber driver identified as Amir Attia has admitted to sexually assaulting a woman who he picked up at the Tustin police department back in 2018.

47 minutes ago

Ex-Navy Pilot Makes First Bid For CongressCA-25 Republican candidate Mike Garcia is making his first run for Congress.

52 minutes ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moving to LA?Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back from their royal duties.

1 hour ago

Artist Pae White On Her New Beverly Center InstallationArtist Pae White discusses one of her latest installations, a massive display near the escalators at Beverly Center.

2 hours ago

Bobcat Spotted in Montecito HeightsA large bobcat was seen roaming a Southern California residential neighborhood.

3 hours ago

LA Expert Discusses 'Delete Facebook' TrendJessica Levinson talks Facebook refusing to ban political ads – even if they contain false information

4 hours ago

Tennessee Teenager Arrested For Social Media Threat Against Calabasas High SchoolAuthorities say the 17-year-old did not appear to have any intention of carrying out the threat. Suzanne Marques reports.

5 hours ago

Woman Makes Tearful Plea For Help Finding Man Who Sucker-Punched Her FatherThe man, who was sucker-punched in a an apparent road rage incident, remains in an induced coma. Kara Finnstrom reports.

5 hours ago

Body Cam Video Shows Suspect With Machete Threatening Officer In HollywoodVideo was released of the officer-involved shooting that killed 22-year-old Nathaniel Pinnock in Hollywood last November. Tina Patel reports.

5 hours ago

Northbound 15 Freeway Remains Closed After Police ShootingThe man was wanted in connection with the murder and dismemberment of his mother in Tehachapi. Tom Wait reports.

5 hours ago

SoCal Restaurants Rank High in Yelp's Top 100Yelp released its annual 'Top 100' list of the year and three of the top five are in Southern California!

7 hours ago

Final Phase of Sepulveda Basin Cleanup Is UnderwayCrews have been clearing the homeless camp and getting people into shelters. Sanitation officials say the 24-acres near Encino Creek are the most dangerous to live in because of the flooding and thick woods.

7 hours ago

LA Co. Assessor Gives Tips for Local HomeownersLos Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang explains why January is tax savings month for homeowners.

10 hours ago

Family Of Late Rapper Mac Miller To Release His Final RecordingsMiller was 26 when he died of an accidental overdose at his home in Studio City in 2018. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

E-Scooter Injuries Spike As They Gain In PopularityIn millennials, there was a 185 percent spike in such injuries. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

Bill Would Force Cell Phone Companies To Keep Towers Online During WildfiresThe legislation would force mobile phone companies to provide at least three days worth of backup power to their towers. Suzanne Marques reports.

10 hours ago

Northbound 15 Freeway Near Border Remains Closed After Fatal Police ShootingPolice shot at a man who was suspected of murdering and dismembering his mother, a corrections officer. Kara Finnstrom reports.

10 hours ago

Social Media Threat Against Calabasas High School InvestigatedSheriff's deputies are working to determine who posted the possible threat and whether it's credible. Tina Patel reports.

10 hours ago

Rob Morgan On "Just Mercy" & "Stranger Things"The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new movie with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx and explains how Stranger Things became a cultural phenomenon.

10 hours ago

Man In Custody After Bizarre RV Standoff In Studio CityThe man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for possible mental illness. Kara Finnstrom reports.

10 hours ago

First Bald Eagle Egg Of 2020 Laid In San Bernardino National ForestThe female bald eagle named Jackie is expected to lay a second egg in about three days. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

San Bernardino Deputies Involved In Shooting With Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering MotherA man wanted for allegedly killing his mother led police on a high-speed chase from Tehachapi all the way to Primm, Nevada Wednesday night.

18 hours ago

LASD Searching For Man, Woman Who They Say Scammed Elderly Woman Out Of $4KSheriff's deputies in Norwalk are searching for two con artists who they said have been scamming elderly shoppers out of thousands of dollars.

18 hours ago