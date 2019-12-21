Three Buses Catch Fire At LAXOn one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year, three passenger buses catch fire at LAX airport. Randy Paige has more.

56 minutes ago

LAX Passengers Share Reactions To Bus FireMore updates on the fire that is now cleaned up at LAX airport.

2 hours ago

Rams Eliminated From Playoffs49ers beat Rams with a final score of 31-34.

2 hours ago

Three Buses Burned At LAX AirportAt least three passenger buses caught on fire Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

2 hours ago

Shoppers Hit Stores on this Super Saturdayshoppig rush crowds christmas gifts shopping deals malls

4 hours ago

2019's Biggest Moments in Entertainmentbiggest moments recap 2019 entertainment news box office

5 hours ago

CDC: Pet Store Pups May Spread Illnessespet store puppies illness disease breeding cdc warning

9 hours ago

The Rundown (12/21)The Angels buy Angels Stadium, LAPD investigates four 711 robberies, 'Super Saturday' sales predicted to outpace 'Black Friday,' LAX braces for busiest day of holiday season, and a wet Christmas week is in the forecast.

10 hours ago

'Christmas Miracle:' Missing Man Found Alive in PasadenaA South LA man missing for more than a month has finally been found in Pasadena. But there's a twist: police say when he was found -- he was arrested.

12 hours ago

LAX Braces For Busiest Travel Day Of The SeasonSunday (December 22) is expected to be the busiest day of the year at LAX and passengers are advised to get there four hours before their flights.

13 hours ago

Analyst: Klobuchar Won, Steyer Lost LMU Presidential DebateProfessor Jessica Levinson breaks down the LMU Democratic Presidential Debate.

14 hours ago

Great Last Minute Holiday Gift IdeasDon't know what to get the person who has everything? Fear not, beauty and lifestyle expert Sadie Murray has some great last minute holiday gift ideas.

15 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (12/21)A wet Christmas week kicks off on Sunday with the arrival of a winter storm.

17 hours ago

'Super Saturday' Expected To Be Biggest Shopping Day Of The YearChristmas shoppers are expected to come out in force for last minute bargains on America's biggest shopping day of the year.

17 hours ago

Legal Age To Purchase Tobacco Raised To 21President Donald Trump signed a sweeping spending bill Friday night that included a provision to increase the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21. The restriction is expected to go into effect next September for the country, though the legal age in California is already 21.

1 day ago

Deadly Flu Season In Full Swing Earlier Than NormalThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the flu has killed 1,800 people since September, and its sickened nearly four million more, striking faster and earlier than usual.

1 day ago

Anaheim Council Approves $325M Sale Of Stadium, Land To AngelsThe Anaheim City Council Friday approved the purchase and sale agreement of Angel Stadium and 133-acres of surrounding land.

1 day ago

Slow Traffic, Long Lines Expected At LAX Through Next WeekLong lines and high wait times are expected at Los Angeles International Airport over the next few days as people travel for the holidays.

1 day ago

Police Looking For Armed Robbers Who Targeted Four Seven-ElevensAuthorities are looking for armed robbers who hit at least four 7-Eleven convenience stores across the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.

1 day ago

Hundreds Of Unionized Airline Caterers Stage Protest At LAXHundreds of unionized airline caterers staged a protest at Los Angeles International Airport Friday night as the travel rush for Christmas and Hanukkah started to pick up.

1 day ago

Lawmakers Clash Over Next Steps On Trump Impeachment Ahead Of Holiday RecessHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats won't name impeachment managers or transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate until the upper chamber finalizes the procedures for the trial.

1 day ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather ForecastEvelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

1 day ago

Parents File Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Son Dies In UC Riverside Fraternity Hazing IncidentThe parents of a UC Riverside fraternity member and their attorneys will file a wrongful death lawsuit against Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

1 day ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Dec. 20)Investigators are trying to find out what sparked massive flames that tore through a Woodland Hills strip mall early Friday morning. A man is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit. Firefighters quickly doused a boat fire in Marina del Rey.

1 day ago