New Suits Filed Against California Boy Scout Organizations Alleging Sexual AbuseMore than a dozen former Boy Scouts have filed lawsuits against several California organizations claiming they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of scout leaders when they were children.

1 hour ago

Dancer Christine Shevchenko Talks 'The Nutcracker' Playing In Costa MesaAmerican Ballet Theatre dancer Christine Shevchenko drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about "The Nutcracker," which is playing at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa through Dec. 22.

3 hours ago

Star Wars Fans Camping Out In HollywoodThe latest "Star Wars" film hits theaters Thursday, bringing the nine-part skywalker saga to an end. Hard-core fans who want to be the first to see it are already camping out in front of the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. Some of them have been there for days!

3 hours ago

Tips To Survive The Holiday Travel RushDoug Chupe with AAA drops by the KCAL9 to give travelers tips on getting through the holiday season.

3 hours ago

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Kicks Off WednesdayThe 11th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade sets sail tonight at Marina Park. This is America's longest-running boar parade and the largest in Southern California. The opening night event will include fireworks, live entertainment, local vendors and more than one hundred decorated boats!

3 hours ago

CA Pot Tax Proposal: The Stronger The Pot, The More You PayThat's the recommendation by the State Legislative Analyst's office. It wants California to change its system for taxing legal marijuana. The proposal comes as legal pot businesses have pleaded with lawmakers to cut taxes. They say hefty tax rates will force consumers into the black market. Existing taxes that would be cut include an across-the-board 15% levy paid by consumers at the retail counter.

3 hours ago

CDC: Puppies Are Making People SickThe Center of Disease Control is linking an outbreak of a bacterial infection similar to food poisoning to dogs. At least thirty people have been infected, most of whom said that they were recently in contact with puppies. Experts say even a healthy-looking dog can carry and transmit the disease. They recommend washing your hands thoroughly after touching any dogs.

3 hours ago

CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive At Knott's Berry FarmSuzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn are at Knott's Berry Farm collecting new, unwrapped toys and supporting #CHiPsForKids

3 hours ago

Search Continues For Vandals Who Tagged Dozens Of Cars In CalabasasAuthorities continue to search for the suspect or suspects who spray-painted and slashed the tires of at least two-dozen vehicles in Calabasas overnight Tuesday, including at an Audi dealership. Kara Finnstrom reports.

4 hours ago

Police: Man Stole $500 In Frozen Shrimp By Stuffing It Down His Pants In 3 Trips From Riverside StoreDetectives in Riverside are asking for the public’s help to identify a shrimp thief. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Best Selling Cars Of 2019 In L.A.According to a study released by iseecars.com, even in a city known for luxury and exotic cars, the list of best selling cars has more modest and affordable models at the top.

6 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Dec. 18)Much quieter conditions with a high pressure system that will strengthen Thursday into Friday. Increased clouds Wednesday morning and mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. A high of 65 for the beaches and 62 for the valleys.

7 hours ago

The Rundown (Dec. 18)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

8 hours ago

Santa Arrives To Deliver Toys In LA County Sheriff's HelicopterThe delivery took place at Ability First Center, which works with children with disabilities. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

DeMarco Morgan Returns But Leaves Facial Hair On VacationCBSLA's morning team welcomed DeMarco Morgan back after several days of vacation.

10 hours ago

LAPD Officers Fight With Burglar At Reseda ApartmentThe burglar was finally taken into custody after the officers used a stun gun on him. Kara Finnstrom reports.

10 hours ago

Geyser Of Water Shoots High Above Home Depot In BurbankA car had run over a hydrant and took off, leaving a soggy mess. Suzanne Marques reports.

10 hours ago

1 Hurt In Violent Crash Involving 3 Vehicles In EncinoThe crash happened at Lindley Avenue and Victory Boulevard at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

LASD Creates Winter Wonderland For Terminally Ill La Puente BoyThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department created a winter wonderland for a terminally ill child in La Puente Tuesday night, complete with snow, Christmas decorations and presents.

18 hours ago

Orange County Man Traveling With Opossum Runs Into Issues Getting HomeGerald Tautenhahn said two months after his father passed away in Austin, Texas, he wanted to spend time with his mother and cheer her up by bringing Zatara, an opossum he has raised since it was just weeks old.

18 hours ago

Protesters Gather To Call For Impeachment On Eve Of House VotePresident Trump listed no new arguments or requests but vented his frustrations with the impeachment process in a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday as protesters around the nation gathered in support of the House vote.

18 hours ago

2 Workers Rescued After Shallow Trench Collapses In Sherman OaksTwo construction workers were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shallow trench collapsed and trapped the men under a slab of concrete.

18 hours ago

Simi Valley Coach Arrested On Allegations He Engaged In Sexual Acts With A StudentBijan Nickroo, 32, was taken into custody by Simi Valley police just before 4 p.m., according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office inmate records. He is being held on one count each of oral copulation of a person under the age of 16 and computer-facilitated luring and solicitation of a child.

19 hours ago

Family Holds Prayer Service For Groom Beaten To Death At Wedding ReceptionTwo brothers have been arrested in the beating death of a groom at his own wedding reception in the early morning hours Sunday in Chino.

19 hours ago