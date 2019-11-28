Ready, Set, Shop! Citadel Outlet Opens For 27 Consecutive HoursWith more than 130 stores participating, the 'Moonlight Madness shopping marathon' is drawing crowds looking for a great deal!

37 minutes ago

Storm Drain Collapse Causes MudslideThe collapsed drain on the 10 Freeway led to a mudslide. This was near the 6th Street exit, with two of four lanes closed as crews worked to repair the damage, according to Cal Trans officials. The westbound lanes of Redlands Boulevard were closed due to flooding at State Street.

5 hours ago

Honda Center Serves Annual Thanksgiving MealOver 1300 volunteers including the Anaheim Ducks came.

5 hours ago

The Rundown (Nov. 28)The latest news, weather and sports with Jasmine Viel.

14 hours ago

4M Gallon Sewage Spill Closes Stretch Of OC CoastlineA spill of about four million gallons of raw sewage led the Orange County Health Care Agency to declare off-limits the ocean and bay areas from Pelican Point at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach to the Poche Beach interface in Dana Point and San Clemente Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Heavy Snow Shuts Down 5 Freeway Through Grapevine On Thanksgiving, Steady Rainfall Continues Across SouthlandHeavy snowfall shut down the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine in the Tejon Pass Thanksgiving morning as a storm continues to pummel the region.

15 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Nov. 28)Steady rain expected throughout Thanksgiving with snow levels dropping to under 3,000 feet. A high of 58 for the beaches and 56 for the valleys.

16 hours ago

Holiday Weather RadarRain and snow on Thanksgiving!

16 hours ago

Funeral Home Catches Fire In Boyle Heights On ThanksgivingA fire broke out at a Boyle Heights funeral in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.

16 hours ago

AAA Expert Gives Safety Tips for Holiday SeasonDoug Shupe from AAA discusses safe driving tips to keep in mind for the holidays.

16 hours ago

Heavy Snow Shuts Down 5 Freeway Through Grapevine On ThanksgivingHeavy snowfall shut down the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine in the Tejon Pass Thanksgiving morning as a storm continues to pummel the region.Tina Patel reports.

18 hours ago

Last Minute Holiday Travelers Pack LAXBig problem appears to be the surface street approaches to the airport – we’re hearing horror stories from travelers of horrendous delays – and seeing social media video of people abandoning rideshares and walking miles to get to the terminals.

1 day ago

Rain And Snow Approaching GrapevineRain and snow is expected in the later evening and early morning hours.

1 day ago

Black Friday Scams To Watch Out ForCyber security experts say scammers want your personal information, like debit card numbers to access your bank account. They suggests using secure payment systems like Apple Pay, Venmo or Paypal for purchases instead.

1 day ago

Former Navy Secretary Fires Back Over FiringFormer Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer speaks out after he was fired for the way he handled a war crimes case.

1 day ago

Southwest Plane Blows Tire While LandingA Southwest Airlines airplane blew a tire while landing in Burbank, no injuries were reported.

1 day ago

Cancer Survivor Finds Way To Have Beautiful LashesWhen chemotherapy took away her lashes, this local woman took matters into her own hands.

1 day ago

Travel Troubles On The GrapevineThe CHP says they’re now waiting for the next round to come in and are prepared to pace traffic to prevent accidents or a closure of the Grapevine.

1 day ago

Holiday Traffic Reaches Record HighTraffic was so bad that Uber and Lyft riders had enough and decided to get out of their car and walk to their terminals.

1 day ago

Tech Talk: eBay Sells Off StubHubJessica Naziri from TechSesh discusses eBay selling off StubHub, Allbirds co-founder Joey Zwillinger’s public feud with Amazon and online shopping security tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more info on any of these topics, check out techsesh.co

1 day ago

Report: DMV Makes Money Off Personal InfoCarmen Balber from Consumer Watchdog discusses DMV selling driver's personal information.

1 day ago

2 In Your Town: Leimert Park Shows OutThe music, culture and institutions of Leimert Park were in the spotlight today. DeMarco Morgan reports.

2 days ago

Holiday Rush Continues At LAX Amid Steady RainA record 240,000 passengers are expected to pass through LAX today, which will be just the fourth busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period. Kandiss Crone reports.

2 days ago

Powerful Storm Brings Rain, Snow, Howling Winds To Southern CaliforniaTo the north, the Grapevine looks like a winter wonderland, while residents in the burn areas are watching their sodden hillsides anxiously.

2 days ago