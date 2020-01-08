Final Season Of 'Criminal Minds' Premieres TonightMatthew Gray Gubler and AJ Cook talked to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about what to expect.

2 hours ago

CBP Recovers Abandoned Boat, Seizes $24K Of Marijuana Off Malibu CoastCustoms and Border Patrol agents seized 60 pounds of marijuana and an abandoned boat Sunday off the coast of Malibu, the agency tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Disneyland Offering $67 Per-Day, 3-Day Tickets For SoCal Residents And ‘Kids Everywhere’Disneyland is offering "kids everywhere" and Southern California residents discounted $67 per-person tickets when they buy a three-day, one-park ticket. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

We Can Work It Out: Irvine's 5 Best GymsHoodline crunched the numbers to find the best such spots in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go when you’re looking for a workout. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Math And Chemistry Key Ingredients For Good BagelsNick Schrieber, co-owner and master baker of Belle's Bagles in Highland Park, says some precision is needed for the perfect bagle. Amber Lee reports.

2 hours ago

New CES Offerings Track Your Pet, Watch Your HomeIt's Day 1 at the Consumer Electronics Show In Las Vegas. Tom Wait reports.

2 hours ago

Firefighters Spot Man Dead In Lanes Of Busy Claremont StreetPolice do not have information on the crash or suspect. Tina Patel reports.

2 hours ago

President Trump To Address Nation About Iran AttacksAt 8 a.m., the president is expected to address the nation about the escalating tensions with Iran. Kara Finnstrom reports.

2 hours ago

Sea Lion Found With Pellet Gun Wound EuthanizedThe sea lion named Mandalorian by rescuers had to be put down before Christmas. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

Man Wanted For Taking Dog To La Mirada, Shooting It To DeathA witness found the dog dead after seeing a man get out of an SUV and fire two gunshots at something he put on the ground. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

No Known American Casualties After Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles At 2 U.S. Military Bases In IraqThere were no known American casualties after Iran said it launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against two military bases houses U.S. forces in Iraq.

10 hours ago

Riverside County Sheriff's Department Stumbles On Illegal Grow House During Perris Welfare CheckDeputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department found 2,000 pot plants in an illegal grow operation in a Perris home being run right under their neighbors' noses.

10 hours ago

Northbound Lanes Of 405 Freeway Closed In Hawthorne After Fatal CrashAt least one person was killed in a crash on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night, prompting officers with the California Highway Patrol to close the lanes.

10 hours ago

Probation Officer Taken To Hospital After Possible Exposure To FentanylA probation officer was hospitalized Tuesday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl while handling a backpack.

10 hours ago

'People Need To Be Very Calm': Retired US Service Member Reacts To Iranian Attack On American BasesRetired Lt. Col. Martin Spann is no stranger to conflict in the Middle East, having served two deployments in Iraq. He said, for the time being, people needed to remain calm until a true escalation is seen.

10 hours ago

Family Of Missing 18-Year-Old Pleads For Safe ReturnA family is desperately trying to find a 18-year-old Malachai Whiteman who disappeared in Los Angeles during a bus trip from Sacramento.

11 hours ago

Study: Moving Inmates From Jail To Supervised Group Homes Could Make Community SaferA new study by the Rand Corporation said letting thousands of people of out of jail, and relocating them to group homes for treatment, could make the community safer.

11 hours ago

FAA Issues Emergency Alert Following Iranian Missile AttackThe Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Tuesday telling U.S. pilots and airlines to avoid air space above Iran, Iraq and other areas of the Persian Gulf following an Iranian missile attack on U.S. bases.

12 hours ago

Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran AirportA Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.

13 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 7)A homeless man was charged today in the deadly stabbing of a fellow customer at a Mexican restaurant in downtown L.A on New Year's Day. A hiker is recovering after a fall near the Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills. The Coors brewery in Irwindale could soon be going away.

13 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Jan. 7)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

13 hours ago

St. Vincent Medical Center In Downtown LA To Be Shut DownSt. Vincent Medical Center will be shut down after its owner was unable to sell the downtown LA hospital.

14 hours ago

LAPD Warning Tourists Of Recent Spike In Car Thefts, BurglariesPolice have connected gang emmbers from Northern California with a recent spate of car break-ins in Southern California.

14 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Woman Left With Hefty Bill After Alleged Predatory TowA local woman said she was the victim of a predatory tow after she said a tow truck driver impersonated someone from a roadside assistance plan, leaving her with a hefty bill to get her car out of the shop.

15 hours ago