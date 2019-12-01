At Least 10 Passengers Sickened Aboard Norwegian Cruise ShipAnother mysterious illness has struck at least 10 aboard a Norwegian cruise ship docked at San Pedro. Kara Finnstrom reports.

4 minutes ago

Holiday Travel: Travelers Brace For Expected Record Traffic Levels At LAXLAX is expected the most number of passenger to make their way through the airport. Kara Finnstrom reports.

33 minutes ago

Police Shoot Man They Say Was Firing Gun In Downtown Los AngelesPolice Sunday shot a man they say was firing a gun in downtown Los Angeles. Amy Johnson reports.

1 hour ago

Shooting In French Quarter Leaves 11 Injured In New OrleansA mass shooting in New Orleans has wounded 11 people. Amy Johnson reports.

1 hour ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Dec. 1)Sunday is expected to stay dry with temperatures into the 50s-60s. Alex Biston reports.

2 hours ago

Chargers Quarterback Campaigns For Type 1 DiabetesQB Philip Rivers campaigns for an off-the-field cause close to his heart: Type 1 diabetes awareness.

11 hours ago

Bracing For Severe Winter WeatherWinter Weather Advisory issued for LA/Ventura county mtns until 10 pm this evening. Light snow accumulations along I-5 near Grapevine.

11 hours ago

A Look Inside Thanksgiving With Wade PhillipsCheck out how Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and his loved ones celebrate Thanksgiving.

14 hours ago

All Lanes Re-Open on 10 FwyAll lanes at 6th St in Redlands are back open after two days of emergency repairs.

15 hours ago

One Dead, Two Injured In South L.A. Car CrashA woman died and two children are in critical condition after their car collided with another vehicle in South L.A. Friday night.

15 hours ago

Two People Killed In Bedroom Fire in Santa ClaritaA bedroom fire that spread into an attic at a single-story home in Santa Clarita today killed two people

15 hours ago

Chargers QB Discusses Son's Type 1 DiabetesQuarterback Philip Rivers discusses son's fight with Type 1 Diabetes.

16 hours ago

Fresh Snow Hits Mountains In Running SpringsFriday was another snow day for people in Running Springs. There was so much that some described the weather as "epic." Jake Reiner reports.

20 hours ago

Tune In To The Rams' Coaches ShowWhat’s your favorite holiday meal? Tune in to the @RamsNFL Coaches Show tonight at 6:30 p.m. on CBS2.

21 hours ago

LMU Professor Weighs In On This Week In PoliticsLMU professor Michael Genovese analyzes the latest political news, including a public letter released by a former Kamala Harris campaign staffer, what to expect from next week's impeachment hearings and more.

1 day ago

Last-Minute Shopper? Lifestyle Expert Shares A Few IdeasLifestyle expert Josh McBride is in studio with some ideas for the holidays, including a few unexpected stocking stuffers.

1 day ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 30)We are seeing some clouds, lots of sunshine, low temperatures and maybe a little more rain this week. Alex Biston has the forecast.

1 day ago

Fists Fly Between Marines Inside Murrieta Walmart On Black FridayFists flew between Black Friday shoppers at a Murrieta Walmart, after police say a man confronted a fellow Marine he believed kicked an elderly woman's shopping cart.

1 day ago

Small Business Saturday: Pasadena Retailer Ready For The HolidaysKandiss Crone is in Pasadena with details about how you can support small businesses this holiday season.

1 day ago

1 Dead, 2 Children Injured In South LA Car CrashA woman is dead and two children are in critical condition after their car collided with another vehicle in the Green Meadows neighborhood Friday night.

1 day ago

LAPD Officer ShotA 27-year-old LAPD officer suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was later transported to the hospital. The shooting was near the intersection of Malabar and Fickett Street.

1 day ago

Wrightwood Covered With Layers of SnowThis is the most amount of snow seen in November in 25 years.

2 days ago

Festival of Lights Brightens Up RiversideThere were 40 holiday displays as well as a living nativity scene at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.

2 days ago

View From Sky9: Snowcapped MountainsDesmond Shaw shows us an aerial view of all the snow in Southern California.

2 days ago