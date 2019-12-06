What To Expect At The 2019 Pomona Harvest Festival This WeekendHundreds of vendors will be at the Pomona Harvest Festival Dec. 6-8 at the Pomona Fairplex. Here's a sneak peek of what you can expect.

17 minutes ago

Actors Orson Bean and Alley Mills Talk New Play 'Bad Habits'Actors Orson Bean and Alley Mills drop by the KCAL9 studio to talk about their new play "Bad Habits" playing at the Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica.

19 minutes ago

Caught On Video: Mountain Lounges Next To Sliding Glass Door In Simi ValleyA mountain lion has been prowling the Simi Valley neighborhood, where two dogs were attacked, one fatally. Tina Patel reports.

1 hour ago

Hundreds Line Up To Get Into Lady Gaga's Makeup Pop-Up Shop At The GroveThe first 50 people in the door got to take a picture with Lady Gaga. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

Attorney Accuses UCLA Of Dragging Its Feet Into Investigation Of GynecologistDr. James Heaps has been charged in the sexual abuse of two patients, but dozens of other women say they have also been accused by the former UCLA gynecologist. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

Trio Claims To Have Driven From New York To LA In Just 1 DayThree men claim they left Manhattan and arrived in Redondo Beach in 27 hours and 25 minutes. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

Seahawks-Rams Preview: Can Seattle Pressure Jared Goff Enough To Win?SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the Week 14 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. The big question? Can Seattle get pressure on the Rams QB? #SeattleSeahawks #LosAngelesRams

2 hours ago

Kidnapped Costa Mesa Jeweler Found Beaten, Tied Up In Santa AnaTwo men were captured on surveillance video in connection with the kidnapping. Sandra Mitchell reports.

2 hours ago

Giant Gingerbread Village Rises In Long BeachThe village features fully edible historic homes. Sandra Mitchell reports.

2 hours ago

Warning Issued About Puppy Scams NationwideThe LA City Attorney's Office says scammers are using custom websites and social media to find victims. Sandra Mitchell and Suzanne Marques report.

2 hours ago

Mountain Lion Returns To Simi Valley NeighborhoodThe big cat was spotted lounging next to a sliding glass door, just a day after attacking two dogs, killing one of them. Tina Patel reports.

2 hours ago

Pets2Love: StormTo adopt Storm, call (951) 358-7387 and ask for ID# A1561701.

2 hours ago

Sex Offender ReleasedA registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for on suspicion of annoying or molesting a female minor.

11 hours ago

Murder Suspect Killed By SWAT TeamThe suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of fugitive recovery agent James Black was killed Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting at a San Bernardino hotel.

11 hours ago

Uber Reports Over 3,000 Sexual Assaults Claims In 2018Uber released a highly-anticipated safety report Thursday that revealed the rideshare company received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault in 2018.

11 hours ago

Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit and Run That Occurred On Thanksgiving DayDetectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Division are investigating a hit and run traffic collision that killed 62-year-old Jihad Muhammad. He was mowed down by three hit-and-run drivers.

11 hours ago

Family Overcomes Homelessness While Finding Hope Through Dance And MusicA family of eight found hope through music and dance while experiencing homelessness. Now, they are breakdancing and deejaying in front of crowds around the world.

13 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Dec. 5)Investigators have identified the shooter in yesterday's attack at Pearl Harbor as 22-year-old Gabriel Romero. A sexual assault lawsuit against former Lakers head coach Luke Walton has been dropped. Research released by the CDC found more than six million middle and high school students are using tobacco.

13 hours ago

Walton Sex Assault Suit DroppedAt her request, former local sports reporter Kelli Tennant's lawsuit accusing former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton of sexually assaulting her at a Santa Monica hotel was dismissed this week.

15 hours ago

Mountain Lion Kills DogsPet owners were warned to be on alert Thursday after a mountain lion killed one dog and attacked another in Simi Valley.

15 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In Death Of Fugitive Recovery Agent Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting In San BernardinoThe suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of fugitive recovery agent James Black was killed Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting at a San Bernardino hotel.

15 hours ago

Urgent Call For Missing FamilyAmber Aiaz, AKA Mei Yi Wu, 34, and her daughter, Melissa Fu, 12, were last seen on Friday, Nov. 22, at their residence located in the area of Michelson and University in Irvine.

15 hours ago

Disabled Woman Sexually Assaulted By Lyft Driver23-year-old Cheyenne Gutierrez was taking a Lyft home from a grocery store in Hancock Park. When her driver offered to help carry her bags to her door, she said he began to assault her.

16 hours ago

Fairfax Water Main BreakLADWP is currently making repairs to a 6-inch water mainline pipe.Traffic is limited on Fairfax Ave.

16 hours ago