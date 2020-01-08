Community Celebrates After New Smart And Final Grocery Store Opens In WattsA new Smart & Final grocery store opened in Watts Wednesday, bringing new jobs and fresh food to an area once deemed a food desert by the USDA.

30 minutes ago

Local Muslim Leaders React To Iran TensionsLeaders of several Southern California-based Muslim organizations held a news conference to condemn any potential U.S. war with Iran.

31 minutes ago

Hyundai And Uber Debut Air Taxi Concept At Consumer Electronics Show 2020Hyundai Global partnered with Uber unveiled its Air Taxi concept model at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

50 minutes ago

Newsom Signs Executive Order To Address State's Growing Homeless CrisisThe order calls for $1.4 billion in funding to assist those experiencing homelessness and further mandates that state agencies develop strategies to provide resources to house people by the end of February.

2 hours ago

Driver Extricated From Overturned Pepsi Big Rig On 15 Freeway In FontanaA driver was hospitalized Wednesday after his Pepsi semi-truck overturned on the 15 Freeway, trapping him inside.

2 hours ago

'Criminal Minds' Kicks Off Its Final SeasonActress Kirsten Vangsness talked to Sandra Mitchell about what to expect during the final season's premiere.

3 hours ago

Local Video Game Workers To Unionize?Patrick Shanley from the Hollywood Reporter explains a new project of the Communications Workers of America aimed at unionizing video game and tech companies.

4 hours ago

RAW: Growing Homeless Encampment Surrounds Vacant LA County Mental Health BuildingA longtime homeless encampment surrounding a vacant Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health building in San Pedro is drawing renewed focus on the city's worsening homelessness crisis.

4 hours ago

CA 25th District Candidate Discusses CampaignChristoper Smith talks about his run for Congress.

4 hours ago

Even Bedside Shelves Get Intelligent At CESAll the newest gadgets and gizmos are in the spotlight at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Tom Wait reports.

6 hours ago

Crews Descend On Sepulveda Basin For Last Phase Of Homeless Camp CleanupHazmat crews are cleaning up another homeless encampment in the Sepulveda Basin. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

2 Men Wanted For Silver Lake Nail Salon Holdup, Several Other HeistsPolice say the two men are also suspected in robberies in Highland Park, Alhambra and Pasadena. DeMarco Morgan reports.

6 hours ago

Couple Wanted For Shooting Dog To Death In La MiradaThe older terrier mix was found in a dog bed, dead of gunshot wounds. Tina Patel reports.

6 hours ago

Family Of Missing 18-Year-Old Pleads For Safe ReturnA family is desperately trying to find a 18-year-old Malachai Whiteman who disappeared in Los Angeles during a bus trip from Sacramento. Kandiss Crone reports.

8 hours ago

Final Season Of 'Criminal Minds' Premieres TonightMatthew Gray Gubler and AJ Cook talked to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about what to expect.

10 hours ago

CBP Recovers Abandoned Boat, Seizes $24K Of Marijuana Off Malibu CoastCustoms and Border Patrol agents seized 60 pounds of marijuana and an abandoned boat Sunday off the coast of Malibu, the agency tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Disneyland Offering $67 Per-Day, 3-Day Tickets For SoCal Residents And ‘Kids Everywhere’Disneyland is offering "kids everywhere" and Southern California residents discounted $67 per-person tickets when they buy a three-day, one-park ticket. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

We Can Work It Out: Irvine's 5 Best GymsHoodline crunched the numbers to find the best such spots in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go when you’re looking for a workout. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Math And Chemistry Key Ingredients For Good BagelsNick Schrieber, co-owner and master baker of Belle's Bagles in Highland Park, says some precision is needed for the perfect bagle. Amber Lee reports.

11 hours ago

New CES Offerings Track Your Pet, Watch Your HomeIt's Day 1 at the Consumer Electronics Show In Las Vegas. Tom Wait reports.

11 hours ago

Firefighters Spot Man Dead In Lanes Of Busy Claremont StreetPolice do not have information on the crash or suspect. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

President Trump To Address Nation About Iran AttacksAt 8 a.m., the president is expected to address the nation about the escalating tensions with Iran. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

Sea Lion Found With Pellet Gun Wound EuthanizedThe sea lion named Mandalorian by rescuers had to be put down before Christmas. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

Man Wanted For Taking Dog To La Mirada, Shooting It To DeathA witness found the dog dead after seeing a man get out of an SUV and fire two gunshots at something he put on the ground. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago