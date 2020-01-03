LAPD To Increase Foot Patrols In Highland ParkThe increase in foot patrols is aimed at reducing crime in the North Figueroa corridor and encourage more people to walk. DeMarco Morgan reports.

2 hours ago

2 Men Wanted In Early Morning Armed Robberies At Westside Liquor StoresThe men suspected in an armed robbery at a Culver City liquor store match the description of the suspect in another robbery in Mar Vista. Tina Patel reports.

2 hours ago

Iran Vows Revenge After U.S. Airstrike Kills Top Military GeneralThe sudden surge in Middle East conflict has local law enforcement agencies, including LAPD, on alert and monitoring the situation. Kara Finnstrom reports.

2 hours ago

Pets2Love: Danny BoyDanny Boy is available for adoption at Riverside County Animal Services, 6851 Van Buren Boulevard.

2 hours ago

U.S. Firefighters Take Off From LAX To Assist In Australia WildfiresThe National Interagency Fire Center sent a big crew of firefighters to help contain more than 200 fires burning in Australia. DeMarco Morgan reports.

3 hours ago

$50K Reward Offered For Information In Letter Carrier RobberiesThe latest robbery happened the day after Christmas. DeMarco Morgan reports.

4 hours ago

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Comes To The Rescue After Hundreds Ring In 2020 Without Running WaterThe Ventura County Sheriff's Department came to the rescue after hundreds of residents — many of them elderly — rang in 2020 without water service when a main broke.

10 hours ago

FDA Bans Vape Flavors In An Attempt To Curb Teen UsageJust one day after the New Year, the FDA took action in an attempt curb the teen vaping crisis — announcing its plan to ban mint, desert and fruit-flavored e-cigarette cartridges popular with teenagers across the county.

11 hours ago

New Year's Day Fatal Downtown Stabbing Part Of Growing Problem In Los AngelesThe attack is part of a growing problem in the city, as the Los Angeles Police Department's latest report confirmed there has been an alarming increase in the number of crimes committed by homeless people.

11 hours ago

Alleged Drunk Teen Driver Hits Car In Huntington Beach Killing WomanHuntington Beach residents were grieving Thursday night after a beloved teacher was killed in a Wednesday night crash with a teenage driver who was allegedly drunk.

11 hours ago

Pentagon: Baghdad Air Strike, Ordered By President Trump, Kills Top Iranian GeneralQasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump.

12 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Jan. 2)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment: Wilmer Valderrama Engaged To Model GirlfriendFormer "NCIS" star Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco, on New Year's Day in La Jolla.

12 hours ago

Study: Cops More Likely To Pull Over Black DriversBlack drivers in California were stopped by police at 2.5 times the per capita rate of whites and searched three times as often, according to the latest report Thursday from a first-in-the-nation attempt to track racial profiling by police.

12 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 2)The search continues for a man who fatally stabbed a fellow diner at a downtown L.A. restaurant New Year's morning. The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the people who robbed a letter carrier in Inglewood. The Trump administration announced its policy change to crack down on vaping.

14 hours ago

Orange County Doctor Opens Medical Office Inside CrossFit GymDoctor Adam Schulte, D.O., known as "The Drop-In Doc" and CrossFit trainer opened a medical office inside of a gym for full-body health.

15 hours ago

WeHo Store Vandalized With Anti-Semitic GraffitiAn apparent case of Jewish hate in West Hollywood has been caught on camera.

15 hours ago

'He Brought People Together': Sister Of Man Stabbed At Downtown LA Restaurant Remembers VictimThe sister of a stabbing victim pleaded Thursday for the person responsible for her brother's death to come forward as police continued their search.

15 hours ago

LA Man Arrested In Alabama After Allegedly Kidnapping WomanA Los Angeles-area man was arrested Sunday in Alabama after a suspected kidnapping followed by a high-speed chase ended with a hostage standoff inside his van.

15 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Recall WarningsHundreds of products are recalled every year - many of them with dangerous defects. But most Americans don't know about these recalls.

15 hours ago

Health Officials Warn Of Different Flu Strain Dominating This SeasonPublic health officials are warning of a flu strain that is dominating this season.

16 hours ago

LAPD Releases Video Of Fatal Downtown Stabbing AttackOfficers with the Los Angeles Police Department released video of Wednesday's stabbing attack in hopes that someone will recognize the man accused of fatally stabbing another man inside a downtown restaurant.

16 hours ago

Suspect Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting In MurrietaNo deputies were hurt in the chase and ensuing shootout.

17 hours ago

Record Set For Top-Grossing Movies Directed By Women In 2019According to a recent USC study, 10.6 percent of directors for the top 100 grossing movies were women.

18 hours ago