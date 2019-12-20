Body Found At Malibu Lagoon, Officers InvestigatingA body, believed to be female, was found at Malibu Lagoon Friday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Rose Bowl Preview: A Battle Of Running Games Between Oregon & WisconsinSportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White breaks down the Rose Bowl matchup between the #6 Oregon Ducks and #8 Wisconsin Badgers. It is sure to be a ground-first game, and Kenny explains why he believes the Badgers may come out on top.

2 hours ago

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Preview: Can USC Buck Trend Of Pac-12 Performance In Bowls?SportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White breaks down the Holiday Bowl between #22 USC and #16 Iowa. He explains why the Hawkeyes may be the better pick heading into this one.

2 hours ago

Pursuit Suspect Ditches Car, Walks Into Medical BuildingA police chase took a bizarre turn Friday.

3 hours ago

Officers, LA Rams Cheerleaders For CHiPs For Kids Toy CollectionPat Harvey and Jeff Michael are collecting toys at the Citadel Outlets until 6 p.m. tonight.

5 hours ago

Helpful Honda Guys Chip In To Help CHiPs For KidsPat Harvey and Jeff Michael are at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce to help collect toys for children in need.

5 hours ago

Fire Damages, Shuts Down Businesses In Woodland Hills Strip MallNo one was around when one man driving on the 101 Freeway nearby spotted the smoke. Tina Patel reports.

5 hours ago

Post-Debate Coverage Of The Democratic Debate At Loyola Marymount In LASeven Democratic presidential candidates took part in a debate Thursday night at Loyola Marymount.

5 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Dec. 20)Rain likely Sunday with lingering on-and-off showers Monday through Wednesday. A high of 72 for the valleys.

5 hours ago

The Rundown (Dec. 20)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

5 hours ago

Dorm Housing, Communal TVs, Underground Tunnels Envisioned For ‘All-Inclusive’ $3 Billion, 300-Acre City For The HomelessA California crowdfunding effort is hoping to solve the U.S. homeless crisis by building a 300-acre city open exclusively to those without a home. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

La Puente Man Arrested For Selling $23M In Fake Laptop Batteries OnlineA 28-year-old Chinese man who lives in La Puente was arrested by federal authorities Thursday on allegations he sold $23.8 million worth of counterfeit laptop batteries online — on websites such as a Amazon and eBay — over a period of several years. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Director Alexandra McGuiness On "She's Missing," Lucy Fry, Eiza González"She's Missing" hits theaters on December 20 and CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith talked with McGuinness about the movie and the complicated topics it covers.

7 hours ago

Temecula Women Arrested On Suspicion Of Abusing Her Foster ChildrenA woman in Temecula was arrested on suspicion of abusing her foster children, authorities announced Thursday. At approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the residence of 43-year-old Yoko Isaac in the 40000 block of Holden Circle where was arrested without incident. The Riverside County Sheriff's launched an investigation into Issac in October after a 3-year-old foster child arrived at a hospital with injuries "suspicious in nature." the department reported.

9 hours ago

Pets2Love: PrancerTo adopt Prancer, call (213) 485-0214 and ask for ID# A1915904.

9 hours ago

Compartes Feeding The Famous And Beautiful Chocolates Since The 50sSome of the chocolatier's most famous customers include Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, the Kennedys and Oprah. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

Rams Player Chandler Brewer Visits Cancer Patients At Cedars-Sinai HospitalBrewer himself was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma two years ago. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

Rose Parade Campers Urged To Stay Vigiliant In PasadenaThe Secret Service joined the LA Sheriff's Department, Pasadena Police and the CHP to remind people they'll be on hand in the run up to New Year's Day. Suzanne Marques reports.

9 hours ago

Fire Tears Through Strip Mall In Woodland HillsFlames were seen shooting out from above Fazio Cleaners in the strip mall right off the 101 Freeway. Tina Patel reports.

9 hours ago

Jim Hill On The Snare DrumCBS2's Sports Director shows off another talent.

9 hours ago

Catering Workers To Picket LAX Friday NightThe holiday travel rush is just starting to pick up at LAX. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out At Pasadena ApartmentNo injuries were reported. Suzanne Marques reports.

10 hours ago

Santa Ana Police Get In The Holiday Spirit By Delivering ToysPolice in Santa Ana spread some holiday cheer Thursday by delivering approximately 400 gifts to families in need.

17 hours ago