Dangerous Conditions Close GrapevineSome houses and gas stations near the Grapevine have lost power.

1 hour ago

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit In Central Los AngelesLAPD was in pursuit of suspect in central Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

1 hour ago

Storm Blankets Antelope Valley With SnowIt's a winter wonderland in Palmdale and Antelope Valley.

2 hours ago

Snow Snarls TrafficThe latest on the weather conditions in the Southland.

2 hours ago

Treacherous Winds, Rain Downs Trees In Woodland Hills, Lynwood, DowneyThe blustery winds brought on by a powerful storm that hit the Southland overnight Wednesday caused trees to topple in several neighborhoods.

6 hours ago

Treacherous Winds, Rain Downs Trees In LynwoodThe blustery winds brought on by a powerful storm that hit the Southland overnight Wednesday caused trees to topple in two Lynwood neighborhoods.

6 hours ago

Powerful Storm Shuts Down Grapevine, Cajon PassA powerful storm hit the Southland late Christmas evening and continued into Thursday morning, dumping snow in the mountains, shutting down the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass, and pummeling lower elevations with heavy rain. Tina Patel and Laurie Perez report.

6 hours ago

First Baby Born At Cedars Sinai On Christmas MorningDominic was the first baby born at Cedars Sinai on Christmas morning.

6 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Dec. 26)A powerful storm hit the Southland late Christmas evening and continued into Thursday morning, dumping snow in the mountains and pummeling lower elevations with heavy rain. A high of 58 for the beaches and 54 for the valleys.

7 hours ago

The Rundown (Dec. 26)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

7 hours ago

Officer Impersonator Arrested For Using Illegal Lights On Off-Duty Detective In Rancho CucamongaA 23-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested Christmas eve after authorities say he tried to use illegal emergency lights to speed by an off-duty detective in Rancho Cucamonga.

7 hours ago

Large Tree Topples Onto Road In Woodland HillsA large tree came crashing down onto the entrance of an apartment building in the 21400 block of Burbank Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

11 hours ago

Strong Winds Bring Down Trees In Ventura HarborThe blustery winds brought on by a powerful storm that hit the Southland overnight Wednesday caused trees and a lamp post to topple in Ventura Harbor.

12 hours ago

Massive Storm Hits The Southland, Shuts Down Grapevine And Creates Issues In The Cajon PassA massive storm hit the Southland late Christmas evening, dumping snow in the mountains, shutting down the Grapevine, and pummeling lower elevations with heavy rain. Tina Patel and Laurie Perez report.

12 hours ago

Grapevine Closed, Flood Concerns In Burn AreasThe Christmas storm has closed the interstate 5 through the grapevine.

19 hours ago

Tornado Warning In CaliforniaFlooding is also a major concern in Southern California. Update: Tornado Warning for southeastern Santa Barbara County has been CANCELLED as storm weakened

20 hours ago

Christmas Cheer At Laugh FactoryCelebrities and comedians gathered together to provide laughs and meals to residents in Los Angeles.

21 hours ago

Dangerous Driving ConditionsThere may be light traffic, but watch out for the heavy rain and wind.

22 hours ago

Deadly Shooting Under InvestigationA man was killed in Azusa on Christmas day.

1 day ago

Homeowners Prepare For FloodingHomeowners, as well as members of the fire department, are preparing for flooding later tonight in Simi Valley.

1 day ago

Santa Monica Pier Packed On Christmas DaySanta Monica Pier is extremely crowded despite the cold weather and holiday.

1 day ago

Midnight Mission Gives Back To Downtown Los AngelesThis is part of the organization's annual tradition to give to the homeless.

1 day ago

Evelyn's Forecast (Dec. 25)Evelyn Taft will keep you updated on the upcoming storm this Christmas day.

1 day ago

Laugh Factory Hosts Free Holiday ShowsLaugh Factory is hosting free dinner and a show for those who are alone during the holidays.

1 day ago