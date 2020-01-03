Additional Airstrikes Reported In Baghdad, Day After Top Iranian General KilledReports came in Friday afternoon that additional airstrikes in Baghdad hat hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of the capital city.

6 minutes ago

Fatal Shooting Inside U-Haul Truck At Moorpark Storage FacilityAuthorities are searching for a suspect after someone was found shot to death at a Moorpark storage facility.

8 minutes ago

Iranian Diaspora Reacts To Strike On Military LeaderSouthern California has the largest Iranian population outside of Iran.

42 minutes ago

Golden Globes Kick Off Award Season Sunday, Road Closures Start FridayThe Golden Globe Awards are not until Sunday, but road closures near the Beverly Hilton are set to begin Friday night and will last until Monday.

44 minutes ago

Jordan McGraw, Son Of Dr. Phil, Lists Eclectic Beverly Hills Mansion Dawning Dining Room Gun InstillationMusician Jordan McGraw, the son of television's Dr. Phil McGraw, has placed his eclectic home on the market.

1 hour ago

YouTube Stars Collins And Devan KeyYouTube stars Collins And Devan Key take slime making to a whole new level.

3 hours ago

Whittier Park Closure Proposed After Woman Found Dead In Homeless EncampmentCorrina Ortega, 22, was found dead inside a tent in the homeless encampment at Parnell Park. Kara Finnstrom reports.

5 hours ago

2 Westside Liquor Stores, Just Blocks Apart, Robbed At GunpointThe robberies happened within a half hour of each other early Friday morning in Culver City and Mar Vista. Tina Patel reports.

5 hours ago

Tensions Escalate In Middle East After Airstrike Kills Iranian Military CommanderIran has promised "crushing revenge" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Jasmine Viel reports.

5 hours ago

Preview of LA Events This WeekendMichael Juliano from Timeout LA with the first weekend picks of 2020!

8 hours ago

Expert Explains AB5 ControversyRyan Vet breaks down Assembly Bill 5 and a federal judge temporarily blocking enforcement against California trucking.

9 hours ago

LAPD To Increase Foot Patrols In Highland ParkThe increase in foot patrols is aimed at reducing crime in the North Figueroa corridor and encourage more people to walk. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

2 Men Wanted In Early Morning Armed Robberies At Westside Liquor StoresThe men suspected in an armed robbery at a Culver City liquor store match the description of the suspect in another robbery in Mar Vista. Tina Patel reports.

9 hours ago

Iran Vows Revenge After U.S. Airstrike Kills Top Military GeneralThe sudden surge in Middle East conflict has local law enforcement agencies, including LAPD, on alert and monitoring the situation. Kara Finnstrom reports.

9 hours ago

Pets2Love: Danny BoyDanny Boy is available for adoption at Riverside County Animal Services, 6851 Van Buren Boulevard.

10 hours ago

U.S. Firefighters Take Off From LAX To Assist In Australia WildfiresThe National Interagency Fire Center sent a big crew of firefighters to help contain more than 200 fires burning in Australia. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

$50K Reward Offered For Information In Letter Carrier RobberiesThe latest robbery happened the day after Christmas. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Comes To The Rescue After Hundreds Ring In 2020 Without Running WaterThe Ventura County Sheriff's Department came to the rescue after hundreds of residents — many of them elderly — rang in 2020 without water service when a main broke.

17 hours ago

FDA Bans Vape Flavors In An Attempt To Curb Teen UsageJust one day after the New Year, the FDA took action in an attempt curb the teen vaping crisis — announcing its plan to ban mint, desert and fruit-flavored e-cigarette cartridges popular with teenagers across the county.

18 hours ago

New Year's Day Fatal Downtown Stabbing Part Of Growing Problem In Los AngelesThe attack is part of a growing problem in the city, as the Los Angeles Police Department's latest report confirmed there has been an alarming increase in the number of crimes committed by homeless people.

18 hours ago

Alleged Drunk Teen Driver Hits Car In Huntington Beach Killing WomanHuntington Beach residents were grieving Thursday night after a beloved teacher was killed in a Wednesday night crash with a teenage driver who was allegedly drunk.

18 hours ago

Pentagon: Baghdad Air Strike, Ordered By President Trump, Kills Top Iranian GeneralQasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump.

19 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Jan. 2)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

19 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment: Wilmer Valderrama Engaged To Model GirlfriendFormer "NCIS" star Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco, on New Year's Day in La Jolla.

19 hours ago